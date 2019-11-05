Louisiana Pacific : LP® Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Strategic Update

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Third Quarter Results

  • Net sales for the third quarter of $603 million, 18 percent lower than the prior year.
  • LP® SmartSide® Strand sales increased 13 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018 and 10 percent for the first nine months of 2019.
  • Overall OSB commodity price realization dropped 41 percent from the third quarter of 2018 and 42 percent from the first nine months of 2018.
  • Net income attributed to LP for the third quarter was $2 million ($0.02 per diluted share) and $46 million ($0.36 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations was $10 million ($0.08 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2019 and $40 million ($0.32 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $49 million and $160 million for the first nine months of 2019.

Strategic Update and Execution of Capital Allocation Plan

  • LP reaffirms its 2019 SmartSide Strand growth target of 10 percent and its long-term growth target of 10-12 percent.
  • Reporting $28 million in operational improvements and supply chain optimization through the first nine months of 2019 towards 2021 target of $75 million.
  • Paid $480 million in the first nine months as part of share repurchase programs.
  • Paid $50 million in dividends in the first nine months and announced an additional $0.135 per share dividend.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX), a leading provider of high-performance building solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019.

Third Quarter Performance

“Through the third quarter, despite starts below last year, our sales and operations teams executed very well,” said Brad Southern, LP Chief Executive Officer. “The Siding segment achieved a second consecutive record quarter for LP® SmartSide® Strand revenue while also setting a record quarter for safety. The OSB segment had its lowest cash cost of production in two years while balancing supply and demand in a difficult market. In the third quarter, we reduced finished goods inventory by $29 million, which contributed to excellent cash flow for the quarter, and reached $28 million in year to date efficiency savings. This means we remain ahead of pace to achieve our 2021 targets.”

Dividend

LP announced its quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share will be paid on December 4, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2019.

Third Quarter and Year to Date Results

For the third quarter of 2019, LP reported net sales of $603 million, down from $737 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, LP reported net income attributed to LP of $2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $124 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations was $10 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $49 million compared to $193 million in the third quarter of 2018. Declines in OSB pricing in all North American operations had a negative impact on LP’s operating results of $119 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

For the first nine months of 2019, LP reported net sales of $1.8 billion, down from $2.2 billion in the same period of 2018. LP reported net income attributed to LP of $46 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $378 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations was $40 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was $160 million compared to $595 million in the same period of 2018. Declines in OSB pricing in all North American operations had a negative impact on LP’s operating results of $278 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Segment Results

Siding

The Siding segment consists of LP® SmartSide® Trim and Siding, LP® CanExel® prefinished siding, as well as LP® Outdoor Building Solutions® innovative products for premium outdoor buildings. The Siding segment reported net sales of $259 million in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $241 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, the Siding segment reported operating income of $38 million compared to $51 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $47 million compared to $60 million in the third quarter of 2018.

For the first nine months, Siding reported sales of $733 million, flat from the first nine months of 2018, and operating income of $108 million compared to $140 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was $135 million compared to $167 million in 2018.

Oriented Strand Board

The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products including LP® OSB, LP® TechShield® radiant barrier, LP® TopNotch® sub-flooring, LP Legacy® Premium, moisture-resistant sub-flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® fire-rated sheathing. The OSB segment reported net sales of $197 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 43 percent from $349 million of net sales in the third quarter of 2018. The OSB segment reported an operating loss of $16 million compared to operating income of $106 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter, Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was negative $1 million compared to positive $123 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in selling price negatively impacted operating results and Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $119 million for the quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2018.

For the first nine months, the OSB segment reported net sales of $605 million, a decrease of 42 percent from $1.0 billion of net sales in the first nine months of 2018. The OSB segment reported an operating loss of $41 million compared to operating income of $345 million in the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $4 million compared to $391 million in the first nine months of 2018. The decrease in selling price negatively impacted operating results and Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $275 million for the first nine months as compared to the same period of 2018.

Engineered Wood Products (EWP)

The EWP segment is comprised of LP® SolidStart® I-Joist (IJ), Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL) and other related products. The EWP segment reported net sales of $105 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $110 million in the third quarter of 2018. The EWP segment reported operating income of $2 million as compared to $6 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter, Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $6 million compared to $10 million in the third quarter of 2018.

For the first nine months, the EWP segment reported net sales of $303 million compared to $329 million of net sales in the first nine months of 2018. The EWP segment reported an operating income of $11 million compared to $12 million in the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $22 million compared to $27 million in the first nine months of 2018.

South America

The South America segment is comprised of facilities in Chile and Brazil. The segment reported net sales of $36 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $35 million in the third quarter of 2018. The South America segment reported operating income of $6 million compared to $7 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter, Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $7 million compared to $9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

For the first nine months, the South America segment reported net sales of $121 million compared to $122 million of net sales in the first nine months of 2018. The South America segment reported an operating income of $20 million compared to operating income of $25 million in the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $27 million compared to $32 million in the first nine months of 2018.

2019 Guidance

LP’s guidance is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, including those set forth below in LP’s “Forward-Looking Statements.”

  • Given its current outlook, LP expects capital expenditures for 2019 to be less than $160 million.
  • LP reaffirms its 2019 SmartSide® Strand sales growth target of 10 percent and its long-term growth target of 10-12 percent.

About LP Building Solutions

As a proven leader in high-performance building solutions, LP Building Solutions manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair and remodel markets, light commercial facilities and outdoor buildings. LP also provides industry-leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter, better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (LP) future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in governmental fiscal and monetary policies, including tariffs, and levels of employment; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the cost and availability of capital; changes in the level of home construction and repair activity; changes in competitive conditions and prices for our products; changes in the relationship between supply of and demand for building products; changes in the relationship between supply of and demand for raw materials, including wood fiber and resins, used in manufacturing our products; changes in the cost of and availability of energy, primarily natural gas, electricity and diesel fuel; changes in the cost of and availability of transportation; changes in other significant operating expenses; changes in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and other currencies, particularly the Canadian dollar, Brazilian real and Chilean peso; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; changes in tax laws, and interpretations thereof; changes in circumstances giving rise to environmental liabilities or expenditures; the resolution of existing and future product-related litigation and other legal proceedings; the amount and timing of any repurchases of our common stock and the payment of dividends on our common stock, which will depend on market and business conditions and other considerations; the costs, and acts of public authorities, war, civil unrest, natural disasters, fire, floods, earthquakes, inclement weather and other matters beyond our control. Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which LP's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity prices, which LP cannot control, and production volumes and costs, some aspects of which LP may not be able to control. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Use of Non-GAAP information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release discloses segment earnings (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and exclude stock based compensation expense, (gain) loss on sales or impairment of long-lived assets, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, investment income and other non-operating items as Adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP financial measure. It also discloses Adjusted income from continuing operations which excludes (gain) loss on sale or impairment of long-lived assets, interest outside of normal operations, other operating credits and charges, net, early debt extinguishment and adjusts for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted income from continuing operations are not a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income or operating cash flows or other GAAP measures of operating performance or liquidity.

LP has Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because it uses this as important supplemental measure of our performance and believe that similarly-titled measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested persons in the evaluation of companies in our industry, some of which present similarly-titled measures when reporting their results. LP uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its performance as compared to other companies in its industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. It should be noted that companies calculate similarly titled measures differently and, therefore, as presented by LP may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as a performance measure because it excludes interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense and depreciation and amortization which are necessary to operate our business or which LP otherwise incurred or experienced in connection with the operation of its business.

LP believes that Adjusted income from continuing operations, which excludes (gain) loss on sale or impairment of long-lived assets, interest outside of normal operations, other operating credits and charges, net and early debt extinguishment, adjusted for a normalized tax rate is a useful measure for evaluating our ability to generate earnings and that providing this measure will allow investors to more readily compare the earnings referred to in the press release to our earnings for past and future periods. LP believes that this measure is particularly useful where the amounts of the excluded items are not consistent between the periods presented. It should be noted that other companies may present similarly titled measures differently and, therefore, as presented by LP may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations has material limitations as a performance measure because it excludes items that are actually incurred or experienced in connection with the operations of its business.

   

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Dollar amounts in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

   

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Net sales

 

$

603

 

 

$

737

 

 

$

1,773

 

 

$

2,239

 

Cost of sales

 

529

 

 

524

 

 

1,540

 

 

1,589

 

Gross profit

 

75

 

 

213

 

 

233

 

 

650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

58

 

 

51

 

 

172

 

 

152

 

(Gain) loss on sale or impairment of long lived assets, net

 

5

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Other operating credits and charges, net

 

3

 

 

(6

)

 

2

 

 

(11

)

Income from operations

 

8

 

 

168

 

 

53

 

 

510

 

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

 

(4

)

 

2

 

 

(5

)

 

1

 

Other non-operating items

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

 

8

 

 

(4

)

Income from continuing operations before taxes

 

3

 

 

167

 

 

56

 

 

506

 

Provision for income taxes

 

3

 

 

42

 

 

13

 

 

123

 

Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliate

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

2

 

Income from continuing operations

 

1

 

 

124

 

 

43

 

 

382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Net income

 

$

1

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

42

 

 

$

378

 

Less: Net loss attributed to non-controlling interest

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

Net income attributed to Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

 

$

2

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

46

 

 

$

378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts attributed to Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

 

$

2

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

46

 

 

$

382

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

46

 

 

$

378

 

Net income per share of common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

2.65

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

Net income per share - basic

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

2.62

 

Diluted net income per share of common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

2.62

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

Net income per share - diluted

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

2.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of stock outstanding - basic

 

121.4

 

 

142.5

 

 

125.1

 

 

143.9

 

Weighted average shares of stock outstanding - diluted

 

122.2

 

 

143.9

 

 

125.9

 

 

145.6

 

   

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Dollar amounts in millions) (Unaudited)

   

 

 

September 30, 2019

 

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

304

 

 

$

878

 

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3 million at September 30, 2019 and $1 million at December 31, 2018

 

183

 

 

128

 

Inventories

 

260

 

 

273

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

14

 

 

8

 

Total current assets

 

761

 

 

1,287

 

Timber and timberlands

 

61

 

 

62

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

1,034

 

 

1,010

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

54

 

 

26

 

Operating lease assets

 

41

 

 

 

Investments in and advances to affiliates

 

10

 

 

49

 

Restricted cash

 

14

 

 

13

 

Other assets

 

65

 

 

61

 

Deferred tax asset

 

3

 

 

4

 

Total assets

 

$

2,043

 

 

$

2,514

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

$

3

 

 

$

5

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

213

 

 

236

 

Income taxes payable

 

1

 

 

21

 

Current portion of contingency reserves

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

216

 

 

262

 

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

 

348

 

 

347

 

Deferred income taxes

 

78

 

 

62

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

33

 

 

 

Contingency reserves, excluding current portion

 

8

 

 

9

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

137

 

 

135

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

12

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

135

 

 

153

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

453

 

 

458

 

Retained earnings

 

1,185

 

 

1,613

 

Treasury stock

 

(408

)

 

(378

)

Accumulated comprehensive loss

 

(152

)

 

(146

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,213

 

 

1,700

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

2,043

 

 

$

2,514

 

   

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Dollar amounts in millions) (Unaudited)

   

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

42

 

 

$

378

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

30

 

 

31

 

 

90

 

 

92

 

Gain on acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

Other adjustments, net

 

17

 

 

(1

)

 

23

 

 

4

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in receivables

 

(6

)

 

19

 

 

(46

)

 

(26

)

(Increase) decrease in inventories

 

31

 

 

2

 

 

14

 

 

(12

)

(Increase) decrease in prepaids and other current assets

 

(3

)

 

1

 

 

(6

)

 

(4

)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(11

)

 

2

 

 

(29

)

 

(18

)

Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable and deferred income taxes

 

1

 

 

10

 

 

(15

)

 

47

 

Pension contributions

 

 

 

(36

)

 

(1

)

 

(41

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

59

 

 

151

 

 

58

 

 

419

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment additions

 

(37

)

 

(63

)

 

(118

)

 

(150

)

Cash acquired (used in) acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

 

(3

)

 

 

 

(3

)

 

(45

)

Other investing activities

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

23

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(40

)

 

(63

)

 

(90

)

 

(173

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

 

(22

)

 

(3

)

 

(22

)

Payment of cash dividends

 

(16

)

 

(19

)

 

(50

)

 

(56

)

Purchase of stock

 

(42

)

 

(60

)

 

(480

)

 

(99

)

Other financing activities

 

(2

)

 

(2

)

 

(8

)

 

(6

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(60

)

 

(102

)

 

(541

)

 

(183

)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

(2

)

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

(5

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(44

)

 

(14

)

 

(574

)

 

59

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

362

 

 

1,014

 

 

892

 

 

941

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

318

 

 

$

1,000

 

 

$

318

 

 

$

1,000

 

   

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Dollar amounts in millions) (Unaudited)

   

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Net sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Siding

 

$

259

 

 

$

241

 

 

$

733

 

 

$

729

 

OSB

 

197

 

 

349

 

 

605

 

 

1,050

 

EWP

 

105

 

 

110

 

 

303

 

 

329

 

South America

 

36

 

 

35

 

 

121

 

 

122

 

Other

 

6

 

 

3

 

 

16

 

 

9

 

Intersegment sales

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

$

603

 

 

$

737

 

 

$

1,773

 

 

$

2,239

 

Operating profit (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Siding

 

$

38

 

 

$

51

 

 

$

108

 

 

$

140

 

OSB

 

(16

)

 

106

 

 

(41

)

 

345

 

EWP

 

2

 

 

6

 

 

11

 

 

12

 

South America

 

6

 

 

7

 

 

20

 

 

25

 

Other

 

(4

)

 

(2

)

 

(10

)

 

(7

)

Other operating credits and charges, net

 

(3

)

 

6

 

 

(2

)

 

11

 

Gain (loss) on sale or impairment of long-lived assets, net

 

(5

)

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

General corporate and other expenses, net

 

(6

)

 

(6

)

 

(23

)

 

(18

)

Interest expense, net

 

(4

)

 

2

 

 

(5

)

 

1

 

Other non-operating items

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

 

8

 

 

(4

)

Income from continuing operations before taxes

 

5

 

 

166

 

 

59

 

 

505

 

Provision for income taxes

 

3

 

 

42

 

 

13

 

 

123

 

Income from continuing operations

 

$

2

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

46

 

 

$

382

 

   

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY STATISTICS

   

 

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Housing starts1:

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Single Family

 

246

 

 

236

 

 

677

 

 

688

 

Multi-Family

 

103

 

 

95

 

 

287

 

 

285

 

 

 

349

 

 

331

 

 

964

 

 

972

 

   

1 Actual U.S. Housing starts data reported by U.S. Census Bureau

 

The following table sets forth North American sales volumes for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

 

 

 

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

 

Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Sales Volume

 

Siding

OSB

EWP

Total

 

Siding

OSB

EWP

Total

SmartSide® Strand siding (MMSF)

 

332

 

 

 

332

 

 

291

 

 

 

291

 

SmartSide® fiber siding (MMSF)

 

56

 

 

 

56

 

 

62

 

 

 

62

 

CanExel® siding (MMSF)

 

13

 

 

 

13

 

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

OSB - commodity (MMSF)

 

4

 

565

 

569

 

 

47

 

660

 

4

 

710

 

OSB - value added (MMSF)

 

1

 

419

5

 

425

 

 

1

 

435

 

9

 

445

 

LVL (MCF)

 

 

 

1,866

 

1,866

 

 

 

 

1,715

 

1,715

 

LSL (MCF)

 

 

 

751

 

751

 

 

 

 

1,086

 

1,086

 

I-joist (MMLF)

 

 

 

28

 

28

 

 

 

 

24

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Sales Volume

 

Siding

OSB

EWP

Total

 

Siding

OSB

EWP

Total

SmartSide® Strand siding (MMSF)

 

926

 

 

 

926

 

 

862

 

 

 

862

 

SmartSide® fiber siding (MMSF)

 

160

 

 

 

160

 

 

175

 

 

 

175

 

CanExel® siding (MMSF)

 

35

 

 

 

35

 

 

32

 

 

 

32

 

OSB - commodity (MMSF)

 

47

 

1,685

 

17

 

1,749

 

 

112

 

1,939

 

29

 

2,079

 

OSB - value added (MMSF)

 

4

 

1,229

 

16

 

1,249

 

 

59

 

1,218

 

30

 

1,307

 

LVL (MCF)

 

 

 

5,323

 

5,323

 

 

 

 

5,564

 

5,564

 

LSL (MCF)

 

 

 

2,418

 

2,418

 

 

 

 

3,051

 

3,051

 

I-joist (MMLF)

 

 

 

73

 

73

 

 

 

 

69

 

69

 

   

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA

   

 

 

Quarter Ended

September 30

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Net income

 

$

1

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

42

 

 

$

378

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from noncontrolling interest

 

1

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

Income from continuing operations attributable to LP

 

2

 

 

124

 

 

46

 

 

382

 

Provision for income taxes

 

3

 

 

42

 

 

13

 

 

123

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

29

 

 

31

 

 

89

 

 

92

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

6

 

 

6

 

(Gain) loss on sale or impairment of long-lived assets, net

 

5

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Other operating credits and charges, net

 

3

 

 

(6

)

 

2

 

 

(11

)

Interest expense, net

 

4

 

 

(2

)

 

5

 

 

(1

)

Non-operating items

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

(8

)

 

4

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

49

 

 

$

193

 

 

$

160

 

 

$

595

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Siding

 

47

 

 

$

60

 

 

135

 

 

$

167

 

OSB

 

(1

)

 

123

 

 

4

 

 

391

 

EWP

 

6

 

 

10

 

 

22

 

 

27

 

South America

 

7

 

 

9

 

 

27

 

 

32

 

Other

 

(4

)

 

(2

)

 

(8

)

 

(6

)

Corporate

 

(6

)

 

(6

)

 

(20

)

 

(15

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

49

 

 

$

193

 

 

$

160

 

 

$

595

 

   

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted income from continuing operations

   

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Net income

 

$

1

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

42

 

 

$

378

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest

 

1

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

(Gain) loss on sale or impairment of long-lived assets, net

 

5

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Other operating credits and charges, net

 

3

 

 

(6

)

 

2

 

 

(11

)

Gain on acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

Reported tax provision

 

3

 

 

42

 

 

13

 

 

123

 

Adjusted income from continuing operations before tax

 

13

 

 

160

 

 

53

 

 

493

 

Normalized tax provision at 25%

 

3

 

 

40

 

 

13

 

 

123

 

Adjusted income from continuing operations

 

$

10

 

 

$

120

 

 

$

40

 

 

$

370

 

Diluted shares outstanding

 

122.2

 

 

143.9

 

 

125.9

 

 

145.6

 

Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

2.54

 

 


© Business Wire 2019
