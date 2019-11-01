LoopUp : TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Other (please specify)iii: Please refer to #11. Additional information

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

the instrument is

that may be acquired if

Type of financial

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

ISIN code (if possible)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

on the date on which

Total of both in %

through financial

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of cash Conversion % of voting rights instrument x voting rights date Period xi xii settlement SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)

Chain 1:

% of voting % of voting rights through rights if it equals Total of both if it equals Namexv financial instruments if it or is higher than or is higher than the the notifiable equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold Soros Fund Management LLC 4.98% 4.98% SFM UK Holdings Limited 4.98% 4.98% SFM UK Management LLP 4.98% 4.98%

Chain 2: