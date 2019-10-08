Log in
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION

(LPX)
Louisiana Pacific : LP Announces New Investments in Prefinishing Capabilities

10/08/2019

Aligns with company strategy to grow LP® SmartSide® products through innovative building solutions

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP, NYSE: LPX) announced today that it has acquired the prefinishing assets at a Granite City, Ill., prefinish facility near St. Louis owned by BlueLinx.

“The prefinish Siding market continues to grow, and we aim to capture more of that growth in our siding business,” said Neil Sherman, LP Executive Vice President for Siding. “In addition to acquiring these new assets, we are also investing in building LP SmartSide strand prefinishing capabilities at our siding facility in Roaring River, N.C. These moves, along with the earlier purchase of a prefinishing company in Green Bay, Wis., will provide us with the facilities, capabilities and expertise to grow this market.”

This aligns with LP’s business strategy to provide building solutions and is a significant step toward its goal of launching a national LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding branded prefinished siding solution.

About LP Building Solutions
As a proven leader in high performance building solutions, LP Building Solutions manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair & remodel markets, light commercial facilities and outdoor buildings. LP also provides industry leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter, better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock exchange under LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 360 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 94,1 M
Finance 2019 87,4 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 2 877 M
Chart LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 27,30  $
Last Close Price 24,14  $
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Bradley Southern Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Gary Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Alan J. M. Haughie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Don Walker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION8.64%2 877
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.53.20%2 441
STELLA-JONES INC.-3.51%1 996
NORBORD INC.-15.37%1 854
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.4.00%1 369
OENEO16.51%722
