Louisiana Pacific : LP Schedules Webcast Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX) will conduct its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results conference call on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. EST (8 a.m. PST).

The company will release its results earlier that morning. Hosting the call will be LP’s Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern and Chief Financial Officer, Alan Haughie.

The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP’s Web site. A replay of the conference call will also be available from 12:30 p.m. EST Feb. 13 until 11:59 p.m. EST Feb. 20 by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 7688429.

About LP

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading building solutions company that invents, manufactures and delivers uniquely engineered, innovative building products that are backed by unparalleled service, strong customer support and industry leading warranties. With operations in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP helps builders, contractors, architects, engineers and home owners build smarter, better, faster and more efficiently. Founded in 1973, LP is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit www.lpcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005752/en/