Low & Bonar : Amendment to Financing Agreements

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

27 March 2020

Low & Bonar PLC

('the Company')

Amendment to Financing Agreements

The Company is today announcing amendments to its financing arrangements, including a further temporary waiver of its financial covenants, and, if required, access to additional facilities.

As set out in the announcement of 10 October 2019, the Company had agreed amendments to its financing agreements at that time, waiving the financial covenants which were due to be tested as at 30 November 2019, in order to assist the Company in progressing both its turnaround plan and the recommended cash acquisition of the Company by FV Beteiligungs-GmbH (the 'Offer'). Under the amendments, the financial covenants would have been reinstated and tested within 14 days of the Offer lapsing or being withdrawn with respect to the financial position as at the previous month-end. The scheduled covenant test as at 31 May 2020 would have occurred in any event. As previously advised on 14 January and 17 March 2020, in light of trading performance, as well as a challenging outlook, were the financial covenants to be tested in line with the amendments described above, it was very unlikely that the Company would have been able to comply.

As announced on 17 March 2020, the only key remaining condition to the Offer is competition approval from the European Commission ('EC') in Phase 1. Whilst a decision from the EC on this is now expected by 17 April 2020, there can be no certainty as to its outcome at this time. In light of this, and taking into account recent trading performance and outlook, also now affected by the further uncertainties relating to economic conditions caused by the Covid-19 virus, the Company has engaged further with its lenders, seeking to ensure that should the Offer lapse, or be withdrawn, the Company will have a stable financial platform to allow alternative strategic options to be pursued.

On 27 March 2020 the Company agreed further amendments to facilities with its lenders (the 'Amended Facilities') such that the financial covenants that could have been required to be tested at some point in the period to 31 May 2020, as described above, have been waived until 30 November 2020 and will not be reinstated if the Offer lapses or is withdrawn. In addition, the Company's lenders have agreed to make available to it additional facilities of £12 million which had been draw-stopped under the terms of previous waivers, and agreed to defer repayment of a loan of RMB70m (£8.1m) that was due to be repaid in June 2020. The Company is required to ensure that it has a certain minimum liquidity in terms of cash and available facilities for forward-looking 13-week periods during the period to 30 November 2020 (the 'Liquidity Requirement') in respect of the new facilities and the Company will be unable to draw on these additional facilities if it is unable to comply with the Liquidity Requirement at any time. The Company has also agreed to certain covenants in respect of the ordinary course operation of its business.

The Company has agreed to provide appropriate security to the lenders for these additional facilities and to provide guarantees for repayment from certain of its subsidiaries, and these facilities will only become available once that security and those guarantees have been put in place, which is expected to take place over coming weeks and only in the event that the Offer lapses or is withdrawn.

The Amended Facilities also contain the following changes to the pricing of the main borrowing facilities:

(i) if the Offer lapses, there will be a 'payment in kind' uplift to the margin applying depending on leverage;

(ii) if the Offer lapses, the Company will pay an amendment fee to the lenders and an additional amendment fee will be paid as an exit fee upon repayment of the facilities; and

(iii) upon drawdown of the new facility, the Company will pay a further arrangement fee to the lenders.

As set out above and according to the EC's own guidelines, a formal decision on the Phase 1 review of the Offer should be provided by 17 April 2020. The EC will provide feedback to the parties on its preliminary assessment of the application ahead of that date, which may include a preliminary view as to the likelihood of Phase 1 clearance. It should be noted that there can be no certainty at this stage as to the outcome of the Phase 1 review process. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

For further information, please contact:

Low & Bonar PLC Daniel Dayan Executive Chairman 020 7535 3191 Ian Ashton Group CFO Instinctif Partners 020 7457 2020 Matthew Smallwood Rosie Driscoll

