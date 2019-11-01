LoopUp : TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
|
|
|
|
|
of existing shares to which voting rights are
|
|
|
LoopUp Group Plc
|
attachedii:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
|
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify)iii: Please refer to #11. Additional information
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Soros Fund Management LLC
|
|
2.
|
|
Quantum Partners LP
|
Name
|
3.
|
|
SFM UK Holdings Ltd
|
|
4.
|
SFM UK Management LLP
|
|
5.
|
Quantum Support Services (Ireland)
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
1.
|
|
New York USA
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
2.
|
|
Cayman Islands
|
3.
|
|
London, United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
London, United Kingdom
|
|
5.
|
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
Goldman Sachs
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
London, United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
30 October 2019
|
reachedvi:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
1 November 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
instruments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
(total of 8. A)
|
issuervii
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
4.98%
|
0
|
4.98%
|
55,245,182
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
5.34%
|
0
|
5.34%
|
|
notification (if
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
GB00BYQP6S60
|
0
|
2,752,566
|
0
|
4.98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
2,752,566
|
4.98%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
the instrument is
|
exercised/converted.
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
cash
|
|
Conversion
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
x
|
voting rights
|
date
|
Period xi
|
xii
|
|
|
|
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.B.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)
Chain 1:
|
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights through
|
|
|
rights if it equals
|
Total of both if it equals
|
Namexv
|
financial instruments if it
|
or is higher than
|
or is higher than the
|
|
the notifiable
|
equals or is higher than the
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
Soros Fund Management LLC
|
4.98%
|
|
4.98%
|
|
|
|
|
SFM UK Holdings Limited
|
4.98%
|
|
4.98%
|
|
|
|
|
SFM UK Management LLP
|
4.98%
|
|
4.98%
|
|
|
|
Chain 2:
|
|
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights through
|
|
|
|
rights if it equals
|
Total of both if it equals
|
|
Namexv
|
financial instruments if it
|
|
or is higher than
|
or is higher than the
|
|
|
the notifiable
|
equals or is higher than the
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quantum Partners LP
|
4.98%
|
|
4.98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quantum Support Services
|
4.98%
|
|
4.98%
|
|
(Ireland) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
|
Place of completion
|
London, United Kingdom
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
1 November 2019
|
|
4
Disclaimer
LoopUp Group plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 17:37:08 UTC