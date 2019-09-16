Loopup : Holding(s) in the Group

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

("LoopUp Group" or the "Group")

Holding(s) in the Group

LoopUp Group plc (LSE AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, today received notification that on 6 September 2019 Andrew Scott has purchased 205,000 Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, Mr. Scott has a beneficial interest of 6,205,002 Ordinary Shares, representing 11.2% of the company's issued share capital.

Mr. Scott's beneficial holding includes 2 Ordinary Shares registered in the name of his spouse, Rhonda Scott and 6,205,000 Ordinary Shares registered in the name of the SFT Capital Ltd (representing 11.2% of the issued share capital).

