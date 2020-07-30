Lonza : Disinfectant Ingredients Secure U.S. EPA Approval for Surface Use Against SARS-CoV-2 Virus

• More than 10 Lonza products approved to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard surfaces

• Unprecedented demand for quat-based disinfectant products during COVID-19 pandemic

• Lonza has committed to increasing production to meet the surge in demand for hygiene products to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2

Morristown, NJ (USA), 30 July 2020- This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that several Lonza products have been tested directly against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and have been specifically approved to kill the virus on hard surfaces.

The approved Lonza products include:

Lonzagard® RCS-256 Plus (EPA Reg. No. 6836-349)

Lonzagard® RCS-128 Plus (EPA Reg. No. 6836-348)

Lonzagard® S-21 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-75)

Lonzagard® R-82 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-78)

Lonzagard® S-21F (EPA Reg. No. 6836-140)

Lonzagard® S-18 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-77)

Lonzagard® S-18F (EPA Reg. No. 6836-136)

Lonzagard® R-82F (EPA Reg. No. 6836-139)

Lonzagard® DC-103 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-152)

Lonzagard® R-82G (EPA Reg. No. 6836-381)

Lonzagard® RCS-256 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-346)

Lonzagard® RCS-128 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-347)

'We have seen unprecedented demand for quat-based disinfectant products and we know the important role many Lonza products play in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,' said Ernesto Lippert, Lonza Vice President of Strategic Development & Advocacy. 'We are pleased the EPA has approved these products as effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and commit to working to continue to meet the incredible demand for these critical products.'

For more information on Lonza's work in Microbial Control Solutions visit our website here: https://microbialmanagement.lonza.com