Louisiana Pacific : LP Schedules Webcast Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX) will conduct its fourth
quarter and year-end 2018 financial results conference call on
Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. EST (8 a.m. PST).
The company will release its results earlier that morning. Hosting the
call will be LP’s Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern and Chief
Financial Officer, Alan Haughie.
The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP’s Web site. A replay
of the conference call will also be available from 12:30 p.m. EST Feb.
13 until 11:59 p.m. EST Feb. 20 by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or
(404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 7688429.
About LP
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading building solutions company
that invents, manufactures and delivers uniquely engineered, innovative
building products that are backed by unparalleled service, strong
customer support and industry leading warranties. With operations in the
U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP helps builders, contractors,
architects, engineers and home owners build smarter, better, faster and
more efficiently. Founded in 1973, LP is headquartered in Nashville,
Tennessee and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more
information, visit www.lpcorp.com.
