LOVESAC CO

(LOVE)
The Lovesac Company to Present at the 17th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference

09/12/2019

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq:LOVE) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 17th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 1:15pm Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand with approximately 80 retail showrooms supporting its ecommerce delivery model. Lovesac’s name comes from its original Durafoam filled beanbags called Sacs. The Company derives a majority of its current sales from its proprietary platform called Sactionals, a washable, changeable, reconfigurable, and FedEx-shippable solution for large upholstered seating. Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson’s, “Designed for Life” philosophy emphasizes sustainable products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve with the customer’s needs, providing long-term utility and ultimately reducing the amount of furniture discarded into landfills.

Investor Contact:

Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
InvestorRelations@lovesac.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 238 M
EBIT 2020 -9,13 M
Net income 2020 -7,98 M
Finance 2020 80,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -168x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
EV / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 310 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,80  $
Last Close Price 21,31  $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 77,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn David Nelson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Krause President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew R. Heyer Chairman
Donna L. Dellomo CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christopher Bradley Director
