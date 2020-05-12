Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Lonza Group    LONN   CH0013841017

LONZA GROUP

(LONN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lonza : Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen in Zurich

(This May 8 story corrects to delete word "intravenously" in para 8 in reference to Pfizer's 1.5 billion doses of injected vaccines)

By Carl O'Donnell and Michael Erman

Pfizer Inc said on Friday it is in talks to shift more of its medicine production to outside contractors as it prepares for large-scale production of an experimental vaccine to prevent COVID-19, should it prove safe and effective.

The U.S. drugmaker is tapping its network of around 200 outside contractors, which includes Catalent Inc, Lonza Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, to play a bigger role in producing some of its existing medicines, Mike McDermott, president of global supply at Pfizer, told

Reuters in an interview.

Pfizer did not specify which companies within its network it is in active discussions with about shifting production.

That will help Pfizer shift a portion of production at four of its vaccine manufacturing facilities, including one of its largest U.S. factories, toward the coronavirus vaccine while preventing disruptions in supply of its other products, he said.

"They have been hugely helpful in the past and will help us through this," McDermott said.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.F) said on Tuesday they have begun delivering doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidates for initial human testing in the United States. Trials in Germany had already begun.

If successful, Pfizer said it hopes to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as October. It could distribute up to 20 million doses by the end of 2020, and potentially hundreds of millions next year, it said.

The shift to outside production of other medicines will primarily effect vaccines and intravenous drugs. Pfizer currently produces around 1.5 billion doses of injected vaccines and drugs each year.

McDermott said Pfizer will also add additional shifts to its own factories, hire more workers to take advantage of its unused production capacity, and stockpile current products in preparation for the shift to COVID-19 vaccine production.

Pfizer said earlier this week it was preparing four of its manufacturing sites - three in the United States and one in Belgium - to produce the vaccine, even before clinical trials shows which, if any, of the four potential candidates being tested demonstrates efficacy in preventing infection with the novel coronavirus.

It will cost Pfizer at least $150 million to gear up its facilities for the new vaccine, McDermott said.

Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidates use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which has long been talked about but has yet to produce an approved product. The mRNA technology instructs cells in the body to make specific coronavirus proteins that then produce an immune response.

It has the potential to be among the first vaccines against the virus that has infected more than 1 million people in the United States and killed over 77,000.

Producing vast quantities of vaccines requires that Pfizer and BioNTech work to rapidly scale up their suppliers' ability to make raw materials for mRNA vaccines, McDermott said, adding that many are small biotechs.

It could also face potential shortages of more basic materials, he added, such as the vials and syringes used to contain and administer vaccines.

Those materials "could become stressed in this environment, where you are trying to produce your ... existing products and add in vaccines needed for hundreds of millions or billions of people," McDermott said.

Contract manufacturers Lonza and Catalent are also working with other drugmakers to help produce potential treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus.

Last week, Lonza said it was working with Moderna Inc to help it produce its experimental mRNA vaccine being developed with U.S. government backing.

Catalent agreed last month to help Johnson & Johnson manufacture its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Lonza, Catalent and Thermo Fisher did not immediately respond to requests for comment about their work with Pfizer.

Pfizer also operates its own contract manufacturer, CenterOne, which provides raw materials to other drugmakers.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Michael Erman in Maplewood, N.J.; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONZA GROUP 1.07% 454 Delayed Quote.26.22%
MODERNA, INC. -2.57% 65.0727 Delayed Quote.242.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONZA GROUP
11:15aLONZA : Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine
RE
05/01MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine
RE
04/30LONZA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/29LONZA : Announces Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting All Motions Propose..
AQ
04/28NEWS RELEASE : Lonza Announces Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
TE
04/28LONZA GROUP : Proxy Statments
CO
04/20LONZA : Reports Solid Q1 2020 Performance, with Segments Continuing to Deliver E..
AQ
04/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Gilead and Roche come up with new solutions to fight cor..
04/17GILEAD SCIENCES : Lonza focuses on coronavirus projects as epidemic brings in ne..
RE
04/17Lonza Reports Solid Q1 2020 Performance, with Segments Continuing to Deliver ..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 6 169 M
EBIT 2020 1 244 M
Net income 2020 790 M
Debt 2020 2 881 M
Yield 2020 0,65%
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,87x
EV / Sales2021 5,41x
Capitalization 33 341 M
Chart LONZA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lonza Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONZA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 420,15  CHF
Last Close Price 448,80  CHF
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert M. Baehny Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodolfo Savitzky Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Aebischer Vice Chairman
Margot A. Scheltema Independent Director
Werner J. Bauer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONZA GROUP26.22%34 268
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.87%27 862
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.26%26 477
MODERNA, INC.242.02%24 835
CELLTRION, INC.-0.47%22 962
INCYTE CORPORATION13.75%21 592
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group