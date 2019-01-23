LOOPShare Retains Future Money Trends, LLC for Financial Marketing Services

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (the "Company" or "LOOP") today announced that it has engaged Future Money Trends, LLC ("FMT") to advise and support capital markets communications with both traditional and online initiatives targeting the investment community and the investing public.

The Agreement (the "IR Agreement") with FMT is for an initial term of three years effective January 23, 2019. FMT is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 1102 S. Austin Ave, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas, USA. The IR Agreement has an aggregate cost of US$250,000 in return for FMT providing financial publishing and digital marketing services to the Company. Pursuant to the IR Agreement, Future Money Trends will raise public awareness of the Company and will promote the Company's business.

FMT and its principals do not hold any securities of the Company. The Company will pay the cost of the IR Agreement from its cash on hand. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that is has granted an aggregate of 500,000 stock options to a director of the Company (the "Optionee") for the purchase of up to an aggregate of 500,000 Shares of the Company, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share. All of the stock options granted are exercisable until expiry on November 23, 2023 and vest as follows: (i) 40% on November 23, 2019 (ii) 30% on November 23, 2020, and (iii) 30% on November 23, 2021. The Shares issuable upon the exercise of stock options held by the Optionee will be subject to an exchange hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant of the stock options.

About LOOPShare Ltd.

LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP), a Vancouver company established in 2009 focused on ridesharing, micro mobility and sustainable transportation, and its wholly owned subsidiary Saturna Green Systems Inc. have commercialized a first generation, wireless ruggedized 7" touchscreen dashboard with Telematics functionality for electric inner-city vehicles. LOOPShare's highly specialized display enables a broad range of services for consumer, tourism or commercial use.

LOOPShare's purpose is to develop and deploy connected end-to-end solutions for inner-city transportation vehicles, specifically geared toward Transportation as a Service ("TaaS"). Through Zone Operators worldwide, LOOPShare will implement TaaS solutions to offer Commuter Convenience and Tourist applications to subscribers based on LOOPShare's commuter/tourism/business-focused, unique, state-of-the-art wireless two-wheel electric sharing technology. "Loop" is a trademark of LOOPShare Ltd. For further information, please visit www.loopscooters.com.

