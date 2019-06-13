LoopUp : Launches Improved Operator-Assisted Call Service

New enhanced service offers high-quality call operators and end-to-end support for large and important event calls

LONDON, UK - 13 June 2019 - LoopUp Group PLC (LSE AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, announces the launch of 'Event by LoopUp', a high-quality operator-assisted call service for customers in the public and private sectors. Event by LoopUp would be typically used by businesses for particularly important calls, often with a large number of guests, such as quarterly earnings calls, corporate announcements and 'town hall' briefings.

The global operator-assisted market is worth approximately $400 million per annum, and the wider webcasting market in excess of $2.5 billion . Following the successful acquisition of MeetingZone in June 2018, LoopUp has invested in the product and infrastructure behind MeetingZone's operator-assisted call service in order to fully leverage the experienced team of highly skilled operators.

The Group has also repositioned the product to offer something unique in the market. The majority of competitors services focus on products, features and technology, when all customers are really concerned about is whether their event is going to run smoothly and the way they want it to. Event by LoopUp offers a service that is principally differentiated by the quality of the people delivering the service. Customers receive a premium level of 'white glove' support throughout the event process - from booking, through dress rehearsals, clearly during the event itself, and also in a post event debrief. Event by LoopUp seeks to ensure that the customer is comfortable and informed throughout the process so that these important announcements and events run smoothly and to plan..

Event by LoopUp delivers a service that is customised to each client's specific needs and customers have the ability to introduce slides, run Q&As and audience polling to fully engage with their audience. Booking calls is easy via the team or a simple online booking tool and the service offers simplified transparent pricing with all-inclusive pricing bundles and billing structures. Event by LoopUp uses a secure, reliable, global audio network which provides the highest levels of call quality, with access available anywhere in the world. Customers can join events from any country using local or toll-free worldwide access numbers, and with 24/7 customer support.

Jason Thomas, Chief Information Officer at CSK, commented: 'We have hosted numerous large events with other providers and no one comes close to the amazing support and service we receive from the LoopUp Event Specialists. Two thumbs up!'

Steve Flavell, co-CEO of LoopUp, commented:

'Our operator-assisted call capabilities have emerged as an unexpected gem from the MeetingZone acquisition. Many service providers offer confusing product options, have a convoluted booking process, unclear steps, uncoordinated support and variable operator quality. Event by LoopUp is differentiated from the competition through its a white-gloved, people experience, from end to end. Event by LoopUp is primarily a 'people business'; technology is the enabler. Customers don't really care about products, features and the underlying technology of their event call. They simply want their important events to be tailored to their needs and feel confident that they will go smoothly'.

For more information, visit https://loopup.com/en/event/

Follow LoopUp via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LoopUp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LoopUp/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/loopup

About LoopUp

At LoopUp we believe in making your meetings straightforward and secure. More than 2,000 businesses around the world trust LoopUp with their important remote meetings - from day-to-day conference calls to high profile event calls. Clients include Travelex, Kia Motors America, Clifford Chance, National Geographic and BMJ. We support our customers from 17 locations across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific with 24/7 global support, world-class infrastructure and consultative account management.

LoopUp is our premium conference call service that makes it easier to collaborate in real time. Streamlined and intuitive, LoopUp anticipates the needs of business users, while delivering the quality, security and reliability required in the enterprise. No training required.

Event by LoopUp is our operator assisted calls service, which delivers the highest level of call quality and professional expertise to customers in the public and private sectors. Our highly skilled operators guide you every step of the way to make sure those important announcements run smoothly.

Press Contact Information:

Marydeana Nolan

Senior Marketing Manager

Phone: +447850223161

mary.nolan@loopup.com