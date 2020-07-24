Lonza : Half-Year Results Report 0 07/24/2020 | 01:06am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Half-Year Report 2020 Lonza's Pharma Biotech Business Drives Strong H1 2020 Group Sales Growth and Margin Improvement Half-Year 2020 Results --Comparison vs. Half-Year 2019 (Continuing Business1)-- Lonza Group 3,074 mn 893 mn 29.1 % 2 CORE EBITDA (CHF) --+ 7.9 %-- CORE EBITDA Margin --+ 130bps-- Sales (CHF) --+ 7.7 %-- Pharma Biotech & Nutrition 2,226 mn 760 mn 34.1 % Sales (CHF) --+ 10.8 %--2 CORE EBITDA (CHF) --+ 9.7 %-- CORE EBITDA Margin --+ 90bps-- Specialty Ingredients 819 mn 161 mn 19.7 % Sales (CHF) --+ 0.1 %--2 CORE EBITDA (CHF) --- 1.2 %-- CORE EBITDA Margin --+ 70bps-- All financial information referring to "continuing business" in 2019 are exclusive of the Water Care business, that was sold in February 2019 and reported as discontinued operations All sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at a constant exchange rate (CER) 2 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Contents Letter to the Stakeholders 5 Financial Highlights 6 Pharma Biotech & Nutrition Segment 7 Specialty Ingredients Segment 9 Outlook 2020 11 Corporate 12 Notes Condensed Interim Financial Statements 13 Selected Explanatory Notes 17 Supplementary Financial Information 24 Forward-Looking Statements 30 3 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Strong operational performance maintained during COVID-19; sites remained open and protection of employees continues to be top priority Landmark ten-year collaboration with Moderna on the mRNA1 platform. The current focus is to manufacture an mRNA-based vaccine (mRNA-1273) for the novel coronavirus Group sales growth of 7.7%2 and resilient CORE EBITDA margin of 29.1% Growth driven by Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) segment which delivered 10.8%2 sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin of 34.1% Specialty Ingredients (LSI) delivered flat sales growth alongside an increased CORE EBITDA margin of 19.7% LSI carve-out is nearing completion, with some activities left to undertake. In this context, Lonza has decided to divest the business through a sale process, to be initiated in H2 Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a type of Nucleic Acid. An mRNA molecule carries the instructions from the genetic code (DNA) to be transcribed into proteins All sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at a constant exchange rate (CER) 4 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Dear Stakeholders, In H1 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an extraordinary time of uncertainty and concern for many businesses and industries. During this time, Lonza Group has worked diligently to support the delivery of drug substance and services for essential medical treatments and disinfection solutions at a time when the need has never been greater. While continuing to serve our customers by maintaining our operations, we have focused on employee safety as a top priority. We have introduced new measures and working practices at short notice, to ensure that every employee remains protected from the risk of infection. In return, our employees have shown unwavering commitment and perseverance in delivering for our customers and our business. The dedication and diligence of our workforce has paid off, as Lonza has managed to maintain business continuity, with nearly all manufacturing sites remaining open to date. The business has also delivered a strong set of H1 financial results. Group sales growth hit 7.7%1, with a resilient CORE EBITDA margin of 29.1%, despite the challenges arising from the pandemic. This result was driven by the Lonza Pharma Bio- tech & Nutrition (LPBN) Segment, which delivered 10.8%1 sales growth and a CORE EBITDA margin of 34.1%. Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) delivered flat sales growth alongside an increased CORE EBITDA margin of 19.7%. The LPBN segment has received support requests for a series of programs relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. In H1 2020, the segment announced a ten-year collaboration with Moderna. If clinical tests deliver positive results and regulatory approval is received, Lonza will support the commercial manufacture of the Drug Substance for a COVID-19 vaccine using the mRNA-based technology platform. This has required a focus of energy, effort and investment from both Lonza and Moderna. The collaboration has progressed at "pandemic speed", with technology transfer already complete, and the first mRNA GMP batch expected to be delivered in our Portsmouth (USA) facility at the end of July 2020. In the LSI segment, we continued to make positive progress in the carve-out. We have now reached the final stages of the carve-out pro- cess. All employees have already been allocated to each of the two segments, and placed into the corresponding newly-established legal entities. We have also transferred our operational processes and data (including assets, inventories, creditors and debtors) to the new legal entities, alongside the relevant commercial contracts. There are still some remaining areas and geographies that require attention as we move towards the completion of the carve-out process. As the carve-out nears completion, we have reviewed strategic options for the long-term future of the LSI business. On 23 July 2020, the Board of Directors decided to divest the LSI segment via a sale process, which will be initiated in H2 2020. This is a strong time for buyers, as we see improvements in the debt financing market and a confident recovery in the equity markets. Moreover, the LSI business has proved its value as a highly profitable specialty chemicals business with a leading position across a range of attractive end markets. It has also demonstrated resilience in the challenging market conditions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the sale is completed, Lonza will become a pure-play pharma and biotech company. The sale will provide an opportunity to focus our attention and resources on building our leadership in this space, while delivering optimal value and growth for our shareholders. As we look to H2, we are pleased to confirm our Outlook for full-year 2020 at above mid-single digit sales growth and a stable level of CORE EBITDA margin. However, all forecasts should be heavily caveated at this time of unique global uncertainty, when the business world must continue to expect the unexpected. In this context, all forecasts are inevitably subject to higher levels of uncertainty. Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our investors and customers for their continuing confidence and trust. I would also like to thank our employees for their outstanding work in the face of the uncertainties we have encountered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in H1. Our H1 performance is a testament to their capability and commitment. Sincerely, Albert M. Baehny Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ad interim 1 All sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at a constant exchange rate (CER) 5 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Financial Highlights For the Six Months Ended 30 June IFRS Results (Continuing Business1) milliOn CHF Sales EBITDA Margin in % Result from operating activities (EBIT) Margin in % Profit for the period EPS basic CHF EPS diluted CHF 2020 Change 2019 in % 3'074 3.3 2'976 886 12.6 787 28.826.4 618 21.4 509 20.117.1 478 21.6 393 6.42 21.4 5.29 6.39 21.5 5.26 CORE Earnings2 (Continuing Business1) milliOn CHF CORE EBITDA Margin in % Result from operating activities (CORE EBIT) Margin in % CORE Profit for the period CORE EPS basic CHF CORE EPS diluted CHF CORE RONOA in % 2020 Change 2019 in % 893 7.9 828 29.1 27.8 706 9.8 643 23.0 21.6 556 6.9 520 7.47 6.7 7.00 7.44 6.9 6.96 29.7 (3.3) 30.7 Other Performance Measures (Continuing Business1) 2020 Change 2019 million CHF in % Operational free cash flow (before acquisitions and divestitures) 230 17 Operational free cash flow 230 637 ROIC in % 9.8 4.3 9.4 RONOA in % 16.2 18.2 13.7 Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 15'913 8.3 14'700 Other Performance Measures (Lonza Group incl. Discontinued Operations) 2020 Change 2019 million CHF in % Operational free cash flow (before acquisitions and divestitures) 230 (65) Operational free cash flow 230 555 Net debt 3'143 (5.7) 3'334 Debt-equity ratio 0.48 (9.4) 0.53 Net Debt / CORE EBITDA ratio3 1.87 (11.8) 2.12 Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 15'913 8.3 14'700 All financial information referring to "continuing business" in 2019 are exclusive of the Water Care business, that was sold in February 2019 and reported as discontinued operations In the CORE results for the items "EBITDA," "Result from operating activities (EBIT)," "Profit for the period" and "Earnings per share," the impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, impairment and reversal of impairment of assets, results from associates and other special charges / income from restructuring, environ- mental remediation, acquisitions and divestitures are eliminated. "CORE RONOA" does not include acquisition- related intangible assets (see note 2 "Supplementary Financial Information" of this report on page 24) Net debt/CORE EBITDA is calculated based on the CORE EBITDA of the last twelve months 6 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Pharma Biotech & Nutrition Segment For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 Change in % 2019 milliOn CHF Sales 2'226 6.6 2'088 CORE EBITDA 760 9.7 693 Margin in % 34.1 33.2 CORE result from operating activities (EBIT) 634 11.0 571 Margin in % 28.5 27.3 7 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Market and Segment Overview1 Inevitably, the segment has experienced some challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been delays to some clinical trials and regulatory approvals. There has also been a drop in demand from academic and research institutes, as laboratories have temporarily closed or refocused activities on projects relating to COVID-19. Furthermore, limitations on contractor resources have caused delays to certain strategic growth projects. While we have worked diligently to manage these challenges, strong segment performance has been driven by a combination of factors. Our position as a supplier of essential goods and services has allowed us to maintain operations through the pandemic. There has been strong continuing demand across our portfolio of modalities and services, including for programs relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments in Biotech continue unabated and the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered increased consumer interest in nutrition. This has allowed us to maintain the confidence of our customers, resulting in a healthy pipeline of new deals and new customer acquisitions. All of these factors have contributed to strong utilization levels for existing assets, while new assets from growth projects begin to ramp up. The Small Molecules business has benefitted from a solid project pipeline in the market. The business signed a series of new multi-year customer contracts, with a high proportion focusing on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and Highly Potent API projects compared to H1 2019. Growth projects are on track (including the partnership with AstraZeneca), and the business has shown a high level of capacity uti- lization. H1 sales were negatively impacted by a product release in the prior year causing a one-time effect. However, full-year sales are currently expected to outpace the previous year. A solid and sustained operating margin has been maintained by a continuing internal focus on cost containment. The Mammalian and Microbial business has completed three important new agreements and shows positive pipeline development across modalities. The pandemic only caused minor impacts arising from delays to clinical trials and limited delays to construction activities on new growth initiatives. Generally, challenges to business continuity arising from the COVID-19 pandemic have been actively managed and operations have only been marginally impacted. The business has announced a ten-year collaboration with Moderna on the mRNA platform. The agreement provides for the manufacture of an mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 (for more information, see the Chairman's Letter to Stakeholders on page 5). These developments have all contributed to double- digit sales growth and a full-year forecast of continued double-digit growth, accompanied by solid operating margins. Any financial impacts arising from delays to growth initiatives in H1 have been offset with cost management measures. The Cell and Gene Therapy business has benefitted from a strong pipeline for both cell and gene therapies alike. Alongside a number of new customers, there is also a strong demand for viral vectors from existing customers. Internally, the business has focused on delivering operational improvements, including on-going process consolidation. Lonza's Cell and Gene centre of excellence in Houston (USA), continues to build capacity to meet increasing levels of demand. The business saw double-digittop-line growth in H1, and this is expected to continue into H2. The Bioscience business has been negatively impacted by the decreased demand for products from academic and research institutes, many of which have temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this impact has been offset by strong sales growth across Media and Testing. Overall, there was a small increase in H1 sales, compared to H1 2019, and the operating margin has been maintained at a constant rate. Furthermore, there is a significant increase in the number of orders being placed for delivery in H2. The Capsules and Health Ingredients business benefitted from a strong nutrition market, as the COVID-19pandemic drove consumer interest in nutritional supplements. There were minimal disruptions to the manufacturing network arising from the pandemic, and the business operated at a high level of capacity utilization to meet increased demand for both nutrition capsules and health ingredients. In contrast, sales for hard pharma capsules were flat. Overall, the business delivered high single-digitsales growth. 1 Comparison versus H1 2019 at a constant exchange rate (CER) 8 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Specialty Ingredients Segment For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 Change in % 2019 milliOn CHF Sales 819 (4.7) 859 CORE EBITDA 161 (1.2 ) 163 Margin in % 19.7 19.0 CORE result from operating activities (EBIT) 121 (2.4) 124 Margin in % 14.8 14.4 9 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Market and Segment Overview1 The COVID-19 pandemic has driven varying levels of market demand across the LSI portfolio. There has been continued strong demand for products and services in Hygiene, and Home & Personal Care. There has also been increased demand for Vitamin B3 in feed applications. However, there has been comparatively soft demand in areas including Wood Protection, Oil and Gas, Crop Protection and the Composite Materials business. Across the LSI network, all sites have remained open, except for a small number of the Wood operations. The Hygiene business experienced a temporary shortage of some raw materials for Hygiene Products. There was a temporary planned closure of operations for routine maintenance in Visp (CH), but this work has now been completed and operations have resumed. The segment has also made positive progress towards the completion of the carve-out. In this context, the Lonza business has reviewed strategic options. It was decided by the Board of Directors on 23 July 2020 that Lonza would divest the LSI segment through a sale process, (for more information on the carve-out and sale process, see the Chairman's Letter to Stakeholders on page 5). Microbial Control Solutions Specialty Chemical Services The Microbial Control Solutions business experienced resilient levels of demand and sales growth across its Professional Hygiene, and Home Personal Care businesses. This was driven by a surge in demand for products and services to control and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In contrast, many of the industrial markets experienced challenges arising from the impacts of COVID-19. Wood Protection experienced reduced market demand and some operations were temporarily closed. However, all plants are now operational again, and we are cautiously optimistic about a recovery in H2, following improved sales levels in the month of June. Paints and Coatings showed negative sales growth compared to H1 2019, but there are signs of a performance recovery in H2, despite the continuing challenges of the market environment. The Material Protection business also experienced decreased levels of demand, driven by the downturn in the oil and gas market and the automotive market. In this business, the pandemic presents a continuing challenge to anticipated sales in H2. Finally, the Crop Protection business experienced mixed results, with overall performance tracking below the sales levels of H1 2019. The business was negatively impacted by the dry weather in Oceania and South East Asia. However, this challenge was offset to a limited extent by our Molluscicides offering, which tracked sales above H1 2019 levels. 1 Comparison versus H1 2019 at a constant exchange rate (CER) Specialty Chemical Services has experienced mixed performance levels across its businesses in H1 2020. A challenging external environment and a series of one-time effects have resulted overall in negative sales growth. The Composites business experienced a softer level of demand in elec- tronics, alongside delayed projects in civil aviation. However, this was partially offset by robust sales of DETDA2 for industrial applications. There was an equally mixed picture in the CDMO business. A stable sales level in the Chemical business was accompanied by a higher utilization rate for the multipurpose plant in Visp (CH). However, this performance was offset by weaker sales levels in the fermentation business. Taking into account these continuing issues, we currently anticipate that performance will remain stable into H2. Within Specialty Chemical Services, the Performance Chemical Intermediates business was the most resilient to the challenges of the COV- ID-19 pandemic. Business performance was supported by high demand for Vitamin B3, partially caused by stock building activities for feeding applications. Performance was also supported by the price recovery of Vitamin B3 from low levels in 2019. More generally, all sites have continued operations without disruption and the business has not experienced any raw material shortages. 2 Lonzacure® DETDA 80 is an Aromatic diamine curative (liquid) for polyurea and polyurethane/polyurea hybrid formulations based on diethyl toluene diamine. 10 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Outlook 2020 The following Outlook for full-year 2020 is provided for Lonza Group - Above mid single-digit sales growth - Stable CORE EBITDA margin Outlook 2020 is based on the present business composition, existing visibility and constant exchange rates. Inevitably, the 2020 full-year Outlook is subject to higher levels of uncertainty because of the unpredictable nature of the current macroeconomic environment. 11 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Corporate For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 2019 milliOn CHF Sales 29 29 CORE EBITDA (28) (28) CORE result from operating activities (EBIT) (49) (52) 12 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Condensed Interim Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet 2020 2019 at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020 (unaudited) milliOn CHF Total non-current assets 10'819 10'801 Current assets 2'543 2'506 Cash and cash equivalents 557 505 Assets held for sale1 28 29 Total current assets 3'128 3'040 Total assets 13'947 13'841 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 6'472 6'494 Non-controlling interests 69 71 Total equity 6'541 6'565 Non-current liabilities 1'984 1'835 Non-current debt 3'486 2'766 Total non-current liabilities 5'470 4'601 Current liabilities 1'606 1'901 Current debt 330 774 Total current liabilities 1'936 2'675 Total liabilities 7'406 7'276 Total equity and liabilities 13'947 13'841 1 Assets held for sale in 2020 and 2019 relate to land in Guangzhou Condensed Consolidated Income Statement 2020 2019 for the Six Months Ended 30 June (unaudited) milliOn CHF Sales Cost of goods sold Gross profit Operating expenses Result from operating activities (EBIT)2 Net financial result Share of loss from associates/joint ventures Profit before income taxes Income taxes Profit from continuing operations Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax Profit for the period Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent Non-controlling interests Profit for the period Earnings per share for profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent Basic earnings per share - EPS basic CHF Diluted earnings per share - EPS diluted CHF Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent Basic earnings per share - EPS basic CHF Diluted earnings per share - EPS diluted CHF 3'074 2'976 (1'851) (1'828) 1'223 1'148 (639)

618 509 (64) (3)

564 442 (49) 478 393 0 (93) 478 300 477 299 1 300 5.29 5.26 4.03 4.01 2 Result from operating activities (EBIT) excludes interest income and expenses as well as financial income and expenses that are not interest related and Lonza's share of loss from associates and joint ventures 13 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 2020 2019 for the Six Months Ended 30 June (unaudited) milliOn CHF Profit for the period 478 300 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Re-measurements of net defined benefit liability (114) (66) Income tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 26 12 (88) (54) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (161) (71) Reclassification of foreign currency difference on loss of control 0 13 Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value (21) (13) Income tax on items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss 4 1 (178) (70) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (266) (124) Total comprehensive income for the period 212 176 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 214 175 Non-controlling interests (2) 1 Total comprehensive income for the period 212 176 14 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 2020 2019 for the Six Months Ended 30 June (unaudited) milliOn CHF Profit for the period 478 300 Adjustment for non-cash items 418 532 Income tax and interest paid (79) (118) (Increase)/decrease of net working capital (300) (491) Use of provisions (22) (24) (Increase)/decrease of other payables, net (61) (33) Net cash provided by operating activities 434 166 Purchase of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets (416) (308) Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed of 0 620 Increase in loans and advances (42) (30) Net purchase of other assets and disposals (15) (16) Interest and dividend received 3 3 Net cash provided by / (used for) investing activities (470) 269 Issuance of straight bonds 820 0 Repayment of straight bond 0 (300) Repayment of term loan (526) 0 Increase / (decrease) in debt 16 64 Payment of lease liabilities (18) (15) Prepayment of leases (21) 0 Increase in other non-current liabilities 84 2 Capital injection from owners of the non-controlling interests 2 1 Purchase of treasury shares (46) (48) Dividends paid1 (207) (206) Net cash provided by / (used for) financing activities 104 (502) Effect of currency translation on cash (16) (2) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 52 (69) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 505 482 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 557 413 1 Includes dividends of CHF 2 million (2019: CHF 2 million) paid to non-controlling interests shareholders of a subsidiary 15 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Attributable to equity holders of the parent Non-controlling Total equity Equity for the Six Months Ended 30 June (unaudited) interests Share Share Retained Hedging Translation Treasury Total milliOn CHF capital premium earnings reserve reserve shares Six Months Ended 30 June 2019 Balance at 1 January 2019 74 3'314 3'468 (11) (556) (71) 6'218 72 6'290 Profit for the period 0 0 299 0 0 0 299 1 300 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 0 0 (54) (12) (58) 0 (124) 0 (124) Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 245 (12) (58) 0 175 1 176 Dividends 0 0 (204) 0 0 0 (204) (2) (206) Capital injection from owners of the non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Recognition of share-based payments 0 0 27 0 0 0 27 0 27 Movements in treasury shares 0 0 (61) 0 0 19 (42) 0 (42) Balance at 30 June 2019 74 3'314 3'475 (23) (614) (52) 6'174 72 6'246 Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 Balance at 1 January 2020 74 3'314 3'881 (17) (707) (51) 6'494 71 6'565 Profit for the period 0 0 477 0 0 0 477 1 478 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 0 0 (88) (18) (157) 0 (263) (3) (266) Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 389 (18) (157) 0 214 (2) 212 Dividends 0 0 (205) 0 0 0 (205) (2) (207) Capital injection from owners of the non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Recognition of share-based payments 0 0 17 0 0 0 17 0 17 Movements in treasury shares 0 0 (93) 0 0 45 (48) 0 (48) Balance at 30 June 2020 74 3'314 3'989 (35) (864) (6) 6'472 69 6'541 16 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Selected Explanatory Notes 1 Basis of Preparation of Financial Statements and Changes to Group's Accounting Policies These condensed consolidated financial statements are the unaudited, interim consolidated financial statements (hereafter "the interim financial statements") of Lonza Group Ltd and its subsidiaries (hereafter "the Group") for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 (hereafter "the interim period"). They are prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting". These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 (here- after "the annual financial statements") as they provide an update of the previously reported information. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period. The interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. The preparation of the interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities and disclosure of contingent liabilities at the date of the interim financial statements. If in the future such estimates and assumptions, which are based on management's best judgment at the date of the interim financial statements, deviate from the actual circumstances, the original estimates and assumptions will be modified as appropriate in the year in which the circumstances change. On 1 November 2018, Lonza entered into a definitive agreement with Platinum Equity to sell Lonza's Water Care business and operations. The sale of the former Water Care business and operations was completed on 28 February 2019. The results of the Water Care business in 2019 were disclosed separately in the consolidated income statement as discontinued operations. Therefore, all income statement related notes referring to "continuing business" are exclusive of the results from the Water Care business for 2019. New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments There were no new standards or amendments to existing standards that have a material effect on the Group's interim financial statements. 2 Impact from COVID-19 There is no major financial impact on Lonza's financial performance for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. Lonza's businesses experienced positive and negative impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall operations and product demand remained very stable and strong. Mitigating actions helped to ensure minimal disruption to supply chain. However, it is not possible at the moment to estimate the potential financial impact of COVID-19 for the full year 2020, as it depends on various factors which currently cannot be predicted (such as the extent and duration of the pandemic, the impact on customers and suppliers, etc.). Cash collections continue to be according to normal trade terms, and days of trade receivables outstanding remain at normal levels. The Group has not experienced any liquidity or cash flow shortages during the first half of 2020. In addition, Lonza successfully issued debt instruments at favorable market terms (see note 5). Consequently, Management believes Lonza is well positioned to meet its ongoing financial obligations and has sufficient liquidity to support the normal business activities. 17 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 3 Exchange Rates Balance Sheet 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Income Statement Half-Year 2020 2019 period-end rate CHF average rate CHF US dollar 0.95 0.97 US dollar 0.97 1.00 Pound sterling 1.17 1.27 Pound sterling 1.22 1.29 Euro 1.07 1.09 Euro 1.06 1.13 4 Operating Segments The two operating segments are described as follows: Pharma Biotech & Nutrition In the Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment, Lonza is one of the world's leading providers of technology platforms along the value chain from pre-clinical to commercial, including drug substance and drug product. This comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications. Lonza's offerings to consumer health companies are complemented with a small portfolio of science-backed ingredients (nu- tritional supplements). Lonza manufactures products that are at the forefront of powerful new treatments for cancer, diabetes, immune system disorders, heart conditions, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, inflammation and many other medical diseases and conditions. Lonza's customers cover a wide spectrum: from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, to the broad range of biotechnol- ogy firms, medical research and testing organizations, as well as smaller start-ups pioneering breakthrough medical treatments, and consumer health and nutrition companies. Specialty Ingredients The segment operates two businesses: Microbial Control Solutions and Specialty Chemical Services. The Microbial Control Solutions business serves consumer and technical markets by safeguarding resources and peoples' wellbeing. In consumer markets, the segment has offerings in professional hygiene, and home and personal care. In technical markets, the segment has offerings in paints and coating, wood protection, material protection and crop protection. The Specialty Chemicals Services business serves selected attractive specialty chemical niche markets, where a high level of customization or exclusivity is required. It serves markets with demand for its solutions in electronics, aerospace, food and feed ingredients, agro chemicals and diversified specialty chemicals. 18 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Six Months Ended Pharma Biotech Specialty Total Operating Corporate / Total Group 30 June 2020 & Nutrition Ingredients Segments Eliminations1 milliOn CHF Sales third-party 2'226 819 3'045 29 3'074 Inter-segment sales 16 22 38 (38) 0 Total sales 2'242 841 3'083 (9) 3'074 Result from operating activities (EBIT)2 558 110 668 (50) 618 Return on sales % 25.1 13.4 21.9 n.a. 20.1 Six Months Ended Pharma Biotech Specialty Total Operating Corporate / Total Group 30 June 2019 & Nutrition Ingredients Segments Eliminations1 milliOn CHF Sales third-party 2'088 859 2'947 29 2'976 Inter-segment sales 4 18 22 (22) 0 Total sales 2'092 877 2'969 7 2'976 Result from operating activities (EBIT)2 497 84 581 (72) 509 Return on sales % 23.8 9.8 19.7 n.a. 17.1 The "Corporate / Eliminations" column represents the corporate function, including eliminations for reconciliation of the Group total Result from operating activities (EBIT) excludes interest income and expenses as well as financial income and expenses that are not interest related and Lonza's share of loss from associates and joint ventures Disaggregation of Third Party Revenues Lonza derives revenue in its business models of Contract Development and Manufacturing (including related services and licenses) and sale of products. These business models and the markets Lonza operates in are the basis to disaggregate revenue into categories that depict how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment derives its revenues primarily from long-term supply agreements with pharmaceutical customers. This segment typically provides a range of product and manufacturing services, over the whole range from research to commercial supply. Lonza supports customer research activities as well as the whole life cycle of a customer product from development of a drug substance to commercial supply. Lonza concluded that the revenues of the Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment shall not be further disaggregated. The Specialty Ingredients segment focuses on product sales. Within this segment, there is a separation between divisions, which focus on different markets and operating distinct technology and asset platforms: - Microbial Control Solutions delivers future-proof Microbial Control technologies and related applications to consumer facing and resource protection markets. - Specialty Chemical Services is an asset-driven business with attractive growth levels in technically demanding industries and applications, as well as capabilities in custom development and manufacturing. 19 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 The table below shows the segment information provided to the Group's Executive Committee and also illustrates the disaggregation of recognized revenues for the six-month period ended 30 June: 2020 2019 milliOn CHF Pharma Biotech & Nutrition 2'226 2'088 Specialty Ingredients 819 859 Microbial Control Solutions 524 514 Specialty Chemicals Solutions 295 345 Other Revenues 29 29 Total Group 3'074 2'976 5 Debt In 2020 Lonza issued the following debt instruments: - Straight bond of CHF 300 million, due on 28 April 2023 (coupon: 1 % p.a.) - Eurobond of EUR 500 million, due on 21 April 2027 (coupon: 1.625% p.a.) The proceeds from the Eurobond were primarily used for the repayment of the EUR 500 million term loan tranche. 20 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 6 Financial Instruments The carrying amount of financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure. Carrying amount Fair value Carrying amount Fair value milliOn CHF 30. 06. 2020 30. 06. 2020 31. 12. 2019 31. 12. 2019 Financial assets at amortized cost Trade receivables, net 774 774 759 759 Other receivables 73 73 73 73 Accrued income 147 147 190 190 Current and non-current loans 116 116 74 74 Cash and cash equivalents 557 557 505 505 Total financial assets amortized at cost 1'667 1'667 1'601 1'601 Financial assets at fair value Other investments 46 46 24 24 Derivative financial instruments - Currency-related instruments 11 11 21 21 Contingent consideration 13 13 20 20 Total financial assets at fair value 70 70 65 65 Financial liabilities at amortized cost Debt Straight bonds1 1'742 1'802 914 939 Other debt 2'074 2'074 2'626 2'626 Current and non-current liabilities 907 907 998 998 Trade payables 337 337 453 453 Total financial liabilities at amortized cost 5'061 5'121 4'991 5'016 Financial liabilities at fair value Derivative financial instruments - Currency-related instruments 8 8 8 8 - Interest-related instruments 31 31 17 17 - Commodity-related instruments 8 8 1 1 Contingent consideration 28 28 30 30 Total financial liabilities - measured at fair value through profit and loss 75 75 56 56 1 The fair value of straight bonds for disclosure purposes is Level 1 and is calculated based on the observable market prices of the debt instruments 21 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Financial Instruments Carried at Fair Value The Group applied the following hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of finan- cial instruments by valuation technique: - Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities - Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly - Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) 30. 06. 2020 31. 12. 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total milliOn CHF fair value fair value Assets Other investments 0 46 0 46 0 24 0 24 Derivative financial instruments 0 11 0 11 0 21 0 21 Contingent consideration related to sale of business 0 0 13 13 0 0 20 20 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments 0 (47) 0 (47) 0 (26) 0 (26) Contingent consideration 0 0 (28) (28) 0 0 (30) (30) Net assets and liabilities measured at fair value 0 10 (15) (5) 0 19 (10) 9 In 2020 and 2019, there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements. Details of the determination of Level 3 fair value measurements are set out below: Contingent Consideration Arrangements Related to Sale of Business 2020 milliOn CHF At 1 January 20 Remeasurement included in the income statement 0 Cash received (6) Currency translation effects (1) At 30 June 13 The 2017 agreement to sell the Peptides business includes contingent consideration arrangement under which Lonza will receive a defined percentage of the net sales of the disposed business for the financial years 2017-2021 (estimated to be CHF 13 million at half-year 2020 exchange rates). Lonza's estimate of the net present value of these future payments is reflected as a receivable in the consolidated balance sheet for the periods presented. The consideration for the acquisition of Octane Biotech in 2018 also comprised a contingent consideration of USD 30 million which remained unchanged compared to 31 December 2019 (equivalent to CHF 28 million at half-year 2020 exchange rates, which changed by CHF 2 million due to foreign exchange rate differences). 22 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 7 Net Financial Result The net financial result for the six-month period ended 30 June are as follows: 2020 2019 milliOn CHF Net interest expenses (24) (39) Net interest expenses on defined benefit plan liabilities (3) (5) Interest expenses on IFRS 16 lease liabilities (4) (4) Amortization of debt fees and discounts (3) (3) Foreign exchange rate differences, including impact from currency-related financial derivative instruments (15) (3) Interest related financial derivative instruments (3) (1) Net gains on investments measured at fair value through profit or loss 6 0 Other net financial expenses (3) (9) Net financial result (50) (64) 8 Seasonality of Operations Lonza businesses operate in businesses where no significant seasonal or cyclical variations in sales are experienced during the reporting period. 9 Dividends Paid On 28 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.75 (financial year 2018: CHF 2.75) per share in respect of the 2019 financial year. The distribution to holders of outstanding shares totaled CHF 205 million (2019: CHF 204 million). Thereof, CHF 102.4 million have been recorded against retained earnings and CHF 102.4 million have been recorded against reserves from capital contributions of Lonza Group AG. 10 Events After the Balance Sheet Date On 23 July 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the interim financial statements of Lonza Group Ltd and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 for issue. On 23 July 2020, the Board of Directors decided to divest the Specialty Ingredients segment via a sale process, which will be initiated in H2 2020. Lonza will carefully analyze at which point in time the sale of the Specialty Ingredients segments can be considered highly probable in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations and will then adapt presentation and accounting accordingly. 23 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Supplementary Financial Information This Finance Report includes alternative performance measures that are not clearly defined in IFRS (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to Lonza's consolidated financial position and financial results based on IFRS. 1 Results at Constant Exchange Rates (CER) The tables below compare the financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 based on constant exchange rates (i.e. June 2019 exchange rates) with the half-year results 2019. Lonza Group 2020 Change 2019 milliOn CHF in % Sales 3'204 7.7 2'976 CORE EBITDA 929 12.2 828 Margin in % 29.0 27.8 CORE result from operating activities (EBIT) 736 14.5 643 Margin in % 23.0 21.6 Pharma Biotech & Nutrition 2020 Change 2019 milliOn CHF in % Sales 2'314 10.8 2'088 CORE EBITDA 786 13.4 693 Margin in % 34.0 33.2 CORE result from operating activities (EBIT) 655 14.7 571 Margin in % 28.3 27.3 Specialty Ingredients 2020 Change 2019 milliOn CHF in % Sales 860 0.1 859 CORE EBITDA 174 6.7 163 Margin in % 20.2 19.0 CORE result from operating activities (EBIT) 133 7.3 124 Margin in % 15.5 14.4 Corporate 2020 2019 milliOn CHF Sales 30 29 CORE EBITDA (31) (28) CORE result from operating activities (EBIT) (52) (52) 24 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 2 CORE Results Lonza believes that disclosing CORE results of the Group's performance enhances the financial markets' understanding of the company because the CORE results enable better comparison across years. CORE results exclude exceptional expenses and income such as restructuring, environmental remediation, acquisitions and divestitures, impairments and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, which can differ significantly from year to year. For this same reason, Lon- za uses these CORE results in addition to IFRS as important factors in internally assessing the Group's performance. Lonza incurred costs of CHF 16 million related to the carve-out of the Specialty Ingredients segment for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. These costs were not excluded from the Core results presented below. Following the decision of the Board of Directors to initiate a sales process of the Specialty Ingredients segment, to commence in H2 2020, all the 2020 carve-out related costs will be excluded from the Core results for the full year 2020. Reconciliation of IFRS results to IFRS result Amortization Impairments Reversal of Restructuring Income/ Environmental- CORE Half-Year Results 2020 of intangible impairments costs/income expense related assets from resulting from expenses1 acquisitions acquisition and milliOn CHF divestitures Result from operating activities (EBIT) 618 81 0 0 5 (1) 3 Net financial result (50) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Share of loss from associates/joint ventures (4) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Profit before income taxes 564 81 0 0 5 (1) 3 Income taxes2 (86) (12) 0 0 (1) 0 0 Profit for the period 478 69 0 0 4 (1) 3 Non-controlling interests (1) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Profit for the period, attributable to the equity holders of the parent 477 69 0 0 4 (1) 3 Number of Shares Basic 74'253'750 Number of Shares Diluted 74'624'787 Earnings per share for profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent: Basic earnings per share - EPS basic CHF 6.42 Diluted earnings per share - EPS diluted CHF 6.39 Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent: Basic earnings per share - EPS basic CHF 6.42 Diluted earnings per share - EPS diluted CHF 6.39 Comprise expenses resulting from environmental remediation for all divested plants and existing sites Tax impact calculated based on average Group tax rate of: 15.3% Other CORE result 0 706 0 (50) 40 4656 (100) 3556 0(1) 3555 74'253'750 74'624'787 7.47 7.44 7.47 7.44 25 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Reconciliation of IFRS Results to IFRS result Amortization Impairments Reversal of Restructuring Income/ Environmental- Other CORE result CORE Half-Year Results 2019 of intangible impairments costs/income expense related assets from resulting from expenses2 milliOn CHF acquisitions acquisitions1 Result from operating activities (EBIT) 509 86 12 (5) 21 10 10 0 643 Net financial result (64) 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 (60) Share of loss from associates/joint ventures (3) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Profit before income taxes 442 86 12 (5) 21 14 10 3 583 Income taxes3 (49) (10) (1) 2 (2) (1) (1) (1) (63) Profit from continuing operations 393 76 11 (3) 19 13 9 2 520 Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (93) 0 92 0 0 15 0 0 14 Profit for the period 300 76 103 (3) 19 28 9 2 534 Non-controlling interests (1) (1) Profit for the period, attributable to the equity holders of the parent 299 76 103 (3) 19 28 9 2 533 Number of Shares Basic 74'113'650 74'113'650 Number of Shares Diluted 74'527'350 74'527'350 Earnings per share for profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent: Basic earnings per share - EPS basic CHF 5.29 7.00 Diluted earnings per share - EPS diluted CHF 5.26 6.96 Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent: Basic earnings per share - EPS basic CHF 4.03 7.19 Diluted earnings per share - EPS diluted CHF 4.01 7.15 Income / expense resulting from acquisition and divestitures - Capsugel: CHF 9 million for integration-related costs

- Others: CHF 1 million for integration-related costs

Net financial result: CHF 4 million remeasurement of contingent consideration Comprise expenses resulting from environmental remediation for all divested plants and existing sites for projects in excess of CHF 10 million Tax impact calculated based on average Group tax rate of: 11.1% Reconciliation of EBIT to EBITDA (Continuing Business) 2020 2019 milliOn CHF Result from operating activities (EBIT) 618 509 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 174 173 Amortization of intangible assets 94 98 Impairment and reversal of impairment on property, plant, equipment and intangibles 0 7 Earnings before interests, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) 886 787 Reconciliation of EBITDA to CORE EBITDA (Continuing Business) 2020 2019 milliOn CHF Earnings before interests, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) 886 787 Restructuring costs / income 5 21 Income / expense resulting from acquisitions and divestitures (1) 10 Environmental-related expenses 3 10 CORE EBITDA 893 828 26 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 3 Operational Free Cash Flow For the six-month ended 30 June, the development of operational free cash flow by component was as follows: Components of operational free cash flow 2020 Change 2019 milliOn CHF Earnings before interests, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) 886 121 765 Change of operating net working capital1 (314) 186 (500) Capital expenditures in tangible and intangible assets (416) (108) (308) Disposal of tangible and intangible assets 3 1 2 Change of other assets and liabilities2 71 95 (24) Operational free cash flow (before acquisitions and divestitures) 230 295 (65) Disposal of subsidiaries 0 (620) 620 Operational free cash flow3 230 (325) 555 Includes non-cash amortization of current deferred income of CHF 14 million (2019: CHF 9 million), recognized in the income statement through EBITDA Includes in 2019 non-cash amortization of non-current deferred income of CHF 4 million, recognized in the income statement through EBITDA Operational Free Cash Flow represents Lonza Group incl. Discontinued Operations 4 Return on Net Operating Assets (RONOA) Reconciliation of NOA to CORE NOA Net operating assets (NOA) allow for an assessment of the Group's operating performance independently from financing activities. NOA contains all operating assets (excluding goodwill) less operating liabilities and is defined as property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, net working capital and long-term net operating assets minus operating liabilities. CORE NOA adjusts NOA for intangible assets acquired through a business combination. Components of Net Operating Assets and CORE Net Operating Assets 2020 2019 for the six-months Period Ended 30 June milliOn CHF Non-current operating assets excluding goodwill 6'953 6'703 Inventories 1'448 1'360 Trade receivables 774 786 Other operating receivables 253 242 Trade payables (337) (381) Other operating liabilities (1'433) (1'310) NOA 7'658 7'400 Acquisition-related intangible assets (2'847) (3'124) CORE NOA 4'811 4'276 27 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Reconciliation of RONOA and CORE RONOA RONOA is calculated by dividing the Group's EBIT by NOA (average). CORE RONOA is calculated by dividing the Group's CORE EBIT by CORE NOA (average). 2020 2019 milliOn CHF NOA (average)1 7'657 7'405 EBIT, annualized2 1'236 1'018 RONOA 16.2% 13.7% CORE NOA (average)1 4'750 4'186 CORE EBIT, annualized2 1'412 1'286 CORE RONOA 29.7% 30.7% Calculated at historical monthly averages of the last twelve months ended 30 June EBIT / CORE EBIT for the six months ended 30 June multiplied by two to reflect a twelve month period 5 Return On Invested Capital from Continuing Operations The return on invested capital (ROIC) is defined as net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) divided by the average invested capital of Lonza Group. For the six month ended 30 June, the development of ROIC by component was as follows: 2020 2019 milliOn CHF CORE result from operating activities (CORE EBIT) 706 643 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets (81) (86) Share of loss from associates/joint ventures (4) (3) Net operating profit before taxes 621 554 Taxes1 (95) (61) Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) 526 493 Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT), annualized2 1'052 986 Average invested capital 10'750 10'534 ROIC (in %) 9.8 9.4 Group tax rate of 15.3% for 2020 and 11.1% for 2019 NOPAT for the six months ended 30 June multiplied by 2 to reflect a twelve month period The invested capital represent the average of the monthly balances of the following components for the six months ended 30 June: 2020 2019 milliOn CHF CORE net operating assets 4'750 4'186 Goodwill 3'602 3'759 Acquisition-related intangible assets 2'907 3'219 Other assets1 254 203 Net current and deferred tax liabilities (762) (833) Average invested capital 10'750 10'534 1 Investments in associates / joint ventures and operating cash 28 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 6 Net Debt The net debt comprises: 30 June 31 December 30 June milliOn CHF 2020 2019 2019 Debt Non-current debt 3'486 2'766 3'147 Current debt 330 774 637 Total debt 3'816 3'540 3'784 Loans and advances Non-current loans and advances (114) (72) (33) Current advances (2) (2) (4) Cash and cash equivalents (557) (505) (413) Total loans and advances and cash and cash equivalents (673) (579) (450) Net debt 3'143 2'961 3'334 29 Lonza Half-Year Report 2020 Forward-Looking Statements Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. 