Louisiana Pacific : LP® Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Strategic Update 0 11/05/2019 | 06:56am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Third Quarter Results Net sales for the third quarter of $603 million, 18 percent lower than the prior year.

LP ® SmartSide ® Strand sales increased 13 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018 and 10 percent for the first nine months of 2019.

SmartSide Strand sales increased 13 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018 and 10 percent for the first nine months of 2019. Overall OSB commodity price realization dropped 41 percent from the third quarter of 2018 and 42 percent from the first nine months of 2018.

Net income attributed to LP for the third quarter was $2 million ($0.02 per diluted share) and $46 million ($0.36 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations was $10 million ($0.08 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2019 and $40 million ($0.32 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $49 million and $160 million for the first nine months of 2019. Strategic Update and Execution of Capital Allocation Plan LP reaffirms its 2019 SmartSide Strand growth target of 10 percent and its long-term growth target of 10-12 percent.

Reporting $28 million in operational improvements and supply chain optimization through the first nine months of 2019 towards 2021 target of $75 million.

Paid $480 million in the first nine months as part of share repurchase programs.

Paid $50 million in dividends in the first nine months and announced an additional $0.135 per share dividend. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX), a leading provider of high-performance building solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019. Third Quarter Performance “Through the third quarter, despite starts below last year, our sales and operations teams executed very well,” said Brad Southern, LP Chief Executive Officer. “The Siding segment achieved a second consecutive record quarter for LP® SmartSide® Strand revenue while also setting a record quarter for safety. The OSB segment had its lowest cash cost of production in two years while balancing supply and demand in a difficult market. In the third quarter, we reduced finished goods inventory by $29 million, which contributed to excellent cash flow for the quarter, and reached $28 million in year to date efficiency savings. This means we remain ahead of pace to achieve our 2021 targets.” Dividend LP announced its quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share will be paid on December 4, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2019. Third Quarter and Year to Date Results For the third quarter of 2019, LP reported net sales of $603 million, down from $737 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, LP reported net income attributed to LP of $2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $124 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations was $10 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $49 million compared to $193 million in the third quarter of 2018. Declines in OSB pricing in all North American operations had a negative impact on LP’s operating results of $119 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the first nine months of 2019, LP reported net sales of $1.8 billion, down from $2.2 billion in the same period of 2018. LP reported net income attributed to LP of $46 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $378 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations was $40 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was $160 million compared to $595 million in the same period of 2018. Declines in OSB pricing in all North American operations had a negative impact on LP’s operating results of $278 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Segment Results Siding The Siding segment consists of LP® SmartSide® Trim and Siding, LP® CanExel® prefinished siding, as well as LP® Outdoor Building Solutions® innovative products for premium outdoor buildings. The Siding segment reported net sales of $259 million in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $241 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, the Siding segment reported operating income of $38 million compared to $51 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $47 million compared to $60 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months, Siding reported sales of $733 million, flat from the first nine months of 2018, and operating income of $108 million compared to $140 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was $135 million compared to $167 million in 2018. Oriented Strand Board The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products including LP® OSB, LP® TechShield® radiant barrier, LP® TopNotch® sub-flooring, LP Legacy® Premium, moisture-resistant sub-flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® fire-rated sheathing. The OSB segment reported net sales of $197 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 43 percent from $349 million of net sales in the third quarter of 2018. The OSB segment reported an operating loss of $16 million compared to operating income of $106 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter, Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was negative $1 million compared to positive $123 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in selling price negatively impacted operating results and Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $119 million for the quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months, the OSB segment reported net sales of $605 million, a decrease of 42 percent from $1.0 billion of net sales in the first nine months of 2018. The OSB segment reported an operating loss of $41 million compared to operating income of $345 million in the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $4 million compared to $391 million in the first nine months of 2018. The decrease in selling price negatively impacted operating results and Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $275 million for the first nine months as compared to the same period of 2018. Engineered Wood Products (EWP) The EWP segment is comprised of LP® SolidStart® I-Joist (IJ), Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL) and other related products. The EWP segment reported net sales of $105 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $110 million in the third quarter of 2018. The EWP segment reported operating income of $2 million as compared to $6 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter, Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $6 million compared to $10 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months, the EWP segment reported net sales of $303 million compared to $329 million of net sales in the first nine months of 2018. The EWP segment reported an operating income of $11 million compared to $12 million in the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $22 million compared to $27 million in the first nine months of 2018. South America The South America segment is comprised of facilities in Chile and Brazil. The segment reported net sales of $36 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $35 million in the third quarter of 2018. The South America segment reported operating income of $6 million compared to $7 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter, Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $7 million compared to $9 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months, the South America segment reported net sales of $121 million compared to $122 million of net sales in the first nine months of 2018. The South America segment reported an operating income of $20 million compared to operating income of $25 million in the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $27 million compared to $32 million in the first nine months of 2018. 2019 Guidance LP’s guidance is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, including those set forth below in LP’s “Forward-Looking Statements.” Given its current outlook, LP expects capital expenditures for 2019 to be less than $160 million.

LP reaffirms its 2019 SmartSide® Strand sales growth target of 10 percent and its long-term growth target of 10-12 percent. About LP Building Solutions As a proven leader in high-performance building solutions, LP Building Solutions manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair and remodel markets, light commercial facilities and outdoor buildings. LP also provides industry-leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter, better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release contains statements concerning Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (LP) future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in governmental fiscal and monetary policies, including tariffs, and levels of employment; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the cost and availability of capital; changes in the level of home construction and repair activity; changes in competitive conditions and prices for our products; changes in the relationship between supply of and demand for building products; changes in the relationship between supply of and demand for raw materials, including wood fiber and resins, used in manufacturing our products; changes in the cost of and availability of energy, primarily natural gas, electricity and diesel fuel; changes in the cost of and availability of transportation; changes in other significant operating expenses; changes in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and other currencies, particularly the Canadian dollar, Brazilian real and Chilean peso; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; changes in tax laws, and interpretations thereof; changes in circumstances giving rise to environmental liabilities or expenditures; the resolution of existing and future product-related litigation and other legal proceedings; the amount and timing of any repurchases of our common stock and the payment of dividends on our common stock, which will depend on market and business conditions and other considerations; the costs, and acts of public authorities, war, civil unrest, natural disasters, fire, floods, earthquakes, inclement weather and other matters beyond our control. Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which LP's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity prices, which LP cannot control, and production volumes and costs, some aspects of which LP may not be able to control. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Use of Non-GAAP information In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release discloses segment earnings (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and exclude stock based compensation expense, (gain) loss on sales or impairment of long-lived assets, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, investment income and other non-operating items as Adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP financial measure. It also discloses Adjusted income from continuing operations which excludes (gain) loss on sale or impairment of long-lived assets, interest outside of normal operations, other operating credits and charges, net, early debt extinguishment and adjusts for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted income from continuing operations are not a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income or operating cash flows or other GAAP measures of operating performance or liquidity. LP has Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because it uses this as important supplemental measure of our performance and believe that similarly-titled measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested persons in the evaluation of companies in our industry, some of which present similarly-titled measures when reporting their results. LP uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its performance as compared to other companies in its industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. It should be noted that companies calculate similarly titled measures differently and, therefore, as presented by LP may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as a performance measure because it excludes interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense and depreciation and amortization which are necessary to operate our business or which LP otherwise incurred or experienced in connection with the operation of its business. LP believes that Adjusted income from continuing operations, which excludes (gain) loss on sale or impairment of long-lived assets, interest outside of normal operations, other operating credits and charges, net and early debt extinguishment, adjusted for a normalized tax rate is a useful measure for evaluating our ability to generate earnings and that providing this measure will allow investors to more readily compare the earnings referred to in the press release to our earnings for past and future periods. LP believes that this measure is particularly useful where the amounts of the excluded items are not consistent between the periods presented. It should be noted that other companies may present similarly titled measures differently and, therefore, as presented by LP may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations has material limitations as a performance measure because it excludes items that are actually incurred or experienced in connection with the operations of its business. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 603 $ 737 $ 1,773 $ 2,239 Cost of sales 529 524 1,540 1,589 Gross profit 75 213 233 650 Selling, general and administrative expenses 58 51 172 152 (Gain) loss on sale or impairment of long lived assets, net 5 — 6 — Other operating credits and charges, net 3 (6 ) 2 (11 ) Income from operations 8 168 53 510 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (4 ) 2 (5 ) 1 Other non-operating items (1 ) (2 ) 8 (4 ) Income from continuing operations before taxes 3 167 56 506 Provision for income taxes 3 42 13 123 Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliate — 1 — 2 Income from continuing operations 1 124 43 382 Loss from discontinued operations — — — (4 ) Net income $ 1 $ 124 $ 42 $ 378 Less: Net loss attributed to non-controlling interest (1 ) — (3 ) — Net income attributed to Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $ 2 $ 124 $ 46 $ 378 Amounts attributed to Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shareholders: Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 2 $ 124 $ 46 $ 382 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (4 ) $ 2 $ 124 $ 46 $ 378 Net income per share of common stock: Income from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.87 $ 0.37 $ 2.65 Loss from discontinued operations — — — (0.03 ) Net income per share - basic $ 0.02 $ 0.87 $ 0.37 $ 2.62 Diluted net income per share of common stock: Income from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.86 $ 0.36 $ 2.62 Loss from discontinued operations — — — (0.03 ) Net income per share - diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.86 $ 0.36 $ 2.59 Weighted average shares of stock outstanding - basic 121.4 142.5 125.1 143.9 Weighted average shares of stock outstanding - diluted 122.2 143.9 125.9 145.6 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (Dollar amounts in millions) (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 304 $ 878 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3 million at September 30, 2019 and $1 million at December 31, 2018 183 128 Inventories 260 273 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14 8 Total current assets 761 1,287 Timber and timberlands 61 62 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,034 1,010 Goodwill and other intangible assets 54 26 Operating lease assets 41 — Investments in and advances to affiliates 10 49 Restricted cash 14 13 Other assets 65 61 Deferred tax asset 3 4 Total assets $ 2,043 $ 2,514 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt $ 3 $ 5 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 213 236 Income taxes payable 1 21 Current portion of contingency reserves — — Total current liabilities 216 262 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 348 347 Deferred income taxes 78 62 Non-current operating lease liabilities 33 — Contingency reserves, excluding current portion 8 9 Other long-term liabilities 137 135 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 12 — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 135 153 Additional paid-in capital 453 458 Retained earnings 1,185 1,613 Treasury stock (408 ) (378 ) Accumulated comprehensive loss (152 ) (146 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,213 1,700 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,043 $ 2,514 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (Dollar amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1 $ 124 $ 42 $ 378 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30 31 90 92 Gain on acquisition — — (14 ) — Other adjustments, net 17 (1 ) 23 4 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in receivables (6 ) 19 (46 ) (26 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories 31 2 14 (12 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaids and other current assets (3 ) 1 (6 ) (4 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (11 ) 2 (29 ) (18 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable and deferred income taxes 1 10 (15 ) 47 Pension contributions — (36 ) (1 ) (41 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 59 151 58 419 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant and equipment additions (37 ) (63 ) (118 ) (150 ) Cash acquired (used in) acquisition — — 33 — Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (3 ) — (3 ) (45 ) Other investing activities (1 ) — (1 ) 23 Net cash used in investing activities (40 ) (63 ) (90 ) (173 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of long-term debt — (22 ) (3 ) (22 ) Payment of cash dividends (16 ) (19 ) (50 ) (56 ) Purchase of stock (42 ) (60 ) (480 ) (99 ) Other financing activities (2 ) (2 ) (8 ) (6 ) Net cash used in financing activities (60 ) (102 ) (541 ) (183 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) (5 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (44 ) (14 ) (574 ) 59 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 362 1,014 892 941 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 318 $ 1,000 $ 318 $ 1,000 LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (Dollar amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales: Siding $ 259 $ 241 $ 733 $ 729 OSB 197 349 605 1,050 EWP 105 110 303 329 South America 36 35 121 122 Other 6 3 16 9 Intersegment sales (1 ) — (4 ) — $ 603 $ 737 $ 1,773 $ 2,239 Operating profit (loss): Siding $ 38 $ 51 $ 108 $ 140 OSB (16 ) 106 (41 ) 345 EWP 2 6 11 12 South America 6 7 20 25 Other (4 ) (2 ) (10 ) (7 ) Other operating credits and charges, net (3 ) 6 (2 ) 11 Gain (loss) on sale or impairment of long-lived assets, net (5 ) — (6 ) — General corporate and other expenses, net (6 ) (6 ) (23 ) (18 ) Interest expense, net (4 ) 2 (5 ) 1 Other non-operating items (1 ) (2 ) 8 (4 ) Income from continuing operations before taxes 5 166 59 505 Provision for income taxes 3 42 13 123 Income from continuing operations $ 2 $ 124 $ 46 $ 382 LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY STATISTICS Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Housing starts1: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Single Family 246 236 677 688 Multi-Family 103 95 287 285 349 331 964 972 1 Actual U.S. Housing starts data reported by U.S. Census Bureau The following table sets forth North American sales volumes for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2018: Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 Sales Volume Siding OSB EWP Total Siding OSB EWP Total SmartSide® Strand siding (MMSF) 332 — — 332 291 — — 291 SmartSide® fiber siding (MMSF) 56 — — 56 62 — — 62 CanExel® siding (MMSF) 13 — — 13 7 — — 7 OSB - commodity (MMSF) 4 565 — 569 47 660 4 710 OSB - value added (MMSF) 1 419 5 425 1 435 9 445 LVL (MCF) — — 1,866 1,866 — — 1,715 1,715 LSL (MCF) — — 751 751 — — 1,086 1,086 I-joist (MMLF) — — 28 28 — — 24 24 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Sales Volume Siding OSB EWP Total Siding OSB EWP Total SmartSide® Strand siding (MMSF) 926 — — 926 862 — — 862 SmartSide® fiber siding (MMSF) 160 — — 160 175 — — 175 CanExel® siding (MMSF) 35 — — 35 32 — — 32 OSB - commodity (MMSF) 47 1,685 17 1,749 112 1,939 29 2,079 OSB - value added (MMSF) 4 1,229 16 1,249 59 1,218 30 1,307 LVL (MCF) — — 5,323 5,323 — — 5,564 5,564 LSL (MCF) — — 2,418 2,418 — — 3,051 3,051 I-joist (MMLF) — — 73 73 — — 69 69 Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA Quarter Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 1 $ 124 $ 42 $ 378 Add (deduct): Loss from noncontrolling interest 1 — 3 — Loss from discontinued operations — — — 4 Income from continuing operations attributable to LP 2 124 46 382 Provision for income taxes 3 42 13 123 Depreciation and amortization 29 31 89 92 Stock-based compensation 2 2 6 6 (Gain) loss on sale or impairment of long-lived assets, net 5 — 6 — Other operating credits and charges, net 3 (6 ) 2 (11 ) Interest expense, net 4 (2 ) 5 (1 ) Non-operating items 1 2 (8 ) 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49 $ 193 $ 160 $ 595 Siding 47 $ 60 135 $ 167 OSB (1 ) 123 4 391 EWP 6 10 22 27 South America 7 9 27 32 Other (4 ) (2 ) (8 ) (6 ) Corporate (6 ) (6 ) (20 ) (15 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 49 $ 193 $ 160 $ 595 Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted income from continuing operations Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 1 $ 124 $ 42 $ 378 Add (deduct): Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest 1 — 3 — Loss from discontinued operations — — — 4 (Gain) loss on sale or impairment of long-lived assets, net 5 — 6 — Other operating credits and charges, net 3 (6 ) 2 (11 ) Gain on acquisition — — (14 ) — Reported tax provision 3 42 13 123 Adjusted income from continuing operations before tax 13 160 53 493 Normalized tax provision at 25% 3 40 13 123 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 10 $ 120 $ 40 $ 370 Diluted shares outstanding 122.2 143.9 125.9 145.6 Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.08 $ 0.83 $ 0.32 $ 2.54 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005276/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORAT 07:09a LOUISIANA-PACIFIC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:07a LOUISIANA PACIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition .. AQ 07:04a LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia.. AQ 06:56a LOUISIANA PACIFIC : LP® Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Strategi.. BU 10/17 LOUISIANA PACIFIC : LP Legacy Premium Sub-Flooring Earns STRUC-I Rating PU 10/17 LOUISIANA PACIFIC : LP Schedules Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results BU 10/09 LOUISIANA PACIFIC : LP Names Aaron Howald Director of Investor Relations BU 10/08 LOUISIANA PACIFIC : LP Announces New Investments in Prefinishing Capabilities BU 09/24 LOUISIANA PACIFIC : LP Names Nicole C. Daniel as Senior Vice President, General .. BU 09/18 LOUISIANA PACIFIC : University of Maine Testing Confirms Remarkable Performance .. PU