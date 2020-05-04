Lotto24 : Next Lotto24 multimillionaire - this time from Rhineland-Palatinate

DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Next Lotto24 multimillionaire - this time from Rhineland-Palatinate



04.05.2020 / 07:30

(Hamburg, 4 May 2020) In the Friday draw of the European lottery EuroJackpot on 1 May 2020, another customer of Lotto24 (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products, scored one of four Europe-wide hits in prize class two with five correct numbers and one of the two euro numbers, and can be pleased to receive EUR 6.1 million. The 41-year-old woman from Rhineland-Palatinate bet with the EuroJackpot hunter - a Lotto24 service that automatically extends the lottery ticket until the jackpot is cracked - on the numbers 6, 11, 12, 21 and 41 as well as the euro number 1. Only the second euro number 2 was missing for her big win.

"We are proud and happy that we have been able to turn three Lotto24 customers into multimillionaires in the last four weeks alone", says Jonas Mattsson, CFO of Lotto24 AG. "Even if this time it wasn't enough for one of our customers to win the EUR 90 million - next time there will be another chance!"

Following the successful completion of the takeover by ZEAL Network SE, Lotto24 AG has been part of the ZEAL Group since 14 May 2019. Both Lotto24 and Tipp24 are official partners of the German Association of State Lottery Companies (DLTB).

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com) brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in Lotto24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

