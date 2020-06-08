Log in
Lookers : signals shares suspension; auditor Deloitte resigns

06/08/2020 | 02:54am EDT

Car dealership network Lookers expects to see its shares suspended in July due to further problems with publishing its annual accounts after an investigation into irregularities at some operations, it said on Monday.

The company, which announced the closure of more dealerships last week, also said auditors Deloitte had signalled it would resign after its 2019 financial results are published.

The moves come after another accountant, Grant Thornton, appointed to investigate the issues, shared a draft report on its investigation with Deloitte for review.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

