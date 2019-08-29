Lookers : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released: 29th August 2019

Lookers plc

('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

Lookers plc announces that Guernsey Investments Limited, a company controlled by Tony Bramall, Non-Executive Director, has purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Group on the 23rd August 2019 at an average price of 49.00p per share.

Following the purchase, the total interest of Tony Bramall and his connected persons in Lookers plc is 72,208,051 ordinary shares, representing 18.55 per cent of the total voting rights of the Company.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Guernsey Investments Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status PCA of PDMR: Non-Executive Director Douglas Charles Antony Bramall b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lookers plc b) LEI 213800TSB8PJEACDAV33 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence GB00B17MMZ46 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 50,000 Price: 49.00p d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 50,000 £24,500 e) Date of the transaction 23 August 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

