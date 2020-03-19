LoopUp : Director and PDMR Dealings

Update on measures relating to 2018 and 2019 options grants
and
Director and PDMR Dealings
LoopUp Group plc (LSE AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, provides an update to the announcement made on 4 December 2019 in relation to the offer made to current employees - excluding co-CEOs Steve Flavell and Michael Hughes - concerning options granted in August 2018 and June 2019.
Following the conclusion of the process, it has resulted in the cancellation of 2,512,250 options granted in August 2018 and June 2019 ("Old Options") and the grant of 2,171,800 new options with an exercise price of 75 pence ("New Options").
The grant of 2,171,800 New Options equates to 3.9% of the Group's current issued share capital. In total, 4,632,645 options over the Company's Ordinary Shares are now outstanding, which equates to 8.4% of the Group's current issued share capital. The Group's current total number of ordinary shares in issue is 55,245,182.
The Group's Remuneration Committee and the Board maintain that these share options are an effective and important mechanism to incentivise and retain key employees of the Group and to align them with shareholder interests.
Cancellation of Old Options and New Options granted to Directors / PDMRs
The following PDMRs of the Group had share options granted or cancelled, which are included in the totals above:
Options
Shares
Total
number of
Options
options
as % of
% of
Old
New
held post
issued
issued
Options
Options
cancellation
share
Number of
share
Name
Title
cancelled
granted
and grant
capital
shares
capital
Steve
co-CEO,
(180,000)
-
-
0.00%
2,625,875
4.75%
Flavell
Director
Michael
co-CEO,
(180,000)
-
880,000
1.59%
2,616,899
4.74%
Hughes
Director
Simon
CFO, Director
(95,000)
82,000
152,000
0.28%
64,500
0.12%
Healey
Marcus
COO, PDMR
(180,000)
156,000
456,000
0.83%
156,243
0.28%
Greensit
Robert
CMO, PDMR
(107,500)
93,000
93,000
0.17%
-
-
Jardine
Alex
CPO, PDMR
(107,500)
93,000
203,218
0.37%
452,207
0.82%
Breen
Benjamin
VP Group
(95,000)
82,000
82,000
0.15%
3,381
0.01%
Fried
Commercial,
PDMR
David
VP Network
(95,000)
82,000
82,000
0.15%
-
-
Carroll
Operations,
PDMR
Koorosh
VP Engineering,
(60,000)
52,000
52,000
0.09%
-
-
Nouri
PDMR
Edward
General
(60,000)
52,000
52,000
0.09%
1,114
0.00%
Cooper
Counsel, PDMR
The FCA notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation is appended below.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Names
1. Steve Flavell, co-CEO, Director
2.
Michael Hughes, co-CEO, Director
3.
Simon Healey, CFO, Director
4.
Marcus Greensit, COO, PDMR
5.
Robert Jardine, CMO, PDMR
6. Alex Breen, CPO, PDMR
7.
Benjamin Fried, VP Group Commercial, PDMR
8.
David Carroll, VP Network Operations, PDMR
9.
Koorosh Nouri, VP Engineering, PDMR
10. Edward Cooper, General Counsel, PDMR
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Classified as PDMRs of the Company
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
LoopUp Group plc
b)
LEI
21380063DQ4WXDQLYB80
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Options over Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each
instrument, type of instrument
b)
Identification code
GB00BYQP6S60
c)
Nature of the transaction
Cancellation of Old Options and Grant of New Options