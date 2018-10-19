Log in
LOTTO24 AG (LO24)
October 19, 2018 (Ad-hoc News) LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 upgrades 2018 guidance again

10/19/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 upgrades 2018 guidance again

19-Oct-2018 / 14:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lotto24 upgrades 2018 guidance again

(Hamburg, 19 October 2018) As a result of its preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2018 and the current jackpot trend with EUR 74 million in today's draw of the European lottery »EuroJackpot«, Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries, has upgraded its full-year guidance for 2018 once again.

The company now expects an increase in billings of 38% to 43% in 2018 (previously: 25% to 30%), further strong growth in new customers and CPL on a par with the previous year (previously: a year-on-year increase in CPL). In addition, Lotto24 continues to expect a slight improvement in gross margin compared to the previous year. Depending on the further progress of external conditions - especially the jackpot trend - and marketing investments to attract new customers, both EBIT and net profit are expected to be well (previously: probably) above the break-even mark.

The quarterly statement as of 30 September 2018 will be published on 7 November 2018.

Contact:
Lotto24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: Lotto24-ag.de
Lotto24.de

19-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Lotto24 AG published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 12:07:04 UTC
