DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 receives supplement to existing brokerage permit



11.02.2019 / 09:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lotto24 receives supplement to existing brokerage permit

(Hamburg, 11 February 2019) Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de), Germany's leading online provider of state lotteries, has received a supplement to its existing brokerage permit from the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior. The supplement, which Lotto24 applied for on 9 January 2019, enables it to also broker lottery tickets to the state lottery companies via the domains Tipp24.de and Tipp24.com in future. The application was made against the background of a takeover offer being made by ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL"). The supplement is subject to the restrictions already contained in the brokerage permit as well as the time limit until 30 June 2021, the date on which the current State Treaty on Gaming expires.

"We are delighted to have received the permit and thank all the relevant authorities and the Gambling Council for the rapid processing of our application," states Petra von Strombeck, CEO of Lotto24 AG. "This is an important step on the way to change ZEAL's business model from a secondary lottery to a brokerage business permitted in Germany."

ZEAL's offer document was published on 31 January 2019 and is available at Zeal-angebot.com. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Lotto24 will issue a reasoned opinion on the takeover over pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) within two weeks after publication of the offer document and in this connection will also make a statement on the financial adequacy of the consideration offered.

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de). Lotto24 brokers customer tickets to the state-owned lottery companies of Germany's federal states and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The product range includes »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. Following its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the clear market leader and well ahead of its competitors. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

Contact:

Lotto24 AG

Vanina Hoffmann

Manager Investor & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501

E-mail: ir@lotto24.de

Internet: Lotto24-ag.de

Lotto24.de