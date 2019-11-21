Log in
LOTTO24 AG: Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard

0
11/21/2019 | 09:35am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
LOTTO24 AG: Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard

21-Nov-2019 / 15:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lotto24 AG: Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard

(Hamburg, 21 November 2019) The Executive Board of Lotto24 AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to apply shortly after the date hereof to the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to Section 57 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the revocation of the admission to trading of the Lotto24 shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations arising from the admission (Prime Standard). This will reduce additional costs associated with the Prime Standard listing.

The withdrawal of the listing becomes effective three months after the publication of the withdrawal decision by the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com), but does not affect the admission of the shares of Lotto24 AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

Contact:
Lotto24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: Lotto24-ag.de
Lotto24.de

21-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de
ISIN: DE000LTT0243
WKN: LTT024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 918517

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

918517  21-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=918517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
