LOTTO24 AG

(LO24)
03/26/2019 | 04:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.03.2019 / 09:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html


26.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

791593  26.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=791593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
