Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Loopup Group PLC    LOOP   GB00BYQP6S60

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

(LOOP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/16 03:52:21 am
104 GBp   +5.58%
03:42aLOOPUP : Holding(s) in the Group
PU
09/06LOOPUP : 4 Key Trends from ILTACON 2019
PU
09/04ADDING VIDEO TO YOUR CLIENT CONFERENCE CALLS : 5 common mistakes and how to avoid them
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Loopup : Holding(s) in the Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 03:42am EDT

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

("LoopUp Group" or the "Group")

Holding(s) in the Group

LoopUp Group plc (LSE AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, today received notification that on 6 September 2019 Andrew Scott has purchased 205,000 Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, Mr. Scott has a beneficial interest of 6,205,002 Ordinary Shares, representing 11.2% of the company's issued share capital.

Mr. Scott's beneficial holding includes 2 Ordinary Shares registered in the name of his spouse, Rhonda Scott and 6,205,000 Ordinary Shares registered in the name of the SFT Capital Ltd (representing 11.2% of the issued share capital).

For further information:

LoopUp Group PLC

via FTI Consulting, LLP

Steve Flavell, co-CEO

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Dominic Morley / Alina Vaskina (Corporate Finance)

Erik Anderson (Corporate Broking)

Numis Securities Limited

Simon Willis / Jonny Abbott (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Tom Ballard (Corporate Broking)

FTI Consulting, LLP

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight

About LoopUp Group plc

LoopUp (LSE AIM: LOOP) is a premium remote meetings solution. Streamlined and intuitive, LoopUp is built to give mainstream business professionals a better and more productive experience than basic dial-in conferencing, while delivering the quality, security and reliability required in the enterprise. One-click screen sharing and integration with tools business people use every day, like Outlook™, make it easy for LoopUp users to collaborate in real time. LoopUp's award-winning SaaS solution doesn't overwhelm users with features and doesn't require training. Over 2,000 enterprises worldwide, including Travelex, Kia Motors America, Planet Hollywood, National Geographic and Clifford Chance trust LoopUp with their remote meetings.

The Group is headquartered in London, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Madrid, Berlin, Malmo, Hong Kong, Sydney and Barbados, and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LOOP). For further information, please visit: www.loopup.com.

Disclaimer

LoopUp Group plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOOPUP GROUP PLC
03:42aLOOPUP : Holding(s) in the Group
PU
09/06LOOPUP : 4 Key Trends from ILTACON 2019
PU
09/04ADDING VIDEO TO YOUR CLIENT CONFEREN : 5 common mistakes and how to avoid them
PU
07/22LOOPUP : PDMR Dealing
PU
07/19LOOPUP : PDMR Dealing
PU
07/19LOOPUP : Director and PDMR Dealings
PU
07/15LOOPUP : Our June Event Wrap-Up
PU
07/03LOOPUP : Trading Update
PU
06/13LOOPUP : Launches Improved Operator-Assisted Call Service
PU
06/06LOOPUP : Introduces Desktop Video Conferencing Feature
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 46,8 M
EBIT 2019 5,30 M
Net income 2019 1,10 M
Debt 2019 8,83 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 54,4 M
Chart LOOPUP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Loopup Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOPUP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 370,00  GBp
Last Close Price 98,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 306%
Spread / Average Target 276%
Spread / Lowest Target 245%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Graham Flavell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Hughes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara Thomas Judge Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marcus Greensit Chief Operating Officer
Simon Peter Healey Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOOPUP GROUP PLC-66.03%68
ORACLE CORPORATION19.05%176 748
SAP AG24.10%142 603
INTUIT34.73%68 977
SERVICENOW INC41.51%47 233
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.86%20 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group