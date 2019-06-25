Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lookers PLC    LOOK   GB00B17MMZ46

LOOKERS PLC

(LOOK)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/25 10:57:21 am
51.8 GBp   -26.42%
10:38aLOOKERS : Car dealership Lookers says watchdog probing its sales practices
RE
10:31aLOOKERS : Review of regulated activities
PU
05/31LOOKERS : AGM Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lookers : Review of regulated activities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:31am EDT

25 June 2019

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Lookers plc

Review of regulated activities

Lookers plc, ('Lookers', 'the Company' or 'the Group'), one of the leading UK motor retail and aftersales service groups, issues the following statement in connection with a review into the controls and processes of its regulated activities.

Adapting to developments in regulation affecting the motor retail industry and the fast pace of change of customer demands and behaviours, is a key challenge and an important priority for the Group.

As disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts, during last year the Board became aware of certain matters requiring review in some areas of the business subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA'). In December 2018, the Board commissioned an independent reviewof theGroup's internal control, risk assurance systems and internal audit. This review, which we shared with the FCA, indicated that there were some control issues in the sales process in the Group's regulated activities which will require an improvement plan to be implemented. We have invested in both our internal capabilities and external advice. The project will be completed and agreed actions will be implemented as soon as possible.

The Company has now been informed by the FCA that it intends to carry out an investigation into the Company's sales processes between the period of 1 January 2016 to 13 June 2019.

The FCA investigation is newly commenced and no findings have been made. The FCA will reach its conclusions in due course and, at this stage, the Company cannot estimate what effect, if any, the outcome of this investigation may have. The Company is co-operating fully with the FCA in relation to this and will update the market further when appropriate.

Enquiries:

MHP Communications

Tel: 0203 128 8193

Tim Rowntree, Simon Hockridge, Alistair de Kare-Silver

Disclaimer

Lookers plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 14:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOOKERS PLC
10:38aLOOKERS : Car dealership Lookers says watchdog probing its sales practices
RE
10:31aLOOKERS : Review of regulated activities
PU
05/31LOOKERS : AGM Trading Update
PU
05/07LOOKERS : Grant Of Share Options
PU
04/25LOOKERS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13LOOKERS : Britain's Lookers profit falls on weak new car sales, higher costs
RE
03/13LOOKERS : Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
03/08LOOKERS PLC : annual earnings release
2018LOOKERS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2018LOOKERS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 991 M
EBIT 2019 77,9 M
Net income 2019 42,1 M
Debt 2019 75,3 M
Yield 2019 6,07%
P/E ratio 2019 6,19
P/E ratio 2020 5,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,06x
Capitalization 274 M
Chart LOOKERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Lookers PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOKERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Campbell Bruce Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Michael White Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel John McMinn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Robin Anthony Gregson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Charles Antony Bramall Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOOKERS PLC-23.81%427
CARMAX31.74%13 219
LITHIA MOTORS INC54.40%2 706
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.45.50%1 399
BILIA AB2.53%872
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LTD85.26%677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About