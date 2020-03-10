Lookers : finds potentially fraudulent transactions, postpones results

Log in
03/10/2020 | 02:11pm EDT

British car dealership Lookers said on Tuesday it had identified potentially fraudulent transactions in one of its operating divisions and postponed its annual results until the second half of April.

The 110-year-old company, which represents 31 vehicle brands including BMW and Ferrari in the UK and Ireland, said it had appointed an external adviser to investigate the matter.

A spokesman for Lookers said, the Financial Conduct Authority has been informed and the police were involved.

The postponement of results, which were due on Wednesday, comes a month after the company appointed a new chief executive officer following a second profit warning and the subsequent departures of its top boss and chief operating officer late last year.

Lookers, which sells new and used vehicles made by multiple manufacturers, has been hit by dwindling consumer confidence and margin pressures in the British car market that sent its shares down 14% in 2019 and over 30% already this year.

By Samantha Machado

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 919 M
EBIT 2019 44,0 M
Net income 2019 -0,15 M
Debt 2019 62,1 M
Yield 2019 7,83%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,04x
Capitalization 135 M
Chart LOOKERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Lookers plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOKERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 56,25  GBp
Last Close Price 34,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Douglas Raban Chief Executive Officer
Philip Michael White Executive Chairman
Cameron Wade Chief Operating Officer & Director
Douglas Charles Antony Bramall Non-Executive Director
Richard Scott Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOOKERS PLC-37.27%176
CARMAX, INC.-9.86%12 288
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.-23.97%2 422
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.04%1 523
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-31.45%1 213
CHINA HARMONY NEW ENERGY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-1.40%711
