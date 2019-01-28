DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Market Report

LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 expands its online market share to 34 percent in 2018



28.01.2019 / 09:30

Lotto24 expands its online market share to 34 percent in 2018

(Hamburg, 28. January 2019) Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de), Germany's leading online provider of state-run lotteries, expanded its market share to 34% in 2018 (prior year: 32%) and thus remains the leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries in Germany by far.

According to information published by the German Association of State Lottery Companies (DLTB) and the German Lottery Association (DLV), online revenues of the 16 state-owned lottery companies and private lottery brokers with permits rose to EUR 937 million in the fiscal year 2018 (prior year: EUR 700 million). As a result, the online segment now accounts for around 13% (prior year: 10%).

Whereas stakes generated online by state-owned companies grew by nearly 27% to around EUR 583 million (prior year: EUR 461 million), Lotto24 AG grew almost twice as fast by almost 46% to EUR 322 million according to preliminary calculations (prior year: EUR 221 million). Consequently, Lotto24 AG once again expanded its online market leadership with a market share of 34% (prior year: 32%). The other lottery brokers achieved online around EUR 32 million in total (prior year: EUR 18 million).

"We are extremely proud to say that already over a third of all online lotto players use Lotto24," says Petra von Strombeck, CEO of Lotto24 AG. "We would therefore like to thank all our customers for their continued trust in us."

Including terrestrial lottery ticket retailers, DLTB revenues grew by approximately 4% to more than EUR 7.3 billion in the fiscal year 2018. Despite a decline of over 6%, the lottery »Lotto 6aus49« remained Germany's most popular lottery with revenues of just over EUR 3.5 billion and nearly 50% of total stakes. With growth of over 61% to EUR 1.5 billion, the European lottery »EuroJackpot« was the second most popular lottery product in 2018. This was due to the exceptionally strong jackpot trend with a total of 13 draws at the EUR 90 million mark.

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de). Lotto24 brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

