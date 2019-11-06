LOTTO24 AG: Invitation to the joint conference call of ZEAL and Lotto24
11/06/2019 | 06:00am EST
DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
06.11.2019 / 11:58
Invitation to the joint conference call of ZEAL and Lotto24
Publication of the quarterly statement as of 30 September 2019
(Hamburg, 6 November 2019) ZEAL Network SE and Lotto24 AG invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the joint conference call on the occasion of the publication of the quarterly statement as of 30 September 2019 on
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)
In order to attend the call, please dial:
+49 30 232531411
An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.
A replay of the call will be available on 13 November 2019 from 12:00 noon (CET) until 12 December 2019 at 12:00 noon (CET). Please dial