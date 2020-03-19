LoopUp : Director and PDMR Dealings

19 March 2020

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

("LoopUp Group" or the "Group")

Update on measures relating to 2018 and 2019 options grants

and

Director and PDMR Dealings

LoopUp Group plc (LSE AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, provides an update to the announcement made on 4 December 2019 in relation to the offer made to current employees - excluding co-CEOs Steve Flavell and Michael Hughes - concerning options granted in August 2018 and June 2019.

Following the conclusion of the process, it has resulted in the cancellation of 2,512,250 options granted in August 2018 and June 2019 ("Old Options") and the grant of 2,171,800 new options with an exercise price of 75 pence ("New Options").

The grant of 2,171,800 New Options equates to 3.9% of the Group's current issued share capital. In total, 4,632,645 options over the Company's Ordinary Shares are now outstanding, which equates to 8.4% of the Group's current issued share capital. The Group's current total number of ordinary shares in issue is 55,245,182.

The Group's Remuneration Committee and the Board maintain that these share options are an effective and important mechanism to incentivise and retain key employees of the Group and to align them with shareholder interests.

Cancellation of Old Options and New Options granted to Directors / PDMRs

The following PDMRs of the Group had share options granted or cancelled, which are included in the totals above: