Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Loopup Group PLC    LOOP   GB00BYQP6S60

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

(LOOP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/24 04:00:16 am
57 GBp   --.--%
04:02aLOOPUP : Director Dealings
PU
09/16LOOPUP : Holding(s) in the Group
PU
09/06LOOPUP : 4 Key Trends from ILTACON 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Loopup : Director Dealings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 04:02am EDT

24 September 2019

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

("LoopUp Group" or the "Group")

Director Dealings

LoopUp Group plc (LSE AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, announces that certain Directors have purchased in aggregate 267,285 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares").

Number of

Director / PDMR

Position

Ordinary Shares purchased

Steve Flavell

co-CEO

89,285

Michael Hughes

co-CEO

133,500

Simon Healey

CFO

44,500

The FCA notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation is appended below.

For further information, please contact:

LoopUp Group plc

via FTI

Steve Flavell, co-CEO

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Dominic Morley / Alina Vaskina (Corporate Finance)

Erik Anderson (Corporate Broking)

Numis Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Simon Willis / Jonny Abbott (Corporate Finance)

Tom Ballard (Corporate Broking)

FTI Consulting, LLP

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Matt Dixon / Jamille Smith / Shamma Kelly

About LoopUp Group plc

LoopUp (LSE AIM: LOOP) is a premium remote meetings solution. LoopUp helps technology leaders to unlock the true potential of remote meetings in their organisations by combining simple, progressive software with best-in- class audio reliability. Over 2,000 organisations worldwide trust LoopUp's award-wining SaaS solution with their remote meetings, including 20 of the world's top-100 law firms, 24 of the world's top-100 private equity firms, and enterprises such as Travelex, Kia Motors, Planet Hollywood and National Geographic. The Group is headquartered in London, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Madrid, Berlin, Malmo, Hong Kong, Sydney and Barbados, and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LOOP). For further information, please visit: www.loopup.com.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Names

1)

Steve Flavell

2)

Michael Hughes

3)

Simon Healey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1)

Director

2)

Director

3)

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

LoopUp Group plc

b)

LEI

21380063DQ4WXDQLYB80

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each

instrument, type of instrument

b)

Identification code

GB00BYQP6S60

c)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) 56.0p

89,285

2) 56.0p

133,500

3) 56.0p

44,500

d)

Aggregated information

267,285 Ordinary Shares in aggregate.

- Aggregated volume

- Price

All at 56.0p

e)

Date of the transaction

23 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

LoopUp Group plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 08:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOOPUP GROUP PLC
04:02aLOOPUP : Director Dealings
PU
09/16LOOPUP : Holding(s) in the Group
PU
09/06LOOPUP : 4 Key Trends from ILTACON 2019
PU
09/04ADDING VIDEO TO YOUR CLIENT CONFEREN : 5 common mistakes and how to avoid them
PU
07/22LOOPUP : PDMR Dealing
PU
07/19LOOPUP : PDMR Dealing
PU
07/19LOOPUP : Director and PDMR Dealings
PU
07/15LOOPUP : Our June Event Wrap-Up
PU
07/03LOOPUP : Trading Update
PU
06/13LOOPUP : Launches Improved Operator-Assisted Call Service
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 43,2 M
EBIT 2019 3,63 M
Net income 2019 -0,90 M
Debt 2019 10,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 76,0x
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 31,5 M
Chart LOOPUP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Loopup Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOPUP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 212,50  GBp
Last Close Price 57,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 304%
Spread / Average Target 273%
Spread / Lowest Target 242%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOOPUP GROUP PLC-80.34%39
ORACLE CORPORATION19.65%175 827
SAP AG24.38%144 278
INTUIT36.65%70 007
SERVICENOW INC49.96%50 834
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.16%20 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group