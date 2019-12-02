DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LOTTO24 AG: Supervisory Board appoints Carsten Muth to Executive Board

02.12.2019 / 11:43

Lotto24 AG: Supervisory Board appoints Carsten Muth to Executive Board



(Hamburg, 2 December 2019) The Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com) has appointed Carsten Muth to the Executive Board of the company with effect from 1 December 2019. As a member of the Executive Board, he will be responsible for Legal Affairs and Regulation, Compliance and Human Resources.

Carsten Muth has 15 years of experience as a lawyer in the e-commerce sector, nine of them in the online lottery business. As an in-house counsel, he has been responsible for the legal area of Lotto24 AG since 2010, in particular gaming and e-commerce law, compliance, risk management and corporate housekeeping. As part of the takeover by ZEAL Network SE, the 44-year-old played a major role in the integration of Lotto24 AG into the ZEAL Group. Carsten Muth was previously a legal advisor and data protection officer at AOL Deutschland Medien GmbH. He studied law with a focus on European, telecommunications, data protection and commercial law in Frankfurt and Paris.

"With Carsten Muth, we have not only gained a lawyer with industry experience but also a long-standing Lotto24 employee as a member of the Executive Board," says Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG. "We wish him every success and look forward to working with him in a spirit of trust".

In addition to Carsten Muth, Jonas Mattsson has been Chief Financial Officer of Lotto24 AG since 1 July 2019 and will in future be responsible for the Finance and IT divisions as well as for the operational business. The current CEO Petra von Strombeck already stepped down from her position on 30 September 2019 by mutual agreement with effect from 31 December 2019.

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com) brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in Lotto24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

