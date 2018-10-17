Log in
News Summary

Louisiana Pacific : LP Schedules Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results

10/17/2018 | 12:56pm CEST

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX) will conduct its third quarter 2018 financial results webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. EST (8 a.m. PST).

The company will release its results earlier that morning. Hosting the webcast will be LP’s Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern and Interim Chief Financial Officer Mike Kinney.

To access the webcast and accompanying presentation, visit the “Investor Relations” section of www.lpcorp.com.

The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP’s Web site. A replay of the webcast will also be available starting at 2 p.m. EST Nov. 6, 2018, through Nov. 13, 2018, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 5745448.

About LP

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading manufacturer of quality engineered wood building materials including OSB, structural framing products, and exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction. From manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP products are sold to builders and homeowners through building materials distributors and dealers and retail home centers. Founded in 1973, LP is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit www.lpcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
