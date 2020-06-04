Log in
LOOKERS PLC

Lookers : to cut 1,500 jobs, 12 more dealerships after lockdown hit

06/04/2020 | 03:09am EDT

Car dealership firm Lookers on Thursday set out plans to close 12 more sites and lay off 1,500 employees as it struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis, while still dealing with a probe into transactions at some of its operations.

The British company, which in March delayed its annual results after identifying potentially fraudulent transactions in one of its segments, said its financial report will be published by the end of June.

Lookers said the closures were in addition to 15 announced last November and would leave the company with 136 dealerships in total. It said business has resumed across the group, albeit at a lower capacity, after the coronavirus lockdown forced it to halt operations at all its trading locations.

Initial demand for after-sales services from customers has been encouraging, Lookers added.

"Given the ongoing uncertainties faced by the Group in the early days of reopening the business, the Board continues to believe that it is too early to make any reasonable estimate of the financial impact on the Group during 2020 and beyond," the company said.

The site closures and job cuts will result in annual savings of about 50 million pounds ($62.65 million), it said.

Besides the virus crisis, Lookers has also been on the spotlight after it revealed that an initial probe found misstatements in its balance sheet and fraudulent expense claims.

Against that backdrop, merger talks between the company and its rival Pendragon fell through in May, with a media report saying that Lookers rejected the approach.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOOKERS PLC 1.74% 23.45 Delayed Quote.-57.64%
PENDRAGON PLC -1.40% 8.48 Delayed Quote.-34.77%
Financials
Sales 2019 4 919 M 6 167 M 6 167 M
Net income 2019 -0,15 M -0,19 M -0,19 M
Net Debt 2019 62,1 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
Yield 2019 9,73%
Capitalization 90,9 M 115 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 323
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart LOOKERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Lookers plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOKERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,00 GBp
Last Close Price 23,30 GBp
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Douglas Raban Chief Executive Officer
Philip Michael White Executive Chairman
Douglas Charles Antony Bramall Non-Executive Director
Richard Scott Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally Joanne Cabrini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOOKERS PLC-57.64%115
CARMAX, INC.8.13%15 413
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.-12.50%3 073
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED68.30%2 580
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-25.57%1 303
CHINA HARMONY NEW ENERGY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-5.87%750
