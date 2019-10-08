Louisiana Pacific : LP Announces New Investments in Prefinishing Capabilities

Aligns with company strategy to grow LP® SmartSide® products through innovative building solutions

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP, NYSE: LPX) announced today that it has acquired the prefinishing assets at a Granite City, Ill., prefinish facility near St. Louis owned by BlueLinx.

“The prefinish Siding market continues to grow, and we aim to capture more of that growth in our siding business,” said Neil Sherman, LP Executive Vice President for Siding. “In addition to acquiring these new assets, we are also investing in building LP SmartSide strand prefinishing capabilities at our siding facility in Roaring River, N.C. These moves, along with the earlier purchase of a prefinishing company in Green Bay, Wis., will provide us with the facilities, capabilities and expertise to grow this market.”

This aligns with LP’s business strategy to provide building solutions and is a significant step toward its goal of launching a national LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding branded prefinished siding solution.

About LP Building Solutions

As a proven leader in high performance building solutions, LP Building Solutions manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair & remodel markets, light commercial facilities and outdoor buildings. LP also provides industry leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter, better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock exchange under LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

