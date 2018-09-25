Lonza's Capital Markets Day 2018 Outlines Sustainable Growth Plans Through Focus and Investment

Basel, Switzerland, 25 September 2018 - Lonza is holding a series of events as part of this year's Capital Markets Day from 24-26 September in Zurich and Visp (CH). Today the five members of Lonza's Executive Committee will present the company's approach to sustainable growth through focus and investment.

Lonza confirms the healthcare continuum as its strategy going forward for continued, sustainable growth and shareholder-value enhancement. The company's focus is on organic growth opportunities and investments along the healthcare continuum, as well as on continuing operational and commercial excellence, optimizing enabling functions and consolidating its global network.

Lonza's three-pillar approach - with Pharma & Biotech, Consumer Health, Consumer & Resources Protection - will be the key foundation for its strategy going forward. Lonza expects to continue the growth trajectory toward achieving its previously communicated Mid-Term Guidance while already investing to grow beyond 2022. The Mid-Term Guidance 2022 has been confirmed today and a positive outlook given beyond.

The following presentations can be downloaded here:

Lonza Strategy Overview - Sustainable Growth Through Focus and Investment (Richard Ridinger, CEO)

Lonza Specialty Ingredients - Taking Health a Step Further (Sven Abend, COO)

Lonza Pharma and Biotech - Staying Ahead (Marc Funk, COO)

Lonza Human Resources - Talent 2022: The Human Capital Perspective (Fridtjof Helemann, CHRO)

Lonza Finance - Driving Sustainable and Profitable Growth (Rodolfo Savitzky, CFO)

Following a day of presentations and further discussions with the Executive Committee, participants will have the opportunity tomorrow to take a site tour of Lonza's IbexTM facility in Visp.

Last week Lonza announced the expansion of Ibex™ Solutions with two new, innovative packages - Ibex™ Design and Ibex™ Develop. The expansion is designed to meet the evolving needs of biotech companies with antibody therapies, from the preclinical stage through to commercialization - now also including cGMP fill and finish of sterile liquid and lyophilized vials within Lonza's network. The packages offer drug substance development and drug substance and drug product manufacturing from gene-to-vial and are intended to accelerate the path to clinic and market. Together with the existing Ibex™ Dedicate offering, targeting companies in later stages, the new investment allows Lonza's customers to benefit from a complete product lifecycle management.