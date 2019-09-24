Loopup : Director Dealings

LoopUp (LSE AIM: LOOP) is a premium remote meetings solution. LoopUp helps technology leaders to unlock the true potential of remote meetings in their organisations by combining simple, progressive software with best-in- class audio reliability. Over 2,000 organisations worldwide trust LoopUp's award-wining SaaS solution with their remote meetings, including 20 of the world's top-100 law firms, 24 of the world's top-100 private equity firms, and enterprises such as Travelex, Kia Motors, Planet Hollywood and National Geographic. The Group is headquartered in London, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Madrid, Berlin, Malmo, Hong Kong, Sydney and Barbados, and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LOOP). For further information, please visit: www.loopup.com.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Names
1)
Steve Flavell
2)
Michael Hughes
3)
Simon Healey
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
1)
Director
2)
Director
3)
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Name
LoopUp Group plc
b)
LEI
21380063DQ4WXDQLYB80
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
LoopUp Group plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 08:01:03 UTC