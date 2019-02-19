Louisiana Pacific : Diving with Great White Sharks Takes LP Legacy® Sub-Floor Testing to the Next Level

During a memorable week last summer, a team of extreme adventure
videographers and LP product experts joined Captain Spencer Salmon and
his crew aboard the MV Horizon in San Diego, and embarked on a
twenty-two-hour boat ride to Guadalupe Island, off the coast of Mexico,
a dive destination famous for the number and size of great white sharks
that circle the island’s coast. The purpose of the expedition was to
submit LP Legacy® premium sub-flooring to the ultimate
performance test by building a shark cage and immersing it in the ocean.
Largely constructed of LP Legacy sub-flooring, the cage served as the
only protection for the courageous divers who volunteered to go into the
water with the great white sharks. The crew members and LP experts took
turns lowering themselves into the shark cage set in the deep blue
waters of the Pacific, to brave one of the most feared predators in the
animal world.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005049/en/
A shark cage constructed largely of LP Legacy premium sub-floor panels protects the diver during this extreme product testing expedition. (Photo: Business Wire)
The expedition was the third in LP’s Tested Extreme™ campaign, designed
to demonstrate LP Legacy sub-flooring’s performance in difficult
situations that go well beyond the demands of a typical jobsite. In the
first expedition, panels were sent over a series of waterfalls totaling
70 feet and left to soak in the wake overnight; while the second test
involved professional mountain bikers jumping on a ramp built with LP
Legacy panels during a torrential storm in a British Columbia rainforest.
LP Legacy sub-flooring is APA-rated with the highest bending stiffness
and is one of the strongest sub-floor panels in the industry. Packed
with more resin, wax, and wood strands and made with Gorilla Glue
Technology®, the sub-floor boasts superior moisture
resistance that helps prevent edge swell. It carries a class-leading
Covered Until It’s Covered® no-sand warranty, as well as a
Lifetime Limited Warranty that lasts as long as the home.
“Since the launch of LP Legacy in late 2017, more and more builders have
converted to LP Legacy,“ says Kelly Harmon, LP’s Product Manager
OSB/EWP. “They are recognizing the superior product attributes that this
campaign demonstrates: unparalleled strength and performance. Diving
with great white sharks protected only by a cage largely constructed of
engineered wood is definitely not for the faint of heart and requires a
lot of confidence in the product. And it didn’t disappoint!“
The shark cage was immersed in the Pacific Ocean for a total of 28
hours, during which time 23 sharks were sighted – the largest one
weighing close to 2,500 pounds of solid muscle.
“When I took this job, I never pictured myself going diving with great
white sharks in a shark cage made of LP Legacy – but I did,” says
Marcelle Lacy, LP’s Senior Corporate Brand Manager OSB/EWP. “Relying on
it to keep me safe while diving with sharks has definitely boosted my
level of confidence in the product even more. The most difficult
conditions on a jobsite can’t beat this challenge. The product performed
remarkably.”
Watch the divers and the shark cage in action and see behind-the-scenes
footage from this one-of-a-kind video shoot at www.testedextreme.com.*
And, for those who are feeling brave, click to climb into the shark cage
and virtually experience diving with great white sharks via the VR video
experience.
LP Legacy is another example of LP’s growing specialty product selection
designed to meet the growing demands for better engineered building
solutions, as well as creating distinct value for customers. To learn
more about LP Legacy and for complete warranty details, visit www.LPCorp.com/Legacy.
*Dramatization. LP Legacy is for interior sub-floor applications only
and is not designed for unprotected exterior use as shown.
About LP Building Solutions
As a proven leader in high performance building solutions, LP Building
Solutions manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products
that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive
product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and
trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for
single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair & remodel markets,
light commercial facilities and outdoor buildings. LP also provides
industry leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter,
better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered
in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock exchange under
LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.
About Gorilla Glue
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Gorilla Glue Company is a leading
manufacturer of adhesive solutions for DIYers, crafters, woodworkers and
professionals alike. On a mission to make products that deliver
impressive results, the company has since expanded its offerings from
the original Gorilla Glue® to include Gorilla Tape®,
Gorilla® Super Glue Impact-Tough® Formula, Gorilla®
Wood Glue, Gorilla® Epoxy and Gorilla®
Construction Adhesive, further solidifying the brand’s reputation as the
“go-to” product line FOR THE TOUGHEST JOBS ON PLANET EARTH®.
For more information, visit www.gorillatough.com,
Facebook, Twitter or call (800) 966-3458.
