June 04, 2019 (Corporate News) LOTTO24 AG: Annual General Meeting 2019 of Lotto24 AG

Annual General Meeting 2019 of Lotto24 AG

- Chairman of the Supervisory Board Prof. Willi Berchtold dismissed

- Peter Steiner is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

(Hamburg, 4 June 2019) Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de), Germany's leading online provider of state lotteries, held its Annual General Meeting in Hamburg today. With a total attendance of around 96 percent of voting capital, all items on the agenda were adopted with large majorities. The agenda included the usual items, such as approving the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the appointment of auditors, and the cancellation of the former 'Authorised Capital 2015' and creation of the new 'Authorised Capital 2019'. In connection with the takeover of Lotto24 AG by ZEAL Network SE, which was successfully completed on 14 May 2019, the agenda also included the requested supplementary items concerning the dismissal of Prof. Willi Berchtold and election of Peter Steiner as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

'We would like to thank Prof. Berchtold for his outstanding commitment, both in the previous years and in the current takeover situation, during which he has consistently upheld the principles of good corporate governance and the protection of the Lotto24 shareholders. We wish him all the best for the future,' states Petra von Strombeck, CEO of Lotto24 AG.

At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, which was also held today, Peter Steiner was elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG. Steiner, born in Ludwigshafen am Rhein on 16 July 1959, is a self-employed auditor and advises company owners, large corporations and financial investors. He was previously a partner of the investment company One Equity Partners LLC and also worked for MG Technologies AG as its Chief Financial Officer. At Dyckerhoff AG, he was successively Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and finally Chief Executive Officer. Following his many years as an auditor with Arthur Andersen & Co., he was also Chief Financial Officer of Süba Bau AG. Peter Steiner studied business administration in Mannheim and Cologne.

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de). Lotto24 brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in Lotto24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

