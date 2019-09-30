Log in
LOTTO24 AG

(LO24)
LOTTO24 AG: CEO Petra von Strombeck to leave Lotto24

09/30/2019

DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Personnel
LOTTO24 AG: CEO Petra von Strombeck to leave Lotto24

30.09.2019 / 20:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEO Petra von Strombeck to leave Lotto24

(Hamburg, 30 September 2019) Petra von Strombeck, CEO of Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de), Germany's leading online provider of state lotteries, is to step down from her position by mutual agreement and on amicable terms as of 31 December 2019 in order to join the Executive Board of another company. After twelve years in the lottery business, of which more than seven as CEO of Lotto24 AG, Ms von Strombeck wants to pursue a new career challenge. As a result, Petra von Strombeck will also not be joining the Executive Board of ZEAL Network SE, as originally planned. Since the completion of its takeover in May 2019, ZEAL Network SE is the majority shareholder of Lotto24 AG.

Petra von Strombeck took Lotto24 AG public in 2012 following its spin-off from Tipp24 SE (now ZEAL). Since this time, the company's market capitalisation has increased more than tenfold. Under her leadership, Lotto24 developed into Germany's leading online provider of state lotteries, achieved break-even in its fiscal year 2017 and generated billings of over EUR 320 million in 2018 with around 2.2 million customers.

"We deeply regret the decision of Ms von Strombeck, but wish her all the best for her personal and professional future," says Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG. "As the CEO of Lotto24 AG, Ms von Strombeck was decisive in shaping the company over the past seven years and making it the undisputed market leader in Germany's online lotto brokerage sector."

The Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG will decide on a successor to Petra von Strombeck as quickly as possible.

About Lotto24 AG: : Lotto24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de). Lotto24 brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in Lotto24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

Contact:
Lotto24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: Lotto24-ag.de
Lotto24.de


30.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de
ISIN: DE000LTT0243
WKN: LTT024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 882947

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882947  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882947&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
