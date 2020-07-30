Log in
Lonza : Disinfectant Ingredients Secure U.S. EPA Approval for Surface Use Against SARS-CoV-2 Virus

07/30/2020 | 01:56pm EDT

More than 10 Lonza products approved to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard surfaces

Unprecedented demand for quat-based disinfectant products during COVID-19 pandemic

Lonza has committed to increasing production to meet the surge in demand for hygiene products to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2

Morristown, NJ (USA), 30 July 2020- This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that several Lonza products have been tested directly against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and have been specifically approved to kill the virus on hard surfaces.

The approved Lonza products include:

  • Lonzagard® RCS-256 Plus (EPA Reg. No. 6836-349)
  • Lonzagard® RCS-128 Plus (EPA Reg. No. 6836-348)
  • Lonzagard® S-21 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-75)
  • Lonzagard® R-82 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-78)
  • Lonzagard® S-21F (EPA Reg. No. 6836-140)
  • Lonzagard® S-18 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-77)
  • Lonzagard® S-18F (EPA Reg. No. 6836-136)
  • Lonzagard® R-82F (EPA Reg. No. 6836-139)
  • Lonzagard® DC-103 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-152)
  • Lonzagard® R-82G (EPA Reg. No. 6836-381)
  • Lonzagard® RCS-256 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-346)
  • Lonzagard® RCS-128 (EPA Reg. No. 6836-347)

'We have seen unprecedented demand for quat-based disinfectant products and we know the important role many Lonza products play in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,' said Ernesto Lippert, Lonza Vice President of Strategic Development & Advocacy. 'We are pleased the EPA has approved these products as effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and commit to working to continue to meet the incredible demand for these critical products.'

For more information on Lonza's work in Microbial Control Solutions visit our website here: https://microbialmanagement.lonza.com

Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 17:55:04 UTC
