Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lotto24 AG    LO24   DE000LTT0243

LOTTO24 AG

(LO24)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2019 / 11:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html


05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851847  05.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOTTO24 AG
06:05aLOTTO24 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
07/03LOTTO24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/11ZEAL NETWORK : Magnus von Zitzewitz steps down from Lotto24 executive board
AQ
06/07JUNE 07, 2019 (CORPORATE NEWS) LOTTO : Executive Board member Magnus von Zitzewi..
PU
06/07JUNE 07, 2019 (AD-HOC NEWS) LOTTO24 : Executive Board member Magnus von Zitzewi..
PU
06/07LOTTO24 AG : Executive Board member Magnus von Zitzewitz to leave Lotto24 on 30 ..
EQ
06/07LOTTO24 AG : Executive Board member Magnus von Zitzewitz to leave Lotto24 on 30 ..
EQ
06/04JUNE 04, 2019 (CORPORATE NEWS) LOTTO : Annual General Meeting 2019 of Lotto24 AG
PU
06/04LOTTO24 AG : Annual General Meeting 2019 of Lotto24 AG
EQ
05/20LOTTO24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 44,1 M
EBIT 2019 11,0 M
Net income 2019 10,0 M
Finance 2019 24,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,6x
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,97x
EV / Sales2020 5,84x
Capitalization 331 M
Chart LOTTO24 AG
Duration : Period :
Lotto24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOTTO24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,25  €
Last Close Price 13,70  €
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petra von Strombeck Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Willi Berchtold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Magnus von Zitzewitz Chief Financial Officer
Felix Menden Chief Information Officer
Jens Schumann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOTTO24 AG9.52%368
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.9.28%43 783
SANDS CHINA LTD.5.36%37 547
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.50%27 723
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL18.10%15 079
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED39.38%13 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group