Lotte Chemical : South Korea Lotte Chem to idle naphtha cracker for planned maintenance

The maintenance at the cracker, which can produce 1.1 million tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene, will last about 28 days and mean a loss of demand for naphtha totalling more than 200,000 tonnes, Reuters calculations show.

Naphtha supply is currently tight following a Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

Lotte Chemical operates another cracker at Yeosu which has a capacity of 1 million tpy. Lotte is the second largest naphtha cracker operator in terms of capacity after LG Chem.

