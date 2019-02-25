Log in
Lonza Strengthens Pharma, Biotech and Nutrition Offerings with Aligned Structure and New Executive Committee Appointment

02/25/2019 | 01:05am EST

Lonza Strengthens Pharma, Biotech and Nutrition Offerings with Aligned Structure and New Executive Committee Appointment

  • Alignment of the scope of segments to further strengthen collaboration and leverage synergies
  • Pharma & Biotech and Consumer Health & Nutrition to form new Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) segment
  • Consumer Product Ingredients and Consumer & Resources Protection remain in Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI)
  • Stefan Stoffel to take on newly created Executive Committee position to oversee operations for the new LPBN segment

Basel (CH) 25 February 2019 - Lonza announced today the internal alignment of its business structure to accelerate growth along the Healthcare Continuum® and strengthen the Microbial Control business. Stefan Stoffel has been appointed to a new role on the Executive Committee as COO, Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN), responsible for operations, from 1 March.

Incoming Group CEO Marc Funk commented on the announcement, "Our new structure will nurture synergies and increase operational efficiency, which will create customer benefits. More importantly, it will enable Lonza to develop a more compelling offer across pharma, biotech and nutrition and to extend our competitive advantage in the market. Stefan is a well-regarded, long-established and strong leader in the Lonza business. His oversight of LPBN segment operations will help us to galvanize our offering and capitalize on future opportunities."

The company will maintain two segments spanning the Healthcare Continuum® - one dedicated to Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) that will retain Consumer & Resources Protection and Consumer Product Ingredients and a second to Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN), combining Pharma & Biotech and Consumer Health & Nutrition.

In his newly created position, Stefan Stoffel will cover Operations, Quality, Engineering and Strategic Growth Initiatives across the LPBN segment. Stefan has been with Lonza since 1991 and has been instrumental in setting up a number of successful strategic projects, including IbexTM. Stefan will join Marc Funk (incoming CEO), Sven Abend (COO LSI) and Rodolfo Savitzky (CFO) on the Executive Committee. The commercial functions of the new LPBN segment will be driven by Marc Funk for the time being.

The alignment will enable both segments to focus on operational excellence, including an integrated global asset strategy that enables a more-cohesive supply chain and asset utilization. For the LSI segment, synergies across R&D and commercial functions will open up new market opportunities for the Microbial Control business and enable faster innovation. In the LPBN segment, translation of technology and knowhow from pharma to nutrition, including regulatory and scientific expertise, will strengthen Lonza's offering.

With this new structure, Lonza is positioned to leverage its innovation programs and technology platforms to create new solutions at the food-pharma convergence and in microbial control. Along the full spectrum, from advanced personalized medicines to functional foods, nutrition and a healthy environment, Lonza will continue to focus on driving a differentiated offering to support healthy living and to fully serve the needs of patients and consumers.

All future financial reporting will be based on the two new segments Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) and Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI).

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum®. Through our Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment and our Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from our ability to transfer our pharma know-how to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to the preservation and protection of the world where we live.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.

Lonza Contact Details

Dirk Oehlers, Investor Relations Officer

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8540

dirk.oehlers@lonza.com

Dr Kristin Köhler, Senior Manager Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8782

kristin.koehler@lonza.com

Constance Ward, Head External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8840

constance.ward@lonza.com

Sanna Fowler, Head of Public Relations

Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition

Tel +41 61 316 8929

sanna.fowler@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.





