LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 receives »Hamburg's Best Employers« accolade for third time



18.01.2019 / 09:00

Lotto24 receives »Hamburg's Best Employers« accolade for third time



(Hamburg, 18 January 2019) Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de), Germany's leading online provider of state-run lotteries, was once again among the winners of the »Hamburg's Best Employers« competition in 2019 with a top score of five stars. Lotto24 had already received this special accolade in the participating years 2015 and 2017.

The event is held annually by Hamburg's Helmut Schmidt University, »Roos Consult«, »Rock Antenne« and local newspaper »Hamburger Abendblatt«. The main criteria for the award are outstanding HR work, corporate culture and professional quality - all factors in which the jury believes Lotto24 AG excels. The scientific basis for assessing the candidates is a survey of management and staff based on the highly acclaimed Excellence Model of the European Foundation for Quality Management (»EFQM«).

"As a fast growing company which is permanently evolving, we are particularly proud to receive this award for the third time now," says Petra von Strombeck, CEO of Lotto24 AG. "We would like to thank our employees for their tireless efforts and exceptional commitment to Lotto24!"

Lotto24 was already honoured by the magazine »Freundin« in October 2018 for its family-friendly working conditions and reached 17th place in Germany's »TOP Employers of 2018«. In December 2018, Lotto24 came 25th in a »Focus Business« survey of Germany's »Top Mid-Size Company Employers 2019« and was 3rd in the Internet Company rankings. These awards and the top reviews on »kununu« prove that Lotto24's extensive and continuing HR activities are paying off.

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de). Lotto24 brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

