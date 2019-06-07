Log in
LOTTO24 AG

(LO24)
June 07, 2019 (Ad-hoc News) LOTTO24 AG: Executive Board member Magnus von Zitzewitz to leave Lotto24 on 30 June 2019

06/07/2019 | 04:08am EDT

LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Personnel
LOTTO24 AG: Executive Board member Magnus von Zitzewitz to leave Lotto24 on 30 June 2019

07-Jun-2019 / 09:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Executive Board member Magnus von Zitzewitz to leave Lotto24 on 30 June 2019

(Hamburg, 7 June 2019) Magnus von Zitzewitz, Executive Board member of Lotto24 AG, is to leave the company by mutual agreement and on amicable terms as of 30 June 2019. It was with regret that the Supervisory Board, which was newly constituted after the Annual General Meeting of 4 June 2019, complied with his request to prematurely terminate the current appointment, which runs until 30 April 2020. After seven years as a member of the company's Executive Board, Magnus von Zitzewitz expressed the wish to pursue a new career challenge. He will therefore also not be joining the Executive Board of ZEAL Network SE ('ZEAL'), as originally planned. Following the completion of its takeover in May 2019, ZEAL is the majority shareholder of Lotto24 AG.

Together with CEO Petra von Strombeck, Magnus von Zitzewitz took Lotto24 AG public in 2012 as an independent company without ongoing business following its spin-off from Tipp24 SE (now ZEAL). The company has since enjoyed dynamic growth: in its fiscal year 2018, Lotto24 generated billings of over EUR 320 million with around 2.2 million customers. Since its IPO, the company's market capitalisation has increased more than tenfold to around EUR 330 million.

In addition to his current duties, the CFO of ZEAL, Jonas Mattsson, will succeed Magnus von Zitzewitz as member of the Executive Board of Lotto24 on 1 July 2019, serving as CFO.

Contact:
Lotto24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: Lotto24-ag.de
Lotto24.de

07-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Lotto24 AG published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 08:07:06 UTC
