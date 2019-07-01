Lonza : fills portfolio hole with Novartis fill-and-finish facility

Lonza has been building up its drug products services business for three years and has been weighing whether to buy a factory from a rival where it can put the finishing touches on injectible medicines, o

r build such a facility itself like it is doing now in Visp, Switzerland. [https://reut.rs/32272tu]

In buying Novartis's 10-year-old plant in Stein, Lonza will be able to speed up work for customers seeking to take their injectible medicines quickly into the clinic and onto the market, in particular for smaller lots of medicines aimed at niche populations, a Lonza spokeswoman said.

"The new manufacturing facility in Stein will be our first sterile drug product fill-and-finish facility and will work in close synergy with our existing facility in the Stuecki Park in Basel," Lonza said in a statement that gave no financial terms for the transaction.

Lonza shares rose 0.7 percent at 0830 GMT, bringing their rise this year to 29 percent.

Lonza plans to keep the facility's employees and will continue to produce for Novartis.

SEAMLESS FIT

"The acquisition of the sterile bottling plant in Stein fits seamlessly into Lonza's strategy to expand its drug development, production and formulation business," Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Philipp Gamper wrote in a note to investors. Gamper has a "market weight" rating on Lonza shares.

Lonza previously expanded into packaging operations for drugs when it bought Capsugel in 2016 for $5.5 billion.

Novartis did not immediately say why it was divesting the fill-and-finish facility that it built in 2009.

This month, Lonza carved out its specialty ingredients operation which makes products such as anti-microbials for paint into a standalone business aiming to remedy problems there that have dragged on earnings.

Lonza has also sold a water care business as it seeks to expand its faster-growing biopharmaceuticals business.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Michael Shields and Jason Neely)

