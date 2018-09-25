Log in
09/25/2018 | 06:35am CEST

Lonza's Capital Markets Day 2018 Outlines Sustainable Growth Plans Through Focus and Investment

Basel, Switzerland, 25 September 2018 - Lonza is holding a series of events as part of this year's Capital Markets Day from 24-26 September in Zurich and Visp (CH). Today the five members of Lonza's Executive Committee will present the company's approach to sustainable growth through focus and investment.

Lonza confirms the healthcare continuum as its strategy going forward for continued, sustainable growth and shareholder-value enhancement. The company's focus is on organic growth opportunities and investments along the healthcare continuum, as well as on continuing operational and commercial excellence, optimizing enabling functions and consolidating its global network.

Lonza's three-pillar approach - with Pharma & Biotech, Consumer Health, Consumer & Resources Protection - will be the key foundation for its strategy going forward. Lonza expects to continue the growth trajectory toward achieving its previously communicated Mid-Term Guidance while already investing to grow beyond 2022. The Mid-Term Guidance 2022 has been confirmed today and a positive outlook given beyond.

The following presentations can be downloaded here:

  • Lonza Strategy Overview - Sustainable Growth Through Focus and Investment (Richard Ridinger, CEO)
  • Lonza Specialty Ingredients - Taking Health a Step Further (Sven Abend, COO)
  • Lonza Pharma and Biotech - Staying Ahead (Marc Funk, COO)
  • Lonza Human Resources - Talent 2022: The Human Capital Perspective (Fridtjof Helemann, CHRO)
  • Lonza Finance - Driving Sustainable and Profitable Growth (Rodolfo Savitzky, CFO)

Following a day of presentations and further discussions with the Executive Committee, participants will have the opportunity tomorrow to take a site tour of Lonza's IbexTM facility in Visp.

Last week Lonza announced the expansion of Ibex™ Solutions with two new, innovative packages - Ibex™ Design and Ibex™ Develop. The expansion is designed to meet the evolving needs of biotech companies with antibody therapies, from the preclinical stage through to commercialization - now also including cGMP fill and finish of sterile liquid and lyophilized vials within Lonza's network. The packages offer drug substance development and drug substance and drug product manufacturing from gene-to-vial and are intended to accelerate the path to clinic and market. Together with the existing Ibex™ Dedicate offering, targeting companies in later stages, the new investment allows Lonza's customers to benefit from a complete product lifecycle management.

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. As an integrated solutions provider, Lonza is boosting its value creation along and beyond the healthcare continuum with a strong focus on patient healthcare, consumer preventive healthcare and consumer's healthy environment.

Lonza harnesses science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life. With the recent Capsugel acquisition, Lonza now offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to innovative dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health and nutrition industries.

Benefiting from its regulatory expertise, Lonza is able to transfer its know-how from pharma to hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods all the way to coatings and composites and the preservation and protection of agricultural goods and other natural resources.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 14,500 full-time employees worldwide. The company generated sales of CHF 5.1 billion in 2017 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.3 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.

Lonza Contact Details

Dirk Oehlers, Head Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8540

dirk.oehlers@lonza.com

Dr Kristin Köhler, Senior Manager Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8782

kristin.koehler@lonza.com

Constance Ward, Head External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8840

constance.ward@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 076 M
EBIT 2018 1 138 M
Net income 2018 762 M
Debt 2018 3 491 M
Yield 2018 1,05%
P/E ratio 2018 31,07
P/E ratio 2019 25,82
EV / Sales 2018 4,41x
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
Capitalization 23 294 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Ridinger Chief Executive Officer
Albert M. Baehny Chairman
Rodolfo Savitzky Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Aebischer Vice Chairman
Margot A. Scheltema Independent Director
