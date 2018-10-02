Loopup : Issue of Equity and Notification of Director Dealings

2 October 2018

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

("LoopUp Group" or the "Group")

Issue of Equity and Notification of Director Dealings

LoopUp Group plc (LSE AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, announces that the Company has issued 138,889 new Ordinary Shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") as a result of an exercise of share options.

Issue of Equity

Application has been made for the 138,889 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that dealings in these new Ordinary Shares will commence on 4 October 2018 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the Company will have in issue a total of 55,082,043 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Director Dealings

As part of the option exercise, Barmak Meftah, Non-executive Director, exercised options granted in 2014 at an average weighted price of approximately 53.3 pence over a total of 106,250 Ordinary Shares, which he subsequently sold at a price of 390 pence. Following the sale of shares, Mr. Meftah will not hold any options over Ordinary Shares and will hold 43,750 Ordinary Shares representing 0.08% of the Group's issued share capital following Admission.

The FCA notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation is appended below.

For further information, please contact:

LoopUp Group plc Steve Flavell, co-CEO

via FTI

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Dominic Morley / Alina Vaskina (Corporate Finance) Erik Anderson (Corporate Broking)

Numis Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Simon Willis / Jonny Abbott (Corporate Finance) Tom Ballard (Corporate Broking)

FTI Consulting, LLP

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight

About LoopUp Group plc

LoopUp (LSE AIM: LOOP) is a premium remote meetings solution. Streamlined and intuitive, LoopUp is built for business users and delivers the quality, security and reliability required in the enterprise. One-click screen sharing and integration with tools business people use every day, like Outlook™, make it easy for LoopUp users to collaborate in real time. LoopUp's award-winning SaaS solution doesn't overwhelm users with features, and doesn't require training. Over 2,000 enterprises worldwide, including Travelex, Kia Motors America, Planet Hollywood, and National Geographic, trust LoopUp with their remote meetings.

The Group is headquartered in London, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, Hong Kong and Barbados, and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LOOP). For further information, please visit: www.loopup.com.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.