DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LOTTO24 AG: CEO Petra von Strombeck to leave Lotto24



30-Sep-2019 / 20:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CEO Petra von Strombeck to leave Lotto24



(Hamburg, 30 September 2019) Petra von Strombeck, CEO of Lotto24 AG, is to step down from her position by mutual agreement and on amicable terms as of 31 December 2019. After twelve years in the lottery business, of which more than seven as CEO of Lotto24 AG, Ms von Strombeck wants to pursue a new career challenge. As a result, Ms von Strombeck will also not be joining the Executive Board of ZEAL Network SE, as originally planned. Since the completion of its takeover in May 2019, ZEAL Network SE is the majority shareholder of Lotto24 AG.

Petra von Strombeck took Lotto24 AG public in 2012 following its spin-off from Tipp24 SE (now ZEAL). Since this time, the company's market capitalisation has increased more than tenfold. Under her leadership, Lotto24 developed into Germany's leading online provider of state lotteries, achieved break-even in its fiscal year 2017 and generated billings of over EUR 320 million in 2018 with around 2.2 million customers.

The Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG will decide on a successor to Petra von Strombeck as quickly as possible.

Contact:

Lotto24 AG

Vanina Hoffmann

Manager Investor & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501

E-mail: ir@lotto24.de

Internet: Lotto24-ag.de

Lotto24.de