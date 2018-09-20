Log in
LONZA GROUP (LONN)
Lonza : Expands Ibex TM Solutions to Offer Complete Product Lifecycle Management in One Location

09/20/2018 | 07:13am CEST
  • CHF 400 million investment in Lonza's biopark in Visp (CH) to expand IbexTM Solutions with two innovative offerings
  • The expansion includes drug substance development and drug substance and drug product manufacturing, which allows customers to manage the complete product lifecycle in one site
  • Advanced technology, single-use bioreactors and improved platform processes shorten time to clinic and to market, while innovative business models will increase predictability

Basel, Switzerland, 20 September 2018 - Lonza announces the addition of two new IbexTM Solutions offerings to Lonza's 100,000 m2 (1.1 million ft2) biopark in Visp (CH). In July 2017 IbexTM Dedicate, a modular, technology-agnostic biomanufacturing concept, was launched as the first IbexTM Solutions offering. IbexTM Dedicate offers an innovative facility concept with reduced CAPEX and accelerated timelines, enabling speed to market or allowing biopharma companies to delay investment decisions to decrease financial risk.

The two new IbexTM Solutions, IbexTM Design and IbexTM Develop, announced today are designed to meet the evolving needs of biotech companies with antibody therapies, from the preclinical stage through to commercialization. Together with IbexTM Dedicate, the new investment allows Lonza to offer complete product lifecycle management in one site.

IbexTM Design covers the early stages of creating a new biologic, from gene through to clinical phase I. The offering comprises a pioneering fixed-price gene-to-vial package with terms under which Lonza will deliver drug product based on at least 1 kg drug substance within 12 months. The package also includes the reservation of a manufacturing slot for clinical resupply. IbexTM Design allows aspiring companies to start clinical trials earlier while reducing uncertainty.

IbexTM Develop helps companies seamlessly and rapidly transition from clinical phase II to commercialization. The offering enables biologics license applications (BLAs) to be submitted within 22 months from the start of process characterization. Eliminating the need for tech transfers, allowing process optimizations and creating operational efficiencies are expected to accelerate the path to market.

IbexTM Design and IbexTM Develop draw on Lonza's R&D and operational experience from more than 30 years in biomanufacturing. Proven platform technologies, such as the GS Gene Expression System® and expertise in drug product development, are an integral part of the new offerings. The application of single-use technologies and a high degree of automation further increase the efficiency of IbexTM Design and IbexTM Develop. In addition, customers of all three IbexTM Solutions can benefit from the ability to scale-up or scale-out to other sites in the established Lonza network in Europe, America or Asia.

'We looked at every step in the development and manufacturing process and asked how we could transform the path to commercialization for customers,' said Marc Funk, COO Lonza Pharma & Biotech. 'The result strengthens our capabilities from the early stages of drug development all the way through to commercialization. It will help biotech companies deliver life-saving medicines to patients faster.'

IbexTM Design and IbexTM Develop will become operational from 2020 and provide a full range of manufacturing options from early development through to full commercialization.

Images for editorial use can be downloaded from www.ibex.lonza.com.

Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 05:12:03 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 076 M
EBIT 2018 1 154 M
Net income 2018 762 M
Debt 2018 3 491 M
Yield 2018 1,02%
P/E ratio 2018 31,87
P/E ratio 2019 26,49
EV / Sales 2018 4,51x
EV / Sales 2019 4,15x
Capitalization 23 897 M
Chart LONZA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lonza Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONZA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 335  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Ridinger Chief Executive Officer
Albert M. Baehny Chairman
Rodolfo Savitzky Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Aebischer Vice Chairman
Margot A. Scheltema Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONZA GROUP21.88%24 487
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%33 722
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.92%25 338
INCYTE CORPORATION-28.39%14 247
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.45.25%12 094
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS-5.07%10 057
