LOTTO24 AG

(LO24)
LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/06/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2020 / 09:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html

06.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1111659  06.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1111659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
