LOOPUP GROUP PLC (LOOP)
10/01 05:35:05 pm
387.5 GBp   -3.13%
08:27aLOOPUP : Issue of Equity and Notification of Director Dealings
PU
08/31LOOPUP : Issue of Equity and Grant of Share Options
PU
08/24LOOPUP : Holding(s) in the Group
PU
Loopup : Issue of Equity and Notification of Director Dealings

10/02/2018 | 08:27am CEST

2 October 2018

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

("LoopUp Group" or the "Group")

Issue of Equity and Notification of Director Dealings

LoopUp Group plc (LSE AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, announces that the Company has issued 138,889 new Ordinary Shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") as a result of an exercise of share options.

Issue of Equity

Application has been made for the 138,889 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that dealings in these new Ordinary Shares will commence on 4 October 2018 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the Company will have in issue a total of 55,082,043 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Director Dealings

As part of the option exercise, Barmak Meftah, Non-executive Director, exercised options granted in 2014 at an average weighted price of approximately 53.3 pence over a total of 106,250 Ordinary Shares, which he subsequently sold at a price of 390 pence. Following the sale of shares, Mr. Meftah will not hold any options over Ordinary Shares and will hold 43,750 Ordinary Shares representing 0.08% of the Group's issued share capital following Admission.

The FCA notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation is appended below.

For further information, please contact:

LoopUp Group plc Steve Flavell, co-CEO

via FTI

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Dominic Morley / Alina Vaskina (Corporate Finance) Erik Anderson (Corporate Broking)

Numis Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Simon Willis / Jonny Abbott (Corporate Finance) Tom Ballard (Corporate Broking)

FTI Consulting, LLP

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight

About LoopUp Group plc

LoopUp (LSE AIM: LOOP) is a premium remote meetings solution. Streamlined and intuitive, LoopUp is built for business users and delivers the quality, security and reliability required in the enterprise. One-click screen sharing and integration with tools business people use every day, like Outlook™, make it easy for LoopUp users to collaborate in real time. LoopUp's award-winning SaaS solution doesn't overwhelm users with features, and doesn't require training. Over 2,000 enterprises worldwide, including Travelex, Kia Motors America, Planet Hollywood, and National Geographic, trust LoopUp with their remote meetings.

The Group is headquartered in London, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, Hong Kong and Barbados, and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LOOP). For further information, please visit: www.loopup.com.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Names

Barmak Meftah

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

LoopUp Group plc

b)

LEI

21380063DQ4WXDQLYB80

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each and Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each

b)

Identification code

GB00BYQP6S60

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Options and Sale of Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

53.3p weighted average price

106,250 options over Ordinary Shares exercises

390p

106,250 Ordinary Shares sold

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

53.3p weighted average price for 106,250 options over Ordinary Shares exercises

390p for 106,250 Ordinary Shares sold

e)

Date of the transaction

28 September 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

LoopUp Group plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 06:26:01 UTC
