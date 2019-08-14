Log in
LOTTO24 AG

(LO24)
  Report  
LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 improves profitability in the first half of 2019 despite comparatively weak jackpot development

08/14/2019 | 01:40am EDT

DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 improves profitability in the first half of 2019 despite comparatively weak jackpot development

14.08.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lotto24 improves profitability in the first half of 2019 despite comparatively weak jackpot development

- Successful completion of the takeover by ZEAL Network SE

- Billings and revenues below previous year as expected

- EBITDA and EBIT doubled

(Hamburg, 14 August 2019) The first half of 2019 was once again an exciting period for Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de), Germany's leading online provider of state lotteries: following the successful completion of the takeover by ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL"), the company has been a member of the ZEAL Group since 14 May 2019. Due to the exceptionally strong EuroJackpot trend in the first half of 2018 with a total of eight jackpots of EUR 90 million, Lotto24 was unable to achieve year-on-year growth for the first time in the first half of 2019 but succeeded in significantly improving profitability - in spite of the one-off expenses incurred in connection with the takeover.

With just one EUR 90 million EuroJackpot (prior year: six), billings and revenues were down in the second quarter of 2019 in particular - by 7.6% to EUR 81.2 million (prior year: EUR 87.9 million) and by 13.7% to EUR 9.4 million (prior year: EUR 10.9 million), respectively. At 11.6%, the gross margin also fell just short of the prior-year figure (prior year: 12.4%) due to the jackpot-related lower share of lotto clubs. With 104 thousand new customers in the second quarter of 2019 (prior year: 198 thousand), marketing expenses per registered new customer (cost per lead, CPL) amounted to EUR 29.96 (prior year: EUR 25.55).

In the first six months of 2019, the company therefore achieved billings of EUR 157.1 million (prior year: EUR 161.2 million, -2.5%), revenues of EUR 18.0 million (prior year: EUR 19.4 million, -7.4%) and a gross margin of 11.5% (prior year: 12.1%). With 190 thousand new customers in the first six months as a whole (prior year: 378 thousand), the total number of customers registered with Lotto24 grew by 20.9% to 2,359 thousand (prior year: 1,951 thousand). In line with the comparatively weak jackpot trend, marketing expenses were reduced to EUR 5.4 million (prior year: EUR 9.7 million), resulting in a CPL of EUR 28.66 (prior year: EUR 25.54). Due in particular to these lower marketing expenses, EBITDA and EBIT more than doubled to EUR 2.8 million (prior year: EUR 1.3 million) and EUR 1.5 million (prior year: EUR 0.7 million), respectively. Before one-off expenses of EUR 0.6 million, EBIT even reached EUR 2.1 million and thus tripled compared to the prior-year figure (prior year: EUR 0.7 million). Due to a strongly positive technical tax effect in the first six months of 2018, however, net profit of EUR 1.6 million was down on the previous year (prior year: EUR 2.3 million).

After bringing the employees together and defining the new organizational structure, ZEAL and Lotto24 have reached another milestone with the agreement of the road map. The measures outlined herein to leverage the intended synergies will be implemented in the coming weeks and months. The companies are now planning to negotiate the relevant contracts and transfer Tipp24.com's customers to the brokerage business in October 2019.

"We are aware that the first steps towards an efficient and sustainable company merger in particular require a great deal of patience on the part of all those involved. Nevertheless, we look forward to combining the strengths of both companies - such as a significantly larger customer base or a common online platform with the opportunity to make our product range even more interesting - in the coming months in order to become even more attractive for our customers, employees and shareholders in the future," states Petra von Strombeck, CEO of Lotto24 AG.

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de). Lotto24 brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in Lotto24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

Contact:
Lotto24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: Lotto24-ag.de
Lotto24.de


14.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de
ISIN: DE000LTT0243
WKN: LTT024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 856897

 
End of News DGAP News Service

856897  14.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 44,1 M
EBIT 2019 11,0 M
Net income 2019 10,0 M
Finance 2019 24,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,2x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,32x
EV / Sales2020 6,15x
Capitalization 347 M
Chart LOTTO24 AG
Duration : Period :
Lotto24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOTTO24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,25  €
Last Close Price 13,95  €
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petra von Strombeck Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Willi Berchtold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Magnus von Zitzewitz Chief Financial Officer
Felix Menden Chief Information Officer
Jens Schumann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOTTO24 AG13.89%404
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.3.02%40 235
SANDS CHINA LTD.-2.61%35 918
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-11.13%25 980
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL17.19%14 824
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED34.71%12 700
