Louisiana Pacific : Diving with Great White Sharks Takes LP Legacy® Sub-Floor Testing to the Next Level

Third Tested Extreme™ expedition showcases superior strength and moisture resistance of LP Legacy premium sub-flooring

During a memorable week last summer, a team of extreme adventure videographers and LP product experts joined Captain Spencer Salmon and his crew aboard the MV Horizon in San Diego, and embarked on a twenty-two-hour boat ride to Guadalupe Island, off the coast of Mexico, a dive destination famous for the number and size of great white sharks that circle the island’s coast. The purpose of the expedition was to submit LP Legacy® premium sub-flooring to the ultimate performance test by building a shark cage and immersing it in the ocean. Largely constructed of LP Legacy sub-flooring, the cage served as the only protection for the courageous divers who volunteered to go into the water with the great white sharks. The crew members and LP experts took turns lowering themselves into the shark cage set in the deep blue waters of the Pacific, to brave one of the most feared predators in the animal world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005049/en/

A shark cage constructed largely of LP Legacy premium sub-floor panels protects the diver during this extreme product testing expedition. (Photo: Business Wire)

The expedition was the third in LP’s Tested Extreme™ campaign, designed to demonstrate LP Legacy sub-flooring’s performance in difficult situations that go well beyond the demands of a typical jobsite. In the first expedition, panels were sent over a series of waterfalls totaling 70 feet and left to soak in the wake overnight; while the second test involved professional mountain bikers jumping on a ramp built with LP Legacy panels during a torrential storm in a British Columbia rainforest.

LP Legacy sub-flooring is APA-rated with the highest bending stiffness and is one of the strongest sub-floor panels in the industry. Packed with more resin, wax, and wood strands and made with Gorilla Glue Technology®, the sub-floor boasts superior moisture resistance that helps prevent edge swell. It carries a class-leading Covered Until It’s Covered® no-sand warranty, as well as a Lifetime Limited Warranty that lasts as long as the home.

“Since the launch of LP Legacy in late 2017, more and more builders have converted to LP Legacy,“ says Kelly Harmon, LP’s Product Manager OSB/EWP. “They are recognizing the superior product attributes that this campaign demonstrates: unparalleled strength and performance. Diving with great white sharks protected only by a cage largely constructed of engineered wood is definitely not for the faint of heart and requires a lot of confidence in the product. And it didn’t disappoint!“

The shark cage was immersed in the Pacific Ocean for a total of 28 hours, during which time 23 sharks were sighted – the largest one weighing close to 2,500 pounds of solid muscle.

“When I took this job, I never pictured myself going diving with great white sharks in a shark cage made of LP Legacy – but I did,” says Marcelle Lacy, LP’s Senior Corporate Brand Manager OSB/EWP. “Relying on it to keep me safe while diving with sharks has definitely boosted my level of confidence in the product even more. The most difficult conditions on a jobsite can’t beat this challenge. The product performed remarkably.”

Watch the divers and the shark cage in action and see behind-the-scenes footage from this one-of-a-kind video shoot at www.testedextreme.com.* And, for those who are feeling brave, click to climb into the shark cage and virtually experience diving with great white sharks via the VR video experience.

LP Legacy is another example of LP’s growing specialty product selection designed to meet the growing demands for better engineered building solutions, as well as creating distinct value for customers. To learn more about LP Legacy and for complete warranty details, visit www.LPCorp.com/Legacy.

*Dramatization. LP Legacy is for interior sub-floor applications only and is not designed for unprotected exterior use as shown.

About LP Building Solutions

As a proven leader in high performance building solutions, LP Building Solutions manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair & remodel markets, light commercial facilities and outdoor buildings. LP also provides industry leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter, better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock exchange under LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About Gorilla Glue

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Gorilla Glue Company is a leading manufacturer of adhesive solutions for DIYers, crafters, woodworkers and professionals alike. On a mission to make products that deliver impressive results, the company has since expanded its offerings from the original Gorilla Glue® to include Gorilla Tape®, Gorilla® Super Glue Impact-Tough® Formula, Gorilla® Wood Glue, Gorilla® Epoxy and Gorilla® Construction Adhesive, further solidifying the brand’s reputation as the “go-to” product line FOR THE TOUGHEST JOBS ON PLANET EARTH®. For more information, visit www.gorillatough.com, Facebook, Twitter or call (800) 966-3458.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005049/en/