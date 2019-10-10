Low & Bonar : Amendment to Financing Agreements

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

10 October 2019

Low & Bonar PLC

Amendment to Financing Agreements

As set out in the Company's announcement of 20 September 2019, trading conditions in the third quarter were difficult.

As a consequence of this trading performance and a deterioration in outlook, and also in light of the Company having less flexibility in managing supplier credit terms than has been the case historically, the Company has engaged with its lenders. Amendments to financing agreements have been concluded, waiving the financial covenants which were due to be tested as at 30 November 2019, in order to assist the Company in progressing both its turnaround plan and the recommended cash acquisition of the Company by FV Beteiligungs-GmbH (the 'Offer').

In the event that the Offer were to lapse or be withdrawn prior to 30 November 2019, the financial covenants under the Company's arrangements with its lenders will be reinstated and tested with respect to the financial position as at 30 November 2019. If the Offer were to lapse or be withdrawn after 30 November 2019, those covenants will be reinstated and tested within 14 days of such lapse or withdrawal with respect to the financial position as at the previous month-end. In the event that the Offer does not complete by 30 June 2020, the scheduled covenant test as at 31 May 2020 would occur. In light of current performance as well as the challenging outlook, there is a significant risk that should the financial covenants be tested, the Company would not be able to comply.

The Company expects to publish the scheme circular to shareholders relating to the Offer on Friday 11 October 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Low & Bonar 020 7535 3180 Daniel Dayan, Executive Chairman Ian Ashton, Group Chief Financial Officer Instinctif Partners 020 7457 2020 Matthew Smallwood Rosie Driscoll

