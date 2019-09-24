Loopup : Director Dealings

24 September 2019

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

("LoopUp Group" or the "Group")

Director Dealings

LoopUp Group plc (LSE AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, announces that certain Directors have purchased in aggregate 267,285 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares").

Number of Director / PDMR Position Ordinary Shares purchased Steve Flavell co-CEO 89,285 Michael Hughes co-CEO 133,500 Simon Healey CFO 44,500

About LoopUp Group plc

LoopUp (LSE AIM: LOOP) is a premium remote meetings solution. LoopUp helps technology leaders to unlock the true potential of remote meetings in their organisations by combining simple, progressive software with best-in- class audio reliability. Over 2,000 organisations worldwide trust LoopUp's award-wining SaaS solution with their remote meetings, including 20 of the world's top-100 law firms, 24 of the world's top-100 private equity firms, and enterprises such as Travelex, Kia Motors, Planet Hollywood and National Geographic. The Group is headquartered in London, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Madrid, Berlin, Malmo, Hong Kong, Sydney and Barbados, and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LOOP). For further information, please visit: www.loopup.com.

