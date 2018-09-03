September 03, 2018 (Corporate News) LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 customer wins around 31 million euro in the European lottery EuroJackpot

03.09.2018 / 10:08

Lotto24 customer wins around 31 million euro in the European lottery EuroJackpot

(Hamburg, 3 September 2018) In the Friday draw of the European lottery EuroJackpot, a lotto player from North-Rhine Westphalia won approximately 31 million euro with the numbers 3, 6, 9, 18, 24 and the Euro numbers 2 and 7 of her subscription ticket from Lotto24 (Lotto24.de), Germany's leading online provider of state-run lotteries. The woman from Dortmund in her mid-fifties has been a Lotto24 customer for more than three years. She is one of two lucky winners in Europe.

'Following the unbelievable EuroJackpot trend of the first six months with eight draws of 90 million euro, we are delighted to be able to reward a loyal Lotto24 customer with an incredible win of 31 million euro,' says Petra von Strombeck, CEO of Lotto24 AG. 'It's the biggest win in our six-year history.'

Lotto24 AG is an official partner of the German Association of State Lottery Companies (»Deutscher Lotto- und Totoblock« - DLTB).

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 is Germany's leading provider of state-licensed lotteries via the Internet (Lotto24.de). Lotto24 brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

