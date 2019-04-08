Louisiana Pacific : optimizes global warranty processes with Mize Warranty Software

TAMPA, Fla., and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience Platform and Service Lifecycle Management software announced today that LP Building Solutions had launched a global Warranty Management solution powered by Mize software for Support, Service, Inspections, and Warranty.

LP is a leading manufacturer of quality engineered wood building materials including OSB, structural framing products, and exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction. Its products are covered by industry-leading warranties involving multiple channels, on site investigations, customer correspondence, claim settlement, and potential payments to multiple parties.

Mize Warranty solution enables LP to manage and track the entire warranty process including warranty entitlements, product registration, claims entry, submission, and processing from various channels including web, mobile, email, and phone.

"We had multiple legacy claim systems which made it difficult to standardize on common processes globally. It was difficult to modify and maintain these multiple systems. Mize solution consolidates the multiple legacy systems into a single global application." remarks Vance Thomas, Corporate Warranty Manager at LP. "We selected Mize as our solution partner because the Mize software allows us to leverage the industry best practices, standardize processes across claim groups, provide flexibility for future processes, and have a significant improvement in data quality and analytics."

The flexibility of Mize solution allows LP to manage various warranty policies, business rules, workflows, forms, and correspondence templates to meet the needs of various regions, product groups, and third-party contractors. With the Inspections app from Mize, the LP team can perform field inspections on any mobile device and generate warranty investigation reports. Mize mobile app on iOS and Android allows field inspectors to capture inspection data and pictures to support the claim process. All the communication is captured and tracked for each case and claim including emails, comments, and pictures. Mize application is integrated with SAP for financial and payment transactions.

"Mize is excited that LP implemented the Mize platform and warranty solution to automate and streamline their entire warranty lifecycle," said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Mize. "Our solution enables LP to streamline and standardize the claims process across all product lines and geographies allowing better data capture as well as greater flexibility. We expect our customers to improve efficiencies, reduce warranty costs, improve product quality, and enhance customer experience."

"Mize is well suited to serve the needs of manufacturers in the building products industry. Your home is the most valuable purchase consumers make and Mize enables the companies to deliver differentiated service offerings and experience," notes Michael Blumberg, CMO of Mize. "Our Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox modules improve the ability to capture, track, measure, and report product claim data from customers, channel partners, and field inspectors."

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. Please visit www.m-ize.com for more information. To learn more about the Mize visit www.m-ize.com

About LP Building Solutions

As a proven leader in high-performance building solutions, LP Building Solutions manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair & remodel markets, light commercial facilities, and outdoor buildings. LP also provides industry-leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter, better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock exchange under LPX. For more information, visit www.LPCorp.com.

