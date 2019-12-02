Log in
LOTTO24 AG: Supervisory Board appoints Carsten Muth to Executive Board

0
12/02/2019 | 05:45am EST

DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Personnel
LOTTO24 AG: Supervisory Board appoints Carsten Muth to Executive Board
02.12.2019 / 11:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lotto24 AG: Supervisory Board appoints Carsten Muth to Executive Board

(Hamburg, 2 December 2019) The Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com) has appointed Carsten Muth to the Executive Board of the company with effect from 1 December 2019. As a member of the Executive Board, he will be responsible for Legal Affairs and Regulation, Compliance and Human Resources.

Carsten Muth has 15 years of experience as a lawyer in the e-commerce sector, nine of them in the online lottery business. As an in-house counsel, he has been responsible for the legal area of Lotto24 AG since 2010, in particular gaming and e-commerce law, compliance, risk management and corporate housekeeping. As part of the takeover by ZEAL Network SE, the 44-year-old played a major role in the integration of Lotto24 AG into the ZEAL Group. Carsten Muth was previously a legal advisor and data protection officer at AOL Deutschland Medien GmbH. He studied law with a focus on European, telecommunications, data protection and commercial law in Frankfurt and Paris.

"With Carsten Muth, we have not only gained a lawyer with industry experience but also a long-standing Lotto24 employee as a member of the Executive Board," says Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG. "We wish him every success and look forward to working with him in a spirit of trust".

In addition to Carsten Muth, Jonas Mattsson has been Chief Financial Officer of Lotto24 AG since 1 July 2019 and will in future be responsible for the Finance and IT divisions as well as for the operational business. The current CEO Petra von Strombeck already stepped down from her position on 30 September 2019 by mutual agreement with effect from 31 December 2019.

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com) brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in Lotto24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

Contact:
Lotto24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: Lotto24-ag.de
Lotto24.de


02.12.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de
ISIN: DE000LTT0243
WKN: LTT024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 925711

 
End of News DGAP News Service

925711  02.12.2019 



© EQS 2019
