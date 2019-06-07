June 07, 2019 (Corporate News) LOTTO24 AG: Executive Board member Magnus von Zitzewitz to leave Lotto24 on 30 June 2019

07.06.2019 / 09:46

Executive Board member Magnus von Zitzewitz to leave Lotto24 on 30 June 2019

(Hamburg, 7 June 2019) Magnus von Zitzewitz, Executive Board member of Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de), Germany's leading online provider of state lotteries, is to leave the company by mutual agreement and on amicable terms as of 30 June 2019. It was with regret that the Supervisory Board, which was newly constituted after the Annual General Meeting of 4 June 2019, complied with his request to prematurely terminate the current appointment, which runs until 30 April 2020. After seven years as a member of the company's Executive Board, Magnus von Zitzewitz expressed the wish to pursue a new career challenge. He will therefore also not be joining the Executive Board of ZEAL Network SE ('ZEAL'), as originally planned. Following the completion of its takeover in May 2019, ZEAL is the majority shareholder of Lotto24 AG.

Together with CEO Petra von Strombeck, Magnus von Zitzewitz took Lotto24 AG public in 2012 as an independent company without ongoing business following its spin-off from Tipp24 SE (now ZEAL). The company has since enjoyed dynamic growth: in its fiscal year 2018, Lotto24 generated billings of over EUR 320 million with around 2.2 million customers. Since its IPO, the company's market capitalisation has increased more than tenfold to around EUR 330 million.

'The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr von Zitzewitz for his highly successful work in helping establish and expand Lotto24 AG to become Germany's undisputed market leader in online lottery brokerage,' says Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG. 'The Executive Board and Supervisory Board wish him every success and all the best for both his personal and professional future.'

In addition to his current duties, the CFO of ZEAL, Jonas Mattsson, will succeed Magnus von Zitzewitz as member of the Executive Board of Lotto24 on 1 July 2019, serving as CFO.

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de). Lotto24 brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in Lotto24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

