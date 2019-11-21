DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

21-Nov-2019 / 15:29 CET/CEST

Lotto24 AG: Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard



(Hamburg, 21 November 2019) The Executive Board of Lotto24 AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to apply shortly after the date hereof to the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to Section 57 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the revocation of the admission to trading of the Lotto24 shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations arising from the admission (Prime Standard). This will reduce additional costs associated with the Prime Standard listing.

The withdrawal of the listing becomes effective three months after the publication of the withdrawal decision by the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com), but does not affect the admission of the shares of Lotto24 AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

