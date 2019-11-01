Log in
News Summary

LoopUp : TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings

0
11/01/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

LoopUp Group Plc

attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Please refer to #11. Additional information

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

1.

Soros Fund Management LLC

2.

Quantum Partners LP

Name

3.

SFM UK Holdings Ltd

4.

SFM UK Management LLP

5.

Quantum Support Services (Ireland)

Limited

1.

New York USA

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

2.

Cayman Islands

3.

London, United Kingdom

4.

London, United Kingdom

5.

Dublin, Ireland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

30 October 2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

1 November 2019

1

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

4.98%

0

4.98%

55,245,182

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

5.34%

0

5.34%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BYQP6S60

0

2,752,566

0

4.98%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,752,566

4.98%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

2

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

cash

Conversion

% of voting rights

instrument

x

voting rights

date

Period xi

xii

settlement

SUBTOTAL

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)

Chain 1:

% of voting

% of voting rights through

rights if it equals

Total of both if it equals

Namexv

financial instruments if it

or is higher than

or is higher than the

the notifiable

equals or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

notifiable threshold

threshold

Soros Fund Management LLC

4.98%

4.98%

SFM UK Holdings Limited

4.98%

4.98%

SFM UK Management LLP

4.98%

4.98%

Chain 2:

% of voting

% of voting rights through

rights if it equals

Total of both if it equals

Namexv

financial instruments if it

or is higher than

or is higher than the

the notifiable

equals or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

notifiable threshold

threshold

Quantum Partners LP

4.98%

4.98%

Quantum Support Services

4.98%

4.98%

(Ireland) Limited

3

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

1 November 2019

4

Disclaimer

LoopUp Group plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 17:37:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 43,0 M
EBIT 2019 2,67 M
Net income 2019 -0,90 M
Debt 2019 11,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -46,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -44,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 35,6 M
Chart LOOPUP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
LoopUp Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOPUP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 212,50  GBp
Last Close Price 64,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 257%
Spread / Average Target 229%
Spread / Lowest Target 202%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Graham Flavell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Michael Hughes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Barbara Thomas Judge Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marcus Greensit Chief Operating Officer
Simon Peter Healey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOOPUP GROUP PLC-77.76%46
ORACLE CORPORATION20.69%178 864
SAP AG36.66%158 071
INTUIT30.81%66 969
SERVICENOW, INC.38.87%46 623
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.48.86%20 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
