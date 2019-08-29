Log in
LOOKERS PLC

(LOOK)
08/28 11:35:26 am
50.2 GBp   -4.02%
Lookers : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/29/2019 | 02:46am EDT

Released: 29th August 2019

Lookers plc

Lookers plc

('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

Lookers plc announces that Guernsey Investments Limited, a company controlled by Tony Bramall, Non-Executive Director, has purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Group on the 23rd August 2019 at an average price of 49.00p per share.

Following the purchase, the total interest of Tony Bramall and his connected persons in Lookers plc is 72,208,051 ordinary shares, representing 18.55 per cent of the total voting rights of the Company.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Guernsey Investments Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PCA of PDMR: Non-Executive Director Douglas Charles Antony Bramall

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lookers plc

b)

LEI

213800TSB8PJEACDAV33

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence

GB00B17MMZ46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Volume: 50,000

Price: 49.00p

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

50,000

£24,500

e)

Date of the transaction

23 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact

Company Secretary

Lookers plc

0161 291 0043

END

Disclaimer

Lookers plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:45:01 UTC
