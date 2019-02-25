Lonza Strengthens Pharma, Biotech and Nutrition Offerings with Aligned Structure and New Executive Committee Appointment

Alignment of the scope of segments to further strengthen collaboration and leverage synergies

Pharma & Biotech and Consumer Health & Nutrition to form new Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) segment

Consumer Product Ingredients and Consumer & Resources Protection remain in Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI)

Stefan Stoffel to take on newly created Executive Committee position to oversee operations for the new LPBN segment

Basel (CH) 25 February 2019 - Lonza announced today the internal alignment of its business structure to accelerate growth along the Healthcare Continuum® and strengthen the Microbial Control business. Stefan Stoffel has been appointed to a new role on the Executive Committee as COO, Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN), responsible for operations, from 1 March.

Incoming Group CEO Marc Funk commented on the announcement, "Our new structure will nurture synergies and increase operational efficiency, which will create customer benefits. More importantly, it will enable Lonza to develop a more compelling offer across pharma, biotech and nutrition and to extend our competitive advantage in the market. Stefan is a well-regarded, long-established and strong leader in the Lonza business. His oversight of LPBN segment operations will help us to galvanize our offering and capitalize on future opportunities."

The company will maintain two segments spanning the Healthcare Continuum® - one dedicated to Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) that will retain Consumer & Resources Protection and Consumer Product Ingredients and a second to Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN), combining Pharma & Biotech and Consumer Health & Nutrition.

In his newly created position, Stefan Stoffel will cover Operations, Quality, Engineering and Strategic Growth Initiatives across the LPBN segment. Stefan has been with Lonza since 1991 and has been instrumental in setting up a number of successful strategic projects, including IbexTM. Stefan will join Marc Funk (incoming CEO), Sven Abend (COO LSI) and Rodolfo Savitzky (CFO) on the Executive Committee. The commercial functions of the new LPBN segment will be driven by Marc Funk for the time being.

The alignment will enable both segments to focus on operational excellence, including an integrated global asset strategy that enables a more-cohesive supply chain and asset utilization. For the LSI segment, synergies across R&D and commercial functions will open up new market opportunities for the Microbial Control business and enable faster innovation. In the LPBN segment, translation of technology and knowhow from pharma to nutrition, including regulatory and scientific expertise, will strengthen Lonza's offering.

With this new structure, Lonza is positioned to leverage its innovation programs and technology platforms to create new solutions at the food-pharma convergence and in microbial control. Along the full spectrum, from advanced personalized medicines to functional foods, nutrition and a healthy environment, Lonza will continue to focus on driving a differentiated offering to support healthy living and to fully serve the needs of patients and consumers.

All future financial reporting will be based on the two new segments Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) and Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI).