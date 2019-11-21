|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
LOTTO24 AG: Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard
21-Nov-2019 / 15:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Lotto24 AG: Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard
(Hamburg, 21 November 2019) The Executive Board of Lotto24 AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to apply shortly after the date hereof to the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to Section 57 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the revocation of the admission to trading of the Lotto24 shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations arising from the admission (Prime Standard). This will reduce additional costs associated with the Prime Standard listing.
The withdrawal of the listing becomes effective three months after the publication of the withdrawal decision by the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com), but does not affect the admission of the shares of Lotto24 AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).
Contact:
Lotto24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: Lotto24-ag.de
Lotto24.de
21-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LOTTO24 AG
|
|Straßenbahnring 11
|
|20251 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
|E-mail:
|ir@lotto24.de
|Internet:
|www.lotto24-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000LTT0243
|WKN:
|LTT024
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|918517
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
918517 21-Nov-2019 CET/CEST