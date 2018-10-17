Louisiana Pacific : LP Schedules Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX) will conduct its third
quarter 2018 financial results webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at 11
a.m. EST (8 a.m. PST).
The company will release its results earlier that morning. Hosting the
webcast will be LP’s Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern and Interim
Chief Financial Officer Mike Kinney.
To access the webcast and accompanying presentation, visit the “Investor
Relations” section of www.lpcorp.com.
The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP’s Web site. A replay
of the webcast will also be available starting at 2 p.m. EST Nov. 6,
2018, through Nov. 13, 2018, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or
(404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 5745448.
About LP
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading manufacturer of
quality engineered wood building materials including OSB, structural
framing products, and exterior siding for use in residential,
industrial and light commercial construction. From manufacturing
facilities in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP products are sold
to builders and homeowners through building materials distributors and
dealers and retail home centers. Founded in 1973, LP is headquartered in
Nashville, Tennessee and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under
LPX. For more information, visit www.lpcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005152/en/