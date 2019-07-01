Log in
LONZA GROUP

LONZA GROUP

(LONN)
News 
News

Lonza : fills portfolio hole with Novartis fill-and-finish facility

07/01/2019 | 04:57am EDT
Logo of Swiss pharmaceutical group Lonza is seen in Basel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Lonza Group is buying a sterile fill-and-finish facility from Novartis in northern Switzerland as the Swiss drug ingredients maker fills a gap in its offering for drugmakers seeking to outsource production.

Lonza has been building up its drug products services business for three years and has been weighing whether to buy a factory from a rival where it can put the finishing touches on injectible medicines, o
r build such a facility itself like it is doing now in Visp, Switzerland. [https://reut.rs/32272tu]

In buying Novartis's 10-year-old plant in Stein, Lonza will be able to speed up work for customers seeking to take their injectible medicines quickly into the clinic and onto the market, in particular for smaller lots of medicines aimed at niche populations, a Lonza spokeswoman said.

"The new manufacturing facility in Stein will be our first sterile drug product fill-and-finish facility and will work in close synergy with our existing facility in the Stuecki Park in Basel," Lonza said in a statement that gave no financial terms for the transaction.

Lonza shares rose 0.7 percent at 0830 GMT, bringing their rise this year to 29 percent.

Lonza plans to keep the facility's employees and will continue to produce for Novartis.

SEAMLESS FIT

"The acquisition of the sterile bottling plant in Stein fits seamlessly into Lonza's strategy to expand its drug development, production and formulation business," Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Philipp Gamper wrote in a note to investors. Gamper has a "market weight" rating on Lonza shares.

Lonza previously expanded into packaging operations for drugs when it bought Capsugel in 2016 for $5.5 billion.

Novartis did not immediately say why it was divesting the fill-and-finish facility that it built in 2009.

This month, Lonza carved out its specialty ingredients operation which makes products such as anti-microbials for paint into a standalone business aiming to remedy problems there that have dragged on earnings.

Lonza has also sold a water care business as it seeks to expand its faster-growing biopharmaceuticals business.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Michael Shields and Jason Neely)

By John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONZA GROUP 0.73% 332 Delayed Quote.29.33%
NOVARTIS 1.08% 90.14 Delayed Quote.20.07%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 5 920 M
EBIT 2019 1 161 M
Net income 2019 802 M
Debt 2019 2 988 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 30,69
P/E ratio 2020 26,70
EV / Sales 2019 4,65x
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
Capitalization 24 530 M
Chart LONZA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lonza Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONZA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 345  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Ridinger Chief Executive Officer
Albert M. Baehny Chairman
Rodolfo Savitzky Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Aebischer Vice Chairman
Margot A. Scheltema Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONZA GROUP29.33%25 119
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC38.50%31 736
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 838
INCYTE CORPORATION33.61%18 219
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION87.10%15 244
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.22.15%11 165
