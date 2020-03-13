Low & Bonar : Statement on Corona Virus

Statement

Despite the current rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19, we want to inform you that Low & Bonar is currently fully operational. We are not experiencing any disruptions to production nor any material supply problems, nor do we currently foresee any. As you will appreciate, we are not in a position to control the actions which our suppliers may take in response to this crisis, but we will keep you informed of any impact this may have on Low & Bonar.

In nearly all cases, transportationshas not been disrupted, although in few situations there are implications due to additional governmental guidelines. If we experience or expect to see any material adverse impact on supply in terms of lead time or cost, we will contact you to decide on how to deal with it. As you will appreciate, there will be many factors which may be beyond our control and we intend to comply with all relevant guidance and good practice as it develops during the crisis. The health and safety of our employees will be our primary concern during this period.

Travel for our employees and representatives to and from specific countries - as specified by those countries or the WHO travel advice site - will be postponed. Similarly, within our office and production locations, we will adhere to the relevant national official guidance to continue providing a safe working environment.

Please contact us as usual for any further information you require on these matters.