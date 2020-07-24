Lonza : Half-Year Results Report

--Comparison vs. Half-Year 2019 (Continuing Business1)--
Lonza Group
3,074 mn
893 mn
29.1 %
2
CORE EBITDA (CHF) --+ 7.9 %--
CORE EBITDA Margin --+ 130bps--
Sales (CHF) --+ 7.7 %--
Pharma Biotech & Nutrition
2,226 mn
760 mn
34.1 %
Sales (CHF) --+ 10.8 %--2
CORE EBITDA (CHF) --+ 9.7 %--
CORE EBITDA Margin --+ 90bps--
Specialty Ingredients
819 mn
161 mn
19.7 %
Sales (CHF) --+ 0.1 %--2
CORE EBITDA (CHF) --- 1.2 %--
CORE EBITDA Margin --+ 70bps--
All financial information referring to "continuing business" in 2019 are exclusive of the Water Care business, that was sold in February 2019 and reported as discontinued operations
All sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at a constant exchange rate (CER)
Contents
Letter to the Stakeholders
5
Financial Highlights
6
Pharma Biotech & Nutrition Segment
7
Specialty Ingredients Segment
9
Outlook 2020
11
Corporate
12
Notes
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
13
Selected Explanatory Notes
17
Supplementary Financial Information
24
Forward-Looking Statements
30
Strong operational performance maintained during COVID-19; sites remained open and protection of employees continues to be top priority
Landmark ten-year collaboration with Moderna on the mRNA1 platform. The current focus is to manufacture an mRNA-based vaccine (mRNA-1273) for the novel coronavirus
Group sales growth of 7.7%2 and resilient
CORE EBITDA margin of 29.1%
Growth driven by Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) segment which delivered 10.8%2 sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin of 34.1%
Specialty Ingredients (LSI) delivered flat sales growth alongside an increased CORE EBITDA margin of 19.7%
LSI carve-out is nearing completion, with some activities left to undertake. In this context, Lonza has decided to divest the business through a sale process, to be initiated in H2
Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a type of Nucleic Acid. An mRNA molecule carries the instructions from the genetic code (DNA) to be transcribed into proteins
All sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at a constant exchange rate (CER)
Dear Stakeholders,
In H1 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an extraordinary time of uncertainty and concern for many businesses and industries. During this time, Lonza Group has worked diligently to support the delivery of drug substance and services for essential medical treatments and disinfection solutions at a time when the need has never been greater. While continuing to serve our customers by maintaining our operations, we have focused on employee safety as a top priority. We have introduced new measures and working practices at short notice, to ensure that every employee remains protected from the risk of infection. In return, our employees have shown unwavering commitment and perseverance in delivering for our customers and our business.
The dedication and diligence of our workforce has paid off, as Lonza has managed to maintain business continuity, with nearly all manufacturing sites remaining open to date. The business has also delivered a strong set of H1 financial results. Group sales growth hit 7.7%1, with a resilient CORE EBITDA margin of 29.1%, despite the challenges arising from the pandemic. This result was driven by the Lonza Pharma Bio- tech & Nutrition (LPBN) Segment, which delivered 10.8%1 sales growth and a CORE EBITDA margin of 34.1%. Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) delivered flat sales growth alongside an increased CORE EBITDA margin of 19.7%.
The LPBN segment has received support requests for a series of programs relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. In H1 2020, the segment announced a ten-year collaboration with Moderna. If clinical tests deliver positive results and regulatory approval is received, Lonza will support the commercial manufacture of the Drug Substance for a COVID-19 vaccine using the mRNA-based technology platform. This has required a focus of energy, effort and investment from both Lonza and Moderna. The collaboration has progressed at "pandemic speed", with technology transfer already complete, and the first mRNA GMP batch expected to be delivered in our Portsmouth (USA) facility at the end of July 2020.
In the LSI segment, we continued to make positive progress in the carve-out. We have now reached the final stages of the carve-out pro- cess. All employees have already been allocated to each of the two segments, and placed into the corresponding newly-established legal entities. We have also transferred our operational processes and data (including assets, inventories, creditors and debtors) to the new legal entities, alongside the relevant commercial contracts. There are still some remaining areas and geographies that require attention as we move towards the completion of the carve-out process.
As the carve-out nears completion, we have reviewed strategic options for the long-term future of the LSI business. On 23 July 2020, the Board of Directors decided to divest the LSI segment via a sale process, which will be initiated in H2 2020. This is a strong time for buyers, as we see improvements in the debt financing market and a confident recovery in the equity markets. Moreover, the LSI business has proved its value as a highly profitable specialty chemicals business with a leading position across a range of attractive end markets. It has also demonstrated resilience in the challenging market conditions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the sale is completed, Lonza will become a pure-play pharma and biotech company. The sale will provide an opportunity to focus our attention and resources on building our leadership in this space, while delivering optimal value and growth for our shareholders.
As we look to H2, we are pleased to confirm our Outlook for full-year 2020 at above mid-single digit sales growth and a stable level of CORE EBITDA margin. However, all forecasts should be heavily caveated at this time of unique global uncertainty, when the business world must continue to expect the unexpected. In this context, all forecasts are inevitably subject to higher levels of uncertainty.
Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our investors and customers for their continuing confidence and trust. I would also like to thank our employees for their outstanding work in the face of the uncertainties we have encountered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in H1. Our H1 performance is a testament to their capability and commitment.
Sincerely,
Albert M. Baehny
Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ad interim
1 All sales growth figures, expressed as a percentage (%), are at a constant exchange rate (CER)
Financial Highlights
For the Six Months Ended 30 June
IFRS Results (Continuing Business1) milliOn CHF
Sales
EBITDA
Margin in %
Result from operating activities (EBIT)
Margin in %
Profit for the period
EPS basic
CHF
EPS diluted
CHF
2020 Change 2019 in %
3'074
3.3
2'976
886 12.6 787
28.826.4
618 21.4 509
20.117.1
478 21.6 393
6.42 21.4 5.29
6.39 21.5 5.26
CORE Earnings2(Continuing Business1) milliOn CHF
CORE EBITDA
Margin in %
Result from operating activities (CORE EBIT)
Margin in %
CORE Profit for the period
CORE EPS basic
CHF
CORE EPS diluted
CHF
CORE RONOA in %
2020
Change
2019
in %
893
7.9
828
29.1
27.8
706
9.8
643
23.0
21.6
556
6.9
520
7.47
6.7
7.00
7.44
6.9
6.96
29.7
(3.3)
30.7
Other Performance Measures (Continuing Business1)
2020
Change
2019
million CHF
in %
Operational free cash flow (before acquisitions and divestitures)
230
17
Operational free cash flow
230
637
ROIC in %
9.8
4.3
9.4
RONOA in %
16.2
18.2
13.7
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)
15'913
8.3
14'700
Other Performance Measures (Lonza Group incl. Discontinued Operations)
2020
Change
2019
million CHF
in %
Operational free cash flow (before acquisitions and divestitures)
230
(65)
Operational free cash flow
230
555
Net debt
3'143
(5.7)
3'334
Debt-equity ratio
0.48
(9.4)
0.53
Net Debt / CORE EBITDA ratio3
1.87
(11.8)
2.12
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)
15'913
8.3
14'700
All financial information referring to "continuing business" in 2019 are exclusive of the Water Care business, that was sold in February 2019 and reported as discontinued operations
In the CORE results for the items "EBITDA," "Result from operating activities (EBIT)," "Profit for the period" and "Earnings per share," the impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, impairment and reversal of impairment of assets, results from associates and other special charges / income from restructuring, environ- mental remediation, acquisitions and divestitures are eliminated. "CORE RONOA" does not include acquisition- related intangible assets (see note 2 "Supplementary Financial Information" of this report on page 24)
Net debt/CORE EBITDA is calculated based on the CORE EBITDA of the last twelve months
Pharma Biotech & Nutrition
Segment
For the Six Months Ended 30 June
2020
Change in %
2019
milliOn CHF
Sales
2'226
6.6
2'088
CORE EBITDA
760
9.7
693
Margin in %
34.1
33.2
CORE result from operating activities (EBIT)
634
11.0
571
Margin in %
28.5
27.3
Market and Segment Overview1
Inevitably, the segment has experienced some challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been delays to some clinical trials and regulatory approvals. There has also been a drop in demand from academic and research institutes, as laboratories have temporarily closed or refocused activities on projects relating to COVID-19. Furthermore, limitations on contractor resources have caused delays to certain strategic growth projects.
While we have worked diligently to manage these challenges, strong segment performance has been driven by a combination of factors. Our position as a supplier of essential goods and services has allowed us to maintain operations through the pandemic. There has been strong continuing demand across our portfolio of modalities and services, including for programs relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments in Biotech continue unabated and the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered increased consumer interest in nutrition. This has allowed us to maintain the confidence of our customers, resulting in a healthy pipeline of new deals and new customer acquisitions.
All of these factors have contributed to strong utilization levels for existing assets, while new assets from growth projects begin to ramp up.
The Small Molecules business has benefitted from a solid project pipeline in the market. The business signed a series of new multi-year customer contracts, with a high proportion focusing on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and Highly Potent API projects compared to H1 2019. Growth projects are on track (including the partnership with AstraZeneca), and the business has shown a high level of capacity uti- lization. H1 sales were negatively impacted by a product release in the prior year causing a one-time effect. However, full-year sales are currently expected to outpace the previous year. A solid and sustained operating margin has been maintained by a continuing internal focus on cost containment.
The Mammalian and Microbial business has completed three important new agreements and shows positive pipeline development across modalities. The pandemic only caused minor impacts arising from delays to clinical trials and limited delays to construction activities on new growth initiatives. Generally, challenges to business continuity arising from the COVID-19 pandemic have been actively managed and operations have only been marginally impacted. The business has announced a ten-year collaboration with Moderna on the mRNA platform. The agreement provides for the manufacture of an mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 (for more information, see the Chairman's Letter to Stakeholders on page 5). These developments have all contributed to double- digit sales growth and a full-year forecast of continued double-digit growth, accompanied by solid operating margins. Any financial impacts arising from delays to growth initiatives in H1 have been offset with cost management measures.
The Cell and Gene Therapy business has benefitted from a strong pipeline for both cell and gene therapies alike. Alongside a number of new customers, there is also a strong demand for viral vectors from existing customers. Internally, the business has focused on delivering operational improvements, including on-going process consolidation. Lonza's Cell and Gene centre of excellence in Houston (USA), continues to build capacity to meet increasing levels of demand. The business saw double-digittop-line growth in H1, and this is expected to continue into H2.
The Bioscience business has been negatively impacted by the decreased demand for products from academic and research institutes, many of which have temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this impact has been offset by strong sales growth across Media and Testing. Overall, there was a small increase in H1 sales, compared to H1 2019, and the operating margin has been maintained at a constant rate. Furthermore, there is a significant increase in the number of orders being placed for delivery in H2.
The Capsules and Health Ingredients business benefitted from a strong nutrition market, as theCOVID-19pandemic drove consumer interest in nutritional supplements. There were minimal disruptions to the manufacturing network arising from the pandemic, and the business operated at a high level of capacity utilization to meet increased demand for both nutrition capsules and health ingredients. In contrast, sales for hard pharma capsules were flat. Overall, the business delivered highsingle-digitsales growth.
1 Comparison versus H1 2019 at a constant exchange rate (CER)
Specialty Ingredients
Segment
For the Six Months Ended 30 June
2020
Change in %
2019
milliOn CHF
Sales
819
(4.7)
859
CORE EBITDA
161
(1.2 )
163
Margin in %
19.7
19.0
CORE result from operating activities (EBIT)
121
(2.4)
124
Margin in %
14.8
14.4
Market and Segment Overview1
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven varying levels of market demand across the LSI portfolio. There has been continued strong demand for products and services in Hygiene, and Home & Personal Care. There has also been increased demand for Vitamin B3 in feed applications. However, there has been comparatively soft demand in areas including Wood Protection, Oil and Gas, Crop Protection and the Composite Materials business.
Across the LSI network, all sites have remained open, except for a small number of the Wood operations. The Hygiene business experienced a temporary shortage of some raw materials for Hygiene Products. There was a temporary planned closure of operations for routine maintenance in Visp (CH), but this work has now been completed and operations have resumed. The segment has also made positive progress towards the completion of the carve-out. In this context, the Lonza business has reviewed strategic options. It was decided by the Board of Directors on 23 July 2020 that Lonza would divest
the LSI segment through a sale process, (for more information on the carve-out and sale process, see the Chairman's Letter to Stakeholders on page 5).
Microbial Control Solutions
Specialty Chemical Services
The Microbial Control Solutions business experienced resilient levels of demand and sales growth across its Professional Hygiene, and Home
Personal Care businesses. This was driven by a surge in demand for products and services to control and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In contrast, many of the industrial markets experienced challenges arising from the impacts of COVID-19. Wood Protection experienced reduced market demand and some operations were temporarily closed. However, all plants are now operational again, and we are cautiously optimistic about a recovery in H2, following improved sales levels in the month of June.
Paints and Coatings showed negative sales growth compared to H1 2019, but there are signs of a performance recovery in H2, despite the continuing challenges of the market environment. The Material Protection business also experienced decreased levels of demand, driven by the downturn in the oil and gas market and the automotive market. In this business, the pandemic presents a continuing challenge to anticipated sales in H2.
Finally, the Crop Protection business experienced mixed results, with overall performance tracking below the sales levels of H1 2019. The business was negatively impacted by the dry weather in Oceania and South East Asia. However, this challenge was offset to a limited extent by our Molluscicides offering, which tracked sales above H1 2019 levels.
1 Comparison versus H1 2019 at a constant exchange rate (CER)
Specialty Chemical Services has experienced mixed performance levels across its businesses in H1 2020. A challenging external environment and a series of one-time effects have resulted overall in negative sales growth.
The Composites business experienced a softer level of demand in elec- tronics, alongside delayed projects in civil aviation. However, this was partially offset by robust sales of DETDA2 for industrial applications.
There was an equally mixed picture in the CDMO business. A stable sales level in the Chemical business was accompanied by a higher utilization rate for the multipurpose plant in Visp (CH). However, this performance was offset by weaker sales levels in the fermentation business. Taking into account these continuing issues, we currently anticipate that performance will remain stable into H2.
Within Specialty Chemical Services, the Performance Chemical Intermediates business was the most resilient to the challenges of the COV- ID-19 pandemic. Business performance was supported by high demand for Vitamin B3, partially caused by stock building activities for feeding applications. Performance was also supported by the price recovery of Vitamin B3 from low levels in 2019. More generally, all sites have continued operations without disruption and the business has not experienced any raw material shortages.
2 Lonzacure® DETDA 80 is an Aromatic diamine curative (liquid) for polyurea and polyurethane/polyurea hybrid formulations based on diethyl toluene diamine.
Outlook 2020
The following Outlook for full-year 2020 is provided for Lonza Group
Outlook 2020 is based on the present business composition, existing visibility and constant exchange rates. Inevitably, the 2020 full-year Outlook is subject to higher levels of uncertainty because of the unpredictable nature of the current macroeconomic environment.
Corporate
For the Six Months Ended 30 June
2020
2019
milliOn CHF
Sales
29
29
CORE EBITDA
(28)
(28)
CORE result from operating activities (EBIT)
(49)
(52)
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
2020
2019
at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020 (unaudited)
milliOn CHF
Total non-current assets
10'819
10'801
Current assets
2'543
2'506
Cash and cash equivalents
557
505
Assets held for sale1
28
29
Total current assets
3'128
3'040
Total assets
13'947
13'841
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
6'472
6'494
Non-controlling interests
69
71
Total equity
6'541
6'565
Non-current liabilities
1'984
1'835
Non-current debt
3'486
2'766
Total non-current liabilities
5'470
4'601
Current liabilities
1'606
1'901
Current debt
330
774
Total current liabilities
1'936
2'675
Total liabilities
7'406
7'276
Total equity and liabilities
13'947
13'841
1 Assets held for sale in 2020 and 2019 relate to land in Guangzhou
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
2020
2019
for the Six Months Ended 30 June (unaudited)
milliOn CHF
Sales
Cost of goods sold
Gross profit
Operating expenses
Result from operating activities (EBIT)2
Net financial result
Share of loss from associates/joint ventures
Profit before income taxes
Income taxes
Profit from continuing operations
Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
Profit for the period
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
Non-controlling interests
Profit for the period
Earnings per share for profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent
Basic earnings per share - EPS basic
CHF
Diluted earnings per share - EPS diluted
CHF
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
Basic earnings per share - EPS basic
CHF
Diluted earnings per share - EPS diluted
CHF
3'074 2'976
(1'851) (1'828)
1'223 1'148
(639)
618 509
(64)
(3)
564 442
(49)
478 393
0 (93)
478 300
477 299
1
300
5.29
5.26
4.03
4.01
2 Result from operating activities (EBIT) excludes interest income and expenses as well as financial income and expenses that are not interest related and Lonza's share of loss from associates and joint ventures
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
2020
2019
for the Six Months Ended 30 June (unaudited)
milliOn CHF
Profit for the period
478
300
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Re-measurements of net defined benefit liability
(114)
(66)
Income tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
26
12
(88)
(54)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(161)
(71)
Reclassification of foreign currency difference on loss of control
0
13
Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value
(21)
(13)
Income tax on items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
4
1
(178)
(70)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(266)
(124)
Total comprehensive income for the period
212
176
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
214
175
Non-controlling interests
(2)
1
Total comprehensive income for the period
212
176
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
2020
2019
for the Six Months Ended 30 June (unaudited)
milliOn CHF
Profit for the period
478
300
Adjustment for non-cash items
418
532
Income tax and interest paid
(79)
(118)
(Increase)/decrease of net working capital
(300)
(491)
Use of provisions
(22)
(24)
(Increase)/decrease of other payables, net
(61)
(33)
Net cash provided by operating activities
434
166
Purchase of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets
(416)
(308)
Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed of
0
620
Increase in loans and advances
(42)
(30)
Net purchase of other assets and disposals
(15)
(16)
Interest and dividend received
3
3
Net cash provided by / (used for) investing activities
(470)
269
Issuance of straight bonds
820
0
Repayment of straight bond
0
(300)
Repayment of term loan
(526)
0
Increase / (decrease) in debt
16
64
Payment of lease liabilities
(18)
(15)
Prepayment of leases
(21)
0
Increase in other non-current liabilities
84
2
Capital injection from owners of the non-controlling interests
2
1
Purchase of treasury shares
(46)
(48)
Dividends paid1
(207)
(206)
Net cash provided by / (used for) financing activities
104
(502)
Effect of currency translation on cash
(16)
(2)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
52
(69)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
505
482
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June
557
413
1 Includes dividends of CHF 2 million (2019: CHF 2 million) paid to non-controlling interests shareholders of a subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Non-controlling
Total equity
Equity for the Six Months Ended 30 June (unaudited)
interests
Share
Share
Retained
Hedging
Translation
Treasury
Total
milliOn CHF
capital
premium
earnings
reserve
reserve
shares
Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
Balance at 1 January 2019
74
3'314
3'468
(11)
(556)
(71)
6'218
72
6'290
Profit for the period
0
0
299
0
0
0
299
1
300
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
0
0
(54)
(12)
(58)
0
(124)
0
(124)
Total comprehensive income for the period
0
0
245
(12)
(58)
0
175
1
176
Dividends
0
0
(204)
0
0
0
(204)
(2)
(206)
Capital injection from owners of the
non-controlling interests
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
Recognition of share-based payments
0
0
27
0
0
0
27
0
27
Movements in treasury shares
0
0
(61)
0
0
19
(42)
0
(42)
Balance at 30 June 2019
74
3'314
3'475
(23)
(614)
(52)
6'174
72
6'246
Six Months Ended 30 June 2020
Balance at 1 January 2020
74
3'314
3'881
(17)
(707)
(51)
6'494
71
6'565
Profit for the period
0
0
477
0
0
0
477
1
478
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
0
0
(88)
(18)
(157)
0
(263)
(3)
(266)
Total comprehensive income for the period
0
0
389
(18)
(157)
0
214
(2)
212
Dividends
0
0
(205)
0
0
0
(205)
(2)
(207)
Capital injection from owners of the
non-controlling interests
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
Recognition of share-based payments
0
0
17
0
0
0
17
0
17
Movements in treasury shares
0
0
(93)
0
0
45
(48)
0
(48)
Balance at 30 June 2020
74
3'314
3'989
(35)
(864)
(6)
6'472
69
6'541
Selected Explanatory Notes
1 Basis of Preparation of Financial Statements and Changes to Group's Accounting Policies
These condensed consolidated financial statements are the unaudited, interim consolidated financial statements (hereafter "the interim financial statements") of Lonza Group Ltd and its subsidiaries (hereafter "the Group") for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 (hereafter "the interim period"). They are prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting". These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 (here- after "the annual financial statements") as they provide an update of the previously reported information. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period. The interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements.
The preparation of the interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities and disclosure of contingent liabilities at the date of the interim financial statements. If in the future such estimates and assumptions, which are based on management's best judgment at the date of the interim financial statements, deviate from the actual circumstances, the original estimates and assumptions will be modified as appropriate in the year in which the circumstances change.
On 1 November 2018, Lonza entered into a definitive agreement with Platinum Equity to sell Lonza's Water Care business and operations. The sale of the former Water Care business and operations was completed on 28 February 2019. The results of the Water Care business in 2019 were disclosed separately in the consolidated income statement as discontinued operations. Therefore, all income statement related notes referring to "continuing business" are exclusive of the results from the Water Care business for 2019.
New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments
There were no new standards or amendments to existing standards that have a material effect on the Group's interim financial statements.
2 Impact from COVID-19
There is no major financial impact on Lonza's financial performance for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. Lonza's businesses experienced positive and negative impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall operations and product demand remained very stable and strong. Mitigating actions helped to ensure minimal disruption to supply chain.
However, it is not possible at the moment to estimate the potential financial impact of COVID-19 for the full year 2020, as it depends on various factors which currently cannot be predicted (such as the extent and duration of the pandemic, the impact on customers and suppliers, etc.).
Cash collections continue to be according to normal trade terms, and days of trade receivables outstanding remain at normal levels. The Group has not experienced any liquidity or cash flow shortages during the first half of 2020. In addition, Lonza successfully issued debt instruments at favorable market terms (see note 5).
Consequently, Management believes Lonza is well positioned to meet its ongoing financial obligations and has sufficient liquidity to support the normal business activities.
3
Exchange Rates
Balance Sheet
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Income Statement Half-Year
2020
2019
period-end rate CHF
average rate CHF
US dollar
0.95
0.97
US dollar
0.97
1.00
Pound sterling
1.17
1.27
Pound sterling
1.22
1.29
Euro
1.07
1.09
Euro
1.06
1.13
4 Operating Segments
The two operating segments are described as follows:
Pharma Biotech & Nutrition
In the Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment, Lonza is one of the world's leading providers of technology platforms along the value chain from pre-clinical to commercial, including drug substance and drug product. This comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications. Lonza's offerings to consumer health companies are complemented with a small portfolio of science-backed ingredients (nu- tritional supplements).
Lonza manufactures products that are at the forefront of powerful new treatments for cancer, diabetes, immune system disorders, heart conditions, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, inflammation and many other medical diseases and conditions. Lonza's customers cover a wide spectrum: from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, to the broad range of biotechnol- ogy firms, medical research and testing organizations, as well as smaller start-ups pioneering breakthrough medical treatments, and consumer health and nutrition companies.
Specialty Ingredients
The segment operates two businesses: Microbial Control Solutions and Specialty Chemical Services.
The Microbial Control Solutions business serves consumer and technical markets by safeguarding resources and peoples' wellbeing. In consumer markets, the segment has offerings in professional hygiene, and home and personal care. In technical markets, the segment has offerings in paints and coating, wood protection, material protection and crop protection.
The Specialty Chemicals Services business serves selected attractive specialty chemical niche markets, where a high level of customization or exclusivity is required. It serves markets with demand for its solutions in electronics, aerospace, food and feed ingredients, agro chemicals and diversified specialty chemicals.
Six Months Ended
Pharma Biotech
Specialty
Total Operating
Corporate /
Total Group
30 June 2020
& Nutrition
Ingredients
Segments
Eliminations1
milliOn CHF
Sales third-party
2'226
819
3'045
29
3'074
Inter-segment sales
16
22
38
(38)
0
Total sales
2'242
841
3'083
(9)
3'074
Result from operating
activities (EBIT)2
558
110
668
(50)
618
Return on sales %
25.1
13.4
21.9
n.a.
20.1
Six Months Ended
Pharma Biotech
Specialty
Total Operating
Corporate /
Total Group
30 June 2019
& Nutrition
Ingredients
Segments
Eliminations1
milliOn CHF
Sales third-party
2'088
859
2'947
29
2'976
Inter-segment sales
4
18
22
(22)
0
Total sales
2'092
877
2'969
7
2'976
Result from operating
activities (EBIT)2
497
84
581
(72)
509
Return on sales %
23.8
9.8
19.7
n.a.
17.1
The "Corporate / Eliminations" column represents the corporate function, including eliminations for reconciliation of the Group total
Result from operating activities (EBIT) excludes interest income and expenses as well as financial income and expenses that are not interest related and Lonza's share of loss from associates and joint ventures
Disaggregation of Third Party Revenues
Lonza derives revenue in its business models of Contract Development and Manufacturing (including related services and licenses) and sale of products. These business models and the markets Lonza operates in are the basis to disaggregate revenue into categories that depict how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors.
The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment derives its revenues primarily from long-term supply agreements with pharmaceutical customers. This segment typically provides a range of product and manufacturing services, over the whole range from research to commercial supply. Lonza supports customer research activities as well as the whole life cycle of a customer product from development of a drug substance to commercial supply. Lonza concluded that the revenues of the Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment shall not be further disaggregated.
The Specialty Ingredients segment focuses on product sales. Within this segment, there is a separation between divisions, which focus on different markets and operating distinct technology and asset platforms:
- Microbial Control Solutions delivers future-proof Microbial Control technologies and related applications to consumer facing and resource protection markets.
- Specialty Chemical Services is an asset-driven business with attractive growth levels in technically demanding industries and applications, as well as capabilities in custom development and manufacturing.
The table below shows the segment information provided to the Group's Executive Committee and also illustrates the disaggregation of recognized revenues for the six-month period ended
30 June:
2020
2019
milliOn CHF
Pharma Biotech & Nutrition
2'226
2'088
Specialty Ingredients
819
859
Microbial Control Solutions
524
514
Specialty Chemicals Solutions
295
345
Other Revenues
29
29
Total Group
3'074
2'976
5 Debt
In 2020 Lonza issued the following debt instruments:
-
Straight bond of CHF 300 million, due on 28 April 2023 (coupon: 1 % p.a.)
-
Eurobond of EUR 500 million, due on 21 April 2027 (coupon: 1.625% p.a.)
The proceeds from the Eurobond were primarily used for the repayment of the EUR 500 million term loan tranche.
6 Financial Instruments
The carrying amount of financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure.
Carrying amount
Fair value
Carrying amount
Fair value
milliOn CHF
30. 06. 2020
30. 06. 2020
31. 12. 2019
31. 12. 2019
Financial assets at amortized cost
Trade receivables, net
774
774
759
759
Other receivables
73
73
73
73
Accrued income
147
147
190
190
Current and non-current loans
116
116
74
74
Cash and cash equivalents
557
557
505
505
Total financial assets amortized at cost
1'667
1'667
1'601
1'601
Financial assets at fair value
Other investments
46
46
24
24
Derivative financial instruments
- Currency-related instruments
11
11
21
21
Contingent consideration
13
13
20
20
Total financial assets at fair value
70
70
65
65
Financial liabilities at amortized cost
Debt
Straight bonds1
1'742
1'802
914
939
Other debt
2'074
2'074
2'626
2'626
Current and non-current liabilities
907
907
998
998
Trade payables
337
337
453
453
Total financial liabilities at amortized cost
5'061
5'121
4'991
5'016
Financial liabilities at fair value
Derivative financial instruments
- Currency-related instruments
8
8
8
8
- Interest-related instruments
31
31
17
17
- Commodity-related instruments
8
8
1
1
Contingent consideration
28
28
30
30
Total financial liabilities - measured at fair value
through profit and loss
75
75
56
56
1 The fair value of straight bonds for disclosure purposes is Level 1 and is calculated based on the observable market prices of the debt instruments
Financial Instruments Carried at Fair Value
The Group applied the following hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of finan-
cial instruments by valuation technique:
-
Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
-
Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for
the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly
-
Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data
(unobservable inputs)
30. 06. 2020
31. 12. 2019
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
milliOn CHF
fair value
fair value
Assets
Other investments
0
46
0
46
0
24
0
24
Derivative financial instruments
0
11
0
11
0
21
0
21
Contingent consideration related to sale of business
0
0
13
13
0
0
20
20
Liabilities
Derivative financial instruments
0
(47)
0
(47)
0
(26)
0
(26)
Contingent consideration
0
0
(28)
(28)
0
0
(30)
(30)
Net assets and liabilities measured at fair value
0
10
(15)
(5)
0
19
(10)
9
In 2020 and 2019, there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements.
Details of the determination of Level 3 fair value measurements are set out below:
Contingent Consideration Arrangements Related to Sale of Business
2020
milliOn CHF
At 1 January
20
Remeasurement included in the income statement
0
Cash received
(6)
Currency translation effects
(1)
At 30 June
13
The 2017 agreement to sell the Peptides business includes contingent consideration arrangement under which Lonza will receive a defined percentage of the net sales of the disposed business for the financial years 2017-2021 (estimated to be CHF 13 million at half-year 2020 exchange rates). Lonza's estimate of the net present value of these future payments is reflected as a receivable in the consolidated balance sheet for the periods presented.
The consideration for the acquisition of Octane Biotech in 2018 also comprised a contingent consideration of USD 30 million which remained unchanged compared to 31 December 2019 (equivalent to CHF 28 million at half-year 2020 exchange rates, which changed by CHF 2 million due to foreign exchange rate differences).
7 Net Financial Result
The net financial result for the six-month period ended 30 June are as follows:
2020
2019
milliOn CHF
Net interest expenses
(24)
(39)
Net interest expenses on defined benefit plan liabilities
(3)
(5)
Interest expenses on IFRS 16 lease liabilities
(4)
(4)
Amortization of debt fees and discounts
(3)
(3)
Foreign exchange rate differences, including impact from
currency-related financial derivative instruments
(15)
(3)
Interest related financial derivative instruments
(3)
(1)
Net gains on investments measured at fair value through profit or loss
6
0
Other net financial expenses
(3)
(9)
Net financial result
(50)
(64)
8 Seasonality of Operations
Lonza businesses operate in businesses where no significant seasonal or cyclical variations in sales are experienced during the reporting period.
9 Dividends Paid
On 28 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.75 (financial year 2018: CHF 2.75) per share in respect of the 2019 financial year. The distribution to holders of outstanding shares totaled CHF 205 million (2019: CHF 204 million). Thereof, CHF
102.4 million have been recorded against retained earnings and CHF 102.4 million have been recorded against reserves from capital contributions of Lonza Group AG.
10 Events After the Balance Sheet Date
On 23 July 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the interim financial statements of Lonza Group Ltd and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 for issue.
On 23 July 2020, the Board of Directors decided to divest the Specialty Ingredients segment via a sale process, which will be initiated in H2 2020.
Lonza will carefully analyze at which point in time the sale of the Specialty Ingredients segments can be considered highly probable in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations and will then adapt presentation and accounting accordingly.
Supplementary Financial Information
This Finance Report includes alternative performance measures that are not clearly defined in IFRS (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to Lonza's consolidated financial position and financial results based on IFRS.
1 Results at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)
The tables below compare the financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 based on constant exchange rates (i.e. June 2019 exchange rates) with the half-year results 2019.
Lonza Group
2020
Change
2019
milliOn CHF
in %
Sales
3'204
7.7
2'976
CORE EBITDA
929
12.2
828
Margin in %
29.0
27.8
CORE result from operating activities (EBIT)
736
14.5
643
Margin in %
23.0
21.6
Pharma Biotech & Nutrition
2020
Change
2019
milliOn CHF
in %
Sales
2'314
10.8
2'088
CORE EBITDA
786
13.4
693
Margin in %
34.0
33.2
CORE result from operating activities (EBIT)
655
14.7
571
Margin in %
28.3
27.3
Specialty Ingredients
2020
Change
2019
milliOn CHF
in %
Sales
860
0.1
859
CORE EBITDA
174
6.7
163
Margin in %
20.2
19.0
CORE result from operating activities (EBIT)
133
7.3
124
Margin in %
15.5
14.4
Corporate
2020
2019
milliOn CHF
Sales
30
29
CORE EBITDA
(31)
(28)
CORE result from operating activities (EBIT)
(52)
(52)
2 CORE Results
Lonza believes that disclosing CORE results of the Group's performance enhances the financial markets' understanding of the company because the CORE results enable better comparison across years.
CORE results exclude exceptional expenses and income such as restructuring, environmental remediation, acquisitions and divestitures, impairments and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, which can differ significantly from year to year. For this same reason, Lon- za uses these CORE results in addition to IFRS as important factors in internally assessing the Group's performance.
Lonza incurred costs of CHF 16 million related to the carve-out of the Specialty Ingredients segment for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. These costs were not excluded from the Core results presented below.
Following the decision of the Board of Directors to initiate a sales process of the Specialty Ingredients segment, to commence in H2 2020, all the 2020 carve-out related costs will be excluded from the Core results for the full year 2020.
Reconciliation of IFRS results to
IFRS result
Amortization
Impairments
Reversal of
Restructuring
Income/
Environmental-
CORE Half-Year Results 2020
of intangible
impairments
costs/income
expense
related
assets from
resulting from
expenses1
acquisitions
acquisition
and
milliOn CHF
divestitures
Result from operating
activities (EBIT)
618
81
0
0
5
(1)
3
Net financial result
(50)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Share of loss from
associates/joint ventures
(4)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Profit before income taxes
564
81
0
0
5
(1)
3
Income taxes2
(86)
(12)
0
0
(1)
0
0
Profit for the period
478
69
0
0
4
(1)
3
Non-controlling interests
(1)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Profit for the period,
attributable to the equity
holders of the parent
477
69
0
0
4
(1)
3
Number of Shares Basic
74'253'750
Number of Shares Diluted
74'624'787
Earnings per share for profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent:
Basic earnings per share -
EPS basic
CHF
6.42
Diluted earnings per share -
EPS diluted
CHF
6.39
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent:
Basic earnings per share -
EPS basic
CHF
6.42
Diluted earnings per share -
EPS diluted
CHF
6.39
Comprise expenses resulting from environmental remediation for all divested plants and existing sites
Tax impact calculated based on average Group tax rate of: 15.3%
Other
CORE result
0 706
0 (50)
40
4656
(100)
3556
0(1)
3555
74'253'750
74'624'787
7.47
7.44
7.47
7.44
Reconciliation of IFRS Results to
IFRS result
Amortization
Impairments
Reversal of
Restructuring
Income/
Environmental-
Other
CORE result
CORE Half-Year Results 2019
of intangible
impairments
costs/income
expense
related
assets from
resulting from
expenses2
milliOn CHF
acquisitions
acquisitions1
Result from operating
activities (EBIT)
509
86
12
(5)
21
10
10
0
643
Net financial result
(64)
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
(60)
Share of loss from
associates/joint ventures
(3)
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
Profit before income taxes
442
86
12
(5)
21
14
10
3
583
Income taxes3
(49)
(10)
(1)
2
(2)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(63)
Profit from continuing operations
393
76
11
(3)
19
13
9
2
520
Profit / (loss) from discontinued
operations, net of tax
(93)
0
92
0
0
15
0
0
14
Profit for the period
300
76
103
(3)
19
28
9
2
534
Non-controlling interests
(1)
(1)
Profit for the period,
attributable to the equity
holders of the parent
299
76
103
(3)
19
28
9
2
533
Number of Shares Basic
74'113'650
74'113'650
Number of Shares Diluted
74'527'350
74'527'350
Earnings per share for profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent:
Basic earnings per share -
EPS basic
CHF
5.29
7.00
Diluted earnings per share -
EPS diluted
CHF
5.26
6.96
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent:
Basic earnings per share -
EPS basic
CHF
4.03
7.19
Diluted earnings per share -
EPS diluted
CHF
4.01
7.15
Income / expense resulting from acquisition and divestitures - Capsugel: CHF 9 million for integration-related costs
- Others: CHF 1 million for integration-related costs
Net financial result: CHF 4 million remeasurement of contingent consideration
Comprise expenses resulting from environmental remediation for all divested plants and existing sites for projects in excess of CHF 10 million
Tax impact calculated based on average Group tax rate of: 11.1%
Reconciliation of EBIT to EBITDA (Continuing Business)
2020
2019
milliOn CHF
Result from operating activities (EBIT)
618
509
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
174
173
Amortization of intangible assets
94
98
Impairment and reversal of impairment on property,
plant, equipment and intangibles
0
7
Earnings before interests, taxes and
depreciation (EBITDA)
886
787
Reconciliation of EBITDA to CORE EBITDA (Continuing Business)
2020
2019
milliOn CHF
Earnings before interests, taxes and
depreciation (EBITDA)
886
787
Restructuring costs / income
5
21
Income / expense resulting from acquisitions
and divestitures
(1)
10
Environmental-related expenses
3
10
CORE EBITDA
893
828
3 Operational Free Cash Flow
For the six-month ended 30 June, the development of operational free cash flow by component was as follows:
Components of operational free cash flow
2020
Change
2019
milliOn CHF
Earnings before interests, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA)
886
121
765
Change of operating net working capital1
(314)
186
(500)
Capital expenditures in tangible and intangible assets
(416)
(108)
(308)
Disposal of tangible and intangible assets
3
1
2
Change of other assets and liabilities2
71
95
(24)
Operational free cash flow (before acquisitions and divestitures)
230
295
(65)
Disposal of subsidiaries
0
(620)
620
Operational free cash flow3
230
(325)
555
Includes non-cash amortization of current deferred income of CHF 14 million (2019: CHF 9 million), recognized in the income statement through EBITDA
Includes in 2019 non-cash amortization of non-current deferred income of CHF 4 million, recognized in the income statement through EBITDA
Operational Free Cash Flow represents Lonza Group incl. Discontinued Operations
4 Return on Net Operating Assets (RONOA)
Reconciliation of NOA to CORE NOA
Net operating assets (NOA) allow for an assessment of the Group's operating performance independently from financing activities.
NOA contains all operating assets (excluding goodwill) less operating liabilities and is defined as property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, net working capital and long-term net operating assets minus operating liabilities.
CORE NOA adjusts NOA for intangible assets acquired through a business combination.
Components of Net Operating Assets and CORE Net Operating Assets
2020
2019
for the six-months Period Ended 30 June
milliOn CHF
Non-current operating assets excluding goodwill
6'953
6'703
Inventories
1'448
1'360
Trade receivables
774
786
Other operating receivables
253
242
Trade payables
(337)
(381)
Other operating liabilities
(1'433)
(1'310)
NOA
7'658
7'400
Acquisition-related intangible assets
(2'847)
(3'124)
CORE NOA
4'811
4'276
Reconciliation of RONOA and CORE RONOA
RONOA is calculated by dividing the Group's EBIT by NOA (average).
CORE RONOA is calculated by dividing the Group's CORE EBIT by CORE NOA (average).
2020
2019
milliOn CHF
NOA (average)1
7'657
7'405
EBIT, annualized2
1'236
1'018
RONOA
16.2%
13.7%
CORE NOA (average)1
4'750
4'186
CORE EBIT, annualized2
1'412
1'286
CORE RONOA
29.7%
30.7%
Calculated at historical monthly averages of the last twelve months ended 30 June
EBIT / CORE EBIT for the six months ended 30 June multiplied by two to reflect a twelve month period
5 Return On Invested Capital from Continuing Operations
The return on invested capital (ROIC) is defined as net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) divided by the average invested capital of Lonza Group.
For the six month ended 30 June, the development of ROIC by component was as follows:
2020
2019
milliOn CHF
CORE result from operating activities (CORE EBIT)
706
643
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets
(81)
(86)
Share of loss from associates/joint ventures
(4)
(3)
Net operating profit before taxes
621
554
Taxes1
(95)
(61)
Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT)
526
493
Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT), annualized2
1'052
986
Average invested capital
10'750
10'534
ROIC (in %)
9.8
9.4
Group tax rate of 15.3% for 2020 and 11.1% for 2019
NOPAT for the six months ended 30 June multiplied by 2 to reflect a twelve month period
The invested capital represent the average of the monthly balances of the following components for the six months ended 30 June:
2020
2019
milliOn CHF
CORE net operating assets
4'750
4'186
Goodwill
3'602
3'759
Acquisition-related intangible assets
2'907
3'219
Other assets1
254
203
Net current and deferred tax liabilities
(762)
(833)
Average invested capital
10'750
10'534
1 Investments in associates / joint ventures and operating cash
6
Net Debt
The net debt comprises:
30 June
31 December
30 June
milliOn CHF
2020
2019
2019
Debt
Non-current debt
3'486
2'766
3'147
Current debt
330
774
637
Total debt
3'816
3'540
3'784
Loans and advances
Non-current loans and advances
(114)
(72)
(33)
Current advances
(2)
(2)
(4)
Cash and cash equivalents
(557)
(505)
(413)
Total loans and advances and cash and cash equivalents
(673)
(579)
(450)
Net debt
3'143
2'961
3'334
Forward-Looking Statements
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified in their entirety as there are certain factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "outlook," "guidance," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty.
There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward -looking statements, including the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; difficulty to maintain relationships with employees, customers and other business partners; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the company operates, or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis.
In particular, the assumptions underlying the Outlook 2020 herein may not prove to be correct. The statements in the section on Outlook 2020 constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future financial performance.
Lonza's actual results of operations could deviate materially from those set forth in the section on Outlook 2020 as a result of the factors described above or other factors. Investors should not place undue reliance on the statements in the section on Outlook 2020. Except as otherwise required by law, Lonza disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after this presentation was published.
Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.