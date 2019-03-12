LOOPShare to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2019

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTC: LPPPF), world's first fully-integrated electric scooter sharing platform, has been invited to present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California, on March 17-19, 2019.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Last year, the ROTH Conference hosted close to 550 participating companies and more than 4,700 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net worth investors.

LOOPShare's president and CEO, Anwar Sukkarie, is scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors held throughout the day on March 18-19. He will discuss the company's unique scooter design, telematics and industry-first safety features for its micro-mobility rideshare system. Sukkarie will also discuss the company's recent purchase of more than 400 custom-configured sit-down scooters from a top-tier global manufacturer and plans for global deployment in 2019.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with LOOPShare, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About LOOPShare

LOOPShare Ltd. is an emerging global leader in ridesharing, micro-mobility and sustainable transportation. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saturna Green Systems Inc., it has commercialized a first generation, wireless ruggedized 7-inch touchscreen dashboard with telematics functionality for electric inner-city vehicles. LOOPShare's highly specialized display enables a broad range of services for consumer, tourism or commercial use.

LOOPShare offers connected end-to-end solutions for inner-city transportation vehicles specifically geared toward Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS). Through Zone Operators worldwide, LOOPShare is implementing TaaS solutions that offer commuter convenience and tourist applications to subscribers based on LOOPShare's state-of-the-art, wireless electric two-wheel vehicle sharing technology. To learn more, visit www.loopscooters.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to LOOPShare Ltd. (or the "Company") that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to (i) the availability of, and benefits from, the Company's various e-Scooter safety features, (ii) the Company's competitive advantages; (iii) the functionality of the Company's technology; (iv) the Company or Zone Operators future profitability; and (v) the Company's growth plans.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the accuracy, reliability and applicability of the Company's business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the timely receipt of e-scooters by the Company ; the success of existing and future operations; the ability of the Company to implement its business plan as intended; the Company's ability to access financing necessary to implement its business plan; the regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where the Company will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition; and the availability of e-scooters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to acts of God, the impact of general economic conditions, changing domestic and international transportation industry conditions, increases in operating costs, terrorism, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the transportation industry, the ability of management to implement the Company's operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, including the risk that the financing necessary to fund operations may not be obtained and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Loop is a trademark of LOOPShare Ltd.

