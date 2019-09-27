September 27, 2019 (Corporate News) LOTTO24 AG: General Meeting of Lotto24 AG

27.09.2019 / 12:33

General Meeting of Lotto24 AG

- Number of Supervisory Board members increased from three to six

- Dr. Andreas Meyer-Landrut, Dr. Stefan Mäger and Dr. Otto Lose appointed as new members of the Supervisory Board

- Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2019 confirmed

(Hamburg, 27 September 2019) Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de), Germany's leading online provider of state lotteries, today held a General Meeting in Hamburg. With a total attendance of around 95 percent of voting capital, all items on the agenda were adopted.

The agenda included amendments to the Articles of Association to increase the number of Supervisory Board members from three to six as well as corresponding regulations for Supervisory Board committees. Based on the previous three Supervisory Board members, the Articles of Association of Lotto24 AG did not yet provide for any remuneration for committee activities. In addition, the three new Supervisory Board positions were filled by Dr. Andreas Meyer-Landrut, Dr. Stefan Mäger and Dr. Otto Lose, as proposed by the administration.

The agenda items adopted in the course of a supplementary motion to confirm the resolution on agenda items 6 (dismissal of Prof. Willi Berchtold) and 7 (election of a new member of the Supervisory Board) of the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2019 were also approved accordingly.

'With the enlargement of the Supervisory Board and the nomination of three independent Supervisory Board members, we would like to point out again that we do not and will not act to the disadvantage of minority shareholders', said Petra von Strombeck, CEO of Lotto24 AG. 'We are therefore particularly pleased to have gained such experienced and renowned experts for us with Dr. Meyer-Landrut, Dr. Mäger and Dr. Lose'.

About Lotto24 AG: Lotto24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de). Lotto24 brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in Lotto24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

