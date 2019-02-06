Log in
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION (LPX)
Louisiana Pacific : LP Schedules Webcast Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results

02/06/2019

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX) will conduct its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results conference call on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. EST (8 a.m. PST).

The company will release its results earlier that morning. Hosting the call will be LP’s Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern and Chief Financial Officer, Alan Haughie.

The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP’s Web site. A replay of the conference call will also be available from 12:30 p.m. EST Feb. 13 until 11:59 p.m. EST Feb. 20 by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 7688429.

About LP

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading building solutions company that invents, manufactures and delivers uniquely engineered, innovative building products that are backed by unparalleled service, strong customer support and industry leading warranties. With operations in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP helps builders, contractors, architects, engineers and home owners build smarter, better, faster and more efficiently. Founded in 1973, LP is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit www.lpcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 855 M
EBIT 2018 559 M
Net income 2018 425 M
Finance 2018 615 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 8,39
P/E ratio 2019 13,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 3 429 M
Chart LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,8 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Bradley Southern Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Gary Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Alan J. M. Haughie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Don Walker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION9.32%3 429
NORBORD INC3.39%2 378
STELLA-JONES INC6.69%2 225
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.18.45%1 896
CORTICEIRA AMORIM7.33%1 464
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS INC11.95%1 167
